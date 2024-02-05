8 Best dating sites in Australia: Top picks for finding love online In 2024

We'll explore the best dating sites in Australia, including both free and paid options.

Are you looking for love in Australia? We'll explore the best dating sites in Australia, including both free and paid options. We'll also cover success stories and testimonials from real users, as well as answer some frequently asked questions about online dating. By the end of this article, you'll have a better understanding of which dating site is right for you.

Top 3 dating sites for Australians:

eHarmony - Best overall dating site Tinder - Best "swipe right" dating app Ashley Madison - Best app for casual

My best-rated dating sites in Australia

If you are looking for a serious relationship, eHarmony Australia could be the dating site for you since it has a lot more substance than a lot of its competition. Like some other online dating sites, eHarmony uses a unique algorithm to connect users with potential partners who share their values and interests.



But although this is a common trend in the industry, it does feel like other singles on the app are on there for a reason and this gives you confidence with how genuine they are.

A key reason for this is eHarmony's extensive questionnaire and profile setup. It does take a fair amount of time to complete (in my case it was 28 minutes) but the more effort you put in, the better the compatibility of your suggested matches.



Your interests, activities, values, and personality traits are all covered in this questionnaire, which eHarmony uses to build a comprehensive profile of you and your potential spouse. In my opinion, this is one of the major factors why eHarmony is so popular since it follows the mantra that what you put in is what you get out.

Using its algorithm, eHarmony will pair you with other individuals who have similar interests and values after you've finished the questionnaire. Every day, a list of compatible matches will be sent to you (otherwise, you can log in and browse your matches if that's what you prefer).



If any catch your eye, you can check their profiles and message them through a variety of ways including sending a smiley, and an in-app text message among others.

The strength of eHarmony lies in its genuine and wholesome feel, and this attracts more serious participants - which is good for you. The major downside to the popular dating app is that it follows a paid membership structure if you want to access all its features. And unlike the "swipe right" apps, it's not necessarily cheap.



If you don't subscribe to a paying membership, you won't be able to see the images of your matches or get in touch with them. But having a payment barrier does have its silver lining in that people who aren't serious are not likely to sign up, leaving you with quality over quantity.

eHarmony is one of the best dating apps that you need to try. If you can get past the subscription fees (you can regularly find them on sale), then it might be well worth it.

Despite all the negative attention and connotations Tinder receives, it remains one of the best "swipe right" apps out there. The main advantages and selling points are its ease of use, accessibility, and massive user base.

Because the app is location-based, it will present you with possible matches based on how close you are to them and you are free to adjust the radius. If Tinder feels like a young person's game then you would be right. Most users are in the age range of 18 to 34, but there are also a significant number of users in their 40s and 50s.

The user-friendly swiping system on Tinder is one of its distinctive and well-known characteristics. If you are interested in a profile, swipe right; otherwise, swipe left. You can only initiate a conversation if both of you swipe right on each other's profiles, indicating a match.

You can use Super Likes and Boosts to make yourself stand out from the crowd. While Boosts can temporarily increase the visibility of your profile, Super Likes allow you to express your interest in someone.

Although the free version is fairly functional, Tinder Plus is a premium subscription service that offers you access to features like location tracking, limitless swipes, and the opportunity to view who has swiped right on your profile.

All things considered, Tinder is a fantastic choice for anyone trying to meet new people and possibly find love. It makes sense that it would be so well-liked in Australia given its sizable user base and user-friendly UI.

Since its launch in Australia in 2002, Ashley Madison has gained popularity as a dating service. The target audience for the website is married people or those in committed relationships looking for a casual or extramarital affair.



According to their website, they have over 2.3 million members in Australia, which is a sizable user base. The male-to-female ratio is 1.5:1, meaning that men make up the bulk of the membership. Although it's free to sign up for the website, to use some of its features, including sending virtual gifts and messages, you will need to purchase credits.

