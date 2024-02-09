The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sally Rippin's brush with death and why she now wakes with a smile

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
February 9 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sally Rippin didn't know that she was days away from death when doctors found the aneurysm in her leg.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Reach out with news or updates to anna.houlahan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.