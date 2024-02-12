The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Richardson review not a scathing report: Stephanie Foster

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 12 2024 - 11:29am, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Home Affairs secretary Stephanie Foster has defended the department's progress on offshore processing, as Senators dug into the specifics of a review into alleged misuse of funds, released on Monday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.