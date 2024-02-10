Help! I'm being held captive by my frequent flyer program

For many people, the answer will be no - at least, it's not worth going out of your way to try to achieve it. To maintain gold level with Qantas, for example, you would need to do the equivalent of a business-class return trip between Sydney and London, plus a couple of short domestic economy flights. On current pricing, that would cost you about $12,000. If that's pretty much all the travel you were going to do that year, you could instead find a business-class fare on a different full-service airline for about $8000. Because you're in business class, you'll get all the perks of gold status anyway, and you've saved yourself thousands of dollars.