Is ACT the Strictest State on Sports Betting?

ACT is taking steps to implement stricter controls, aiming to significantly reduce the number of betting outlets to 3,500 before 2025, down from nearly 5,000 in 2018, marking a reduction of about 25 per cent. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

Australian sports betting enthusiasm is deeply rooted, with Australians making sports betting a significant part of their recreational activities.



The revenue from sports betting was substantial, reaching almost AUD 6 billion in 2020.



With the widespread popularity of sports betting in Australia, states like New South Wales, which boasts a significant number of betting outlets and online platforms, highlight how ingrained sports betting is in the Australian culture.

Being a global leader in sports betting, competing closely with the USA and China in several betting markets, Australia faces challenges.



These challenges revolve around balancing strict regulatory measures with the undeniable revenue that sports betting generates.



Each state, including the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), has its own set of regulations governing sports betting, which vary significantly from one state to another.

Aussie bettors have the freedom to choose from various online betting sites that are not restricted by state regulations, offering them a wide array of betting options, bonuses, and benefits.



Despite the availability of online sports betting, traditional betting outlets remain immensely popular, generating over AUD 150 billion in 2020-2021.



However, they face increasing scrutiny and criticism.



In response, ACT is taking steps to implement stricter controls, aiming to significantly reduce the number of betting outlets to 3,500 before 2025, down from nearly 5,000 in 2018, marking a reduction of about 25 per cent.

This initiative by ACT is seen as a benchmark for other states, though merely reducing the number of outlets is only part of the broader discussion.



The situation with Casino Canberra is unique in the Australian context.



Casino Canberra is the only licensed venue in ACT that can operate betting tables but is prohibited from offering betting machines.



Attempts to amend the Casino Control Act of 2006 to allow for this have so far been unsuccessful.

The concern is that local clubs, which generate significant revenue from betting activities, would suffer greatly if Casino Canberra were granted a license to operate betting machines.



Losing their exclusivity could potentially devastate these clubs, which rely heavily on the revenue from betting.



There is a growing consensus that clearer laws and policy reforms, along with a long-term strategic plan, are necessary to resolve the current impasse and secure the future of the sports betting industry in Australia.

Proposals include reclassifying clubs to fall under the business portfolio category and moving sports betting into the health portfolio to provide a clearer overview and better regulation.



The Alliance for Gambling Reform suggests that such measures would enable ACT to act more effectively in the public's best interest and mitigate the contentious impact of sports betting.

By adopting a long-term strategy and promoting responsible betting, the government hopes to better manage the growth of the sports betting industry.



Such initiatives aim to make the industry in ACT sustainable and a viable source of employment and revenue through taxes and permits. Additionally, ACT's intention to implement a centralised monitoring system (CMS) for betting outlets, setting limits on bets to ensure greater player control over spending, further underscores its position as potentially the strictest state for sports betting regulation. Through these measures, including self-exclusion programs and the CMS, ACT aims to redefine Australia's approach to sports betting and set a precedent for responsible gambling.