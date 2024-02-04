Cyber security, future of tech, skill development the focus of 2024 Australian Cyber Conference

Minister for Cyber Security & Home Affairs the Hon Clare ONeil MP speaking at last year's conference. Picture Magnetic Shots

This is sponsored content for the Australian Information Security Association.

As we enter an era dominated by technological innovation, it becomes crucial to comprehend both the risks and opportunities associated with adopting these technologies.

Generative AI and deep-learning models are revolutionising the way people produce, receive and interpret information.



If you or your organisation are exploring the benefits of using Generative AI tools, and have questions including:

How safe is Generative AI? What are the risks related to privacy, data sovereignty and cyber security?

What challenges arise from algorithmic biases? How do AI models sometimes 'hallucinate'?

What capabilities does Generative AI have today and in the future?

Answers to these questions and more will be answered by experts at the 2024 Australian Cyber Conference in Canberra from March 25 to 27.



The conference theme is "Future is Now" and will bring together experts, professionals and enthusiasts from around the globe to discuss, collaborate and share insights on the ever-evolving field of cyber security.

Col. Chris Hadfield speaking at the conference in 2023. Picture Magnetic Shots

The three-day event will feature hands-on workshops and 100 speakers across 14 themes including:

Emerging Threats: Exploring the rise and risks of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Incident response and threat hunting: Understanding effective incident response plans and recovery strategies post-cyber-attack

Human Elements & Criminology: Highlighting the importance of awareness programs for maintaining a cyber-secure environment

Governance, Risk & Compliance: Best practices for addressing uncertainties tied to technology use

Executives & Board: Navigating the complex regulatory and legal landscape to fulfil their fiduciary duties

While AI will be a hot topic, there will be many emerging technologies highlighted at the conference including quantum computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the latest in Cloud Security.

"Today's complex cyber challenges require a collaborative effort between government, industry, academia and individuals," AISA board chair Akash Mittal said.



"Information and knowledge sharing through strong partnerships are integral to enhancing cyber resilience.



"By embracing the digital era's opportunities and challenges, conference attendees will gain insights and strategies that will contribute to a safer and more resilient digital future."

The capabilities of AI and other rapidly evolving technology makes cyber security not only a vital aspect of daily life, but an urgent one.

Cyber and Infrastructure Security Group deputy secretary and Acting National Cyber Security co-ordinator Hamish Hansford. Picture Magnetic Shots

The conference's theme, "Future is Now", reflects the need for urgency to recognise, adapt and safeguard the digital landscape, which has become an integral part of daily life and will continue to shape the future.

The event will focus on developing the skills and knowledge required for the future workforce, including fostering diversity and inclusivity to address the industry's talent shortage.

By embracing the digital era's opportunities and challenges, attendees will gain insights and strategies to secure the digital landscape for both today and tomorrow.

Through collaborative knowledge-sharing, innovative solutions and a commitment to cyber security, the conference will contribute to a safer and more resilient digital future.

Attendance is encouraged for a range of professionals including company directors and managers to public servants, lawyers, risk professionals, software architects and technical security specialists.



The 2024 Australian Cyber Conference offers valuable insights not only for experts and professionals but also for small businesses and members of the general public.