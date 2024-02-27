Angel investing's role in development

The story of regional angel investing is not just about injecting funds; it's about nurturing a thriving ecosystem where innovation knows no boundaries. Picture by Shutterstock

This is partner content.

Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of regional innovation, introducing novel solutions to market and driving job creation.



Yet, the journey from startup inception to sustainable growth is often met with a funding gap-a void where angel investors play a significant role.

Startups require capital infusion to navigate the precarious early stages of growth. Here, angel investors emerge as catalysts, providing vital funding that allows startups to hire talent, develop products, and scale their operations.



This, in turn, fuels job creation, stimulating not only local economies but also fostering a positive ripple effect.

A NSW Parliamentary Inquiry underscores this shift, revealing that 25 per cent of new businesses are now finding roots in regional locations. In this context, the role of angel investors becomes even more pronounced.



By actively participating in the growth of startups in regional areas, angels act as ambassadors, transferring skills and experience to both founders and new investors. This approach encourages new investors to become active participants in regional economic development, creating a sustainable cycle of growth.

The economic growth spurred by startups has a cascading effect, benefiting not only the local economy but also fostering societal and cultural shifts.



Angel investors contribute significantly to this process by identifying and nurturing early-stage enterprises, unleashing their potential for the development of regional hubs and cities.

The Australian government has taken proactive steps to support this sector. Startup hubs in metropolitan cities like Sydney and Melbourne have laid the foundation, but there's a growing need to expand this ecosystem into regional areas.



This is where angel investors, especially those aligned with Regional Angels, play a crucial role by actively seeking investable enterprises in regional locales.

Given tech jobs are amongst the fastest-growing, best-paid and most flexible jobs in the country, it's a great advantage for any community to have a cluster in their area. - Tech Council of Australia CEO, Kate Pounder

Insights from a CSIRO report uncovered a vibrant landscape of digital innovation across Australia. The report identified an impressive 96 tech clusters dispersed throughout the country.



Of particular significance were the 36 identified as "regional niche clusters," including Noosa, Newcastle, Queanbeyan, Geelong and Torquay, challenging preconceptions about where digital innovation can thrive. Tech Council of Australia CEO, Kate Pounder, underscored the pivotal role of these 36 regional specialist clusters, highlighting that digital innovation can flourish anywhere.

"Given tech jobs are amongst the fastest-growing, best-paid and most flexible jobs in the country, it's a great advantage for any community to have a cluster in their area," she said.

This report emphasised the significant benefits that accrue within communities embedded in such clusters, offering them access to opportunities that are instrumental in shaping economic development.



In the context of fast-growing, well-paid, and flexible tech jobs, Pounder emphasised the advantage these clusters bring to any community, making them hubs of economic and technological growth.

Beyond the financial aspects, angel investing empowers individuals and communities. By fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, startups offer not just jobs but also opportunities for career growth.



This shift in work culture can lead to increased self-reliance and adaptability. Moreover, as startups focus on sustainability and eco-friendly solutions, they contribute to changes in societal values, aligning with the global discourse on environmental concerns. Angel investing is a cornerstone for regional economic development. Regional Angels, with their focus on nurturing startups in non-metropolitan areas, are pivotal in bridging the pioneer gap and ensuring that promising enterprises receive the crucial funding needed for sustained growth.