To assist users in finding a match, the website provides some features, such as a search tool, priority messaging, and a "Travelling Man" feature that enables users to make connections with possible mates in different places. Additionally, the service provides a covert payment method, meaning Ashley Madison charges won't appear on your credit card statement.

It's important to remember that Ashley Madison has a history of controversy, including a 2015 data breach that exposed millions of users' data. However, the website has since strengthened its security protocols and is dedicated to protecting the data of its users.

To put it briefly, Ashley Madison elevates itself to the top if you're looking for a casual relationship or affair in Australia. You will have to pay $69 for 100 credits with the Basic plan, $169 for 500 credits with the Classic plan, and $289 for 1000 credits with the Elite plan. Sending messages, presents, and priority messages to other members requires credits.

Rather than browsing profiles or being a "swipe right" app, Hinge encourages you to interact with other people's profiles by leaving likes and comments on particular images or prompts that take your interest.



On Hinge, people's profiles take more of a minimalist approach where a few photos, some quirky captions, and short voice recordings result in more of a natural connection since you have a gateway into that person's personality a bit more than other dating sites.



It is intended to be a more serious dating app than some of its competitors, which is beneficial if you're searching for the long-term and not just one-night stands.

The age range of 25-34 accounts for the bulk of its members, with 18-24 being the second largest age group. With a sizable user base of people between the ages of 35 and 44, the app also appeals to older age groups.

Hinge claims to use an algorithm that uses a combination of your preferences and behaviour on the app to suggest potential matches. Although some criteria are rather obvious, such as age, sometimes it doesn't feel like it is working to give you the most compatible matches and presents you with all the available profiles anyway.



Whilst this sounds like a gripe, I actually preferred being able to see everyone within my criteria...just in case you miss that someone. But if there is a specific criteria that you don't want in your matches then I can confirm the "Dealbreaker" feature definitely works in automatically disqualifying potential matches.

Apart from being easy to use and carrying a lot of substance for people seriously looking for a connection, Hinge is also free to use. And I don't mean a free version that is severely limited in features and capabilities either.



In fact, you can totally get by using the free version, matching and engaging with people who take your fancy in an unrestricted fashion. If you want to put yourself out there more, then the premium membership will highlight your profile and push it to the front of the list, as well as give you other features such as the ability to filter your matches by certain criteria.

Bumble is the best dating app if you want to give women the confidence to initiate contact. Bumble, which has over 40 million members globally, is swiftly rising to the top of the dating app charts in Australia. The primary characteristic of Bumble is its ability to let women strike up discussions with their matches.



This empowers women and contributes to fostering an atmosphere that is respectful and safe for all. Additionally, Bumble has a variety of modes to accommodate your dating inclinations.

Whether you're looking for a serious relationship, a casual fling, or just some new friends, Bumble does tick all the right boxes. However, if you're in the millennial generation, it may not be the best for finding a match.



You will soon find out it is predominantly made up of young adults in their 20s and 30s looking for hook-ups. According to the latest statistics, the largest age group on the app is between 25-34 years old, followed by users aged 18-24.

The swipe mechanism is a defining feature of Bumble. Similar to other dating apps mentioned above, Bumble allows you to swipe left or right to indicate whether you are interested in someone.



However, Bumble has added a unique twist to this feature. If you and the person you have swiped right on both like each other, the woman must initiate the conversation within 24 hours, or the match will expire. In short, a great dating app for younger Australians looking for short-term relationships.

Grindr is a dating app specifically designed for the LGBTQ+ community and is the world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, and it has a significant presence in Australia. With over 3 million daily active members worldwide, Grindr is a popular platform for meeting new people, hooking up, or finding a long-term relationship.

According to recent data, the majority of Grindr users in Australia are between the ages of 18 and 34, accounting for approximately 60 per cent of the total user base. Members aged 35 to 54 make up around 30 per cent, while those aged 55 and over account for approximately 10 per cent.

Similar to other dating apps, Grindr has a location-based matching system. When you open the app, you can see profiles of other users who are nearby, ranked by distance. You can also filter your search results by age, tribe, and relationship status. This makes it easy to find someone who shares your interests and is close by.

It can be said that Grindr is a popular and convenient app for gay men in Australia. It has its pros and cons, like any other dating app, but its large user base and location-based matching system make it a go-to choice for many with several success stories to show its value.

RSVP is a popular online dating site that has a range of features to help individuals find meaningful connections. It's one of the biggest dating sites in Australia with more than 2 million members which means you have a higher chance of finding someone compatible with you.



The member demographics are mostly between the ages of 25 and 45 with a fairly even gender split. Out of all the dating websites, it goes the extra step to ensure compatibility.

When you sign up, you'll be asked to complete a detailed questionnaire about your personality, interests, and lifestyle. This information is used to match you with compatible singles who share your values and goals. Ultimately, this helps singles narrow down potential matches and engage in genuine conversations.

RSVP is a good choice if you're starting in the online dating world. The site is easy to use and offers plenty of guidance and support to help you get started. There are also plenty of success stories from couples who have met through RSVP, so you can be confident that the site works.

Happn is a dating app that focuses on connecting individuals who have crossed paths in real life and connecting people who are nearby, making it a great choice if you're looking for a way to meet new people in your community.

Like the other dating sites, it uses location-based technology and you will be asked to enable location services on your device when signing up. This will allow the app to show you other users who are nearby, making it easy to find people who are interested in meeting up with real-time tracking. So you can see their distance from you, which makes it easier to decide whether or not to initiate contact. For privacy-minded people, you can choose to hide your location and also block people who you don't want to connect with.

Another great feature we like about Hapn Australia is its simple and intuitive interface. The app is designed to be easy to use, with a clean and modern design that makes it easy to browse through profiles and find people who interest you. You can also use the app to send messages and chat with other users, making it easy to get to know people before you meet up in person.

Should you pick free or paid dating services?

When it comes to online dating in Australia, you have two main options: free dating sites and paid dating services. Each has its pros and cons, so it's important to understand what you can expect from each before making a decision.

Benefits of paid subscriptions

Paid dating services typically offer more advanced features and tools than free sites. For example, you may have access to more detailed profiles, advanced search filters, and the ability to send and receive messages without any restrictions. Paid sites also tend to attract more serious daters who are looking for long-term relationships.

Paid dating sites also have the benefit of frequently having stronger security measures in place. To help make sure you're communicating with genuine individuals and not scammers or bots, this can include things like ID verification, background checks, and profile verification.

What to expect from free dating sites

While free dating sites may not offer the same level of features and tools as paid services, they can still be a great option for some people.



One of the biggest advantages of free sites is, of course, that they're free to use. This means that you can create a profile, browse other members, and even send messages without having to pay a cent.

Nevertheless, there are drawbacks to using free dating services as you would expect. For starters, there might be an increase in phony profiles and con artists preying on gullible users.



Furthermore, free websites could have fewer sophisticated features and a smaller selection of search possibilities. So use the free dating sites with caution.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most popular dating websites used by Australians?

There are many popular dating websites in Australia, but the top three are eHarmony, Tinder, and Ashley Maddison. These sites focus on various relationship types, have a large user base, and are known for their advanced matchmaking algorithms. This will help you to find compatible partners based on their personality traits, interests, and values.

What's the top free dating service available to Australians?

While many dating websites in Australia require a paid membership, there are a few that offer free services. The most popular free dating service in Australia is Plenty of Fish (POF). This site has a large user base and offers a range of features, including messaging, search filters, and compatibility tests.

Which online platform has the highest success rate for dating in Australia?

It's difficult to determine which dating platform has the highest success rate for dating in Australia, as success can be defined in many different ways.



However, eHarmony is known for having a high success rate for long-term relationships and marriages. This is due to the site's advanced matchmaking algorithm, which matches users based on their compatibility and is the primary reason it takes #1 on our list.