You'll flip over these pimped-up pancakes for Shrove Tuesday

Not that you need an excuse to make pancakes but if you do, February 13 is Shrove Tuesday.
Whether you like them sweet or savoury, pancakes can make the perfect base for all kinds of creations. They are also perfectly fine with a dash of lemon juice and a sprinkle of sugar.
Pancakes are associated with Shrove Tuesday, the day preceding Lent, because they were a way to use up rich foods such as eggs, milk, and sugar, before the fasting season of the 40 days of Lent.
Sounds like a good reason to make some. Here are a few recipe to take your pancakes to the next level.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat oven to 100C. In a large bowl whisk together buttermilk, egg, butter and vanilla essence.
2. In a separate bowl add flour, sugar, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and 1/4 teaspoon of salt.
3. Make a well in the centre, pour in liquid mixture and whisk until combined.
4. Allow to stand for 20 minutes, then stir in blueberries.
5. Place a large non stick frypan over a medium heat.
6. Pour 1/4 cup into the pan and cook for two to three minutes or until bubbles appear on the surface. Flip and cook for another minute or until base is golden.
7. Transfer onto plate, cover with foil to keep warm and repeat with remaining batter until finished.
8. Place the bacon into the same frypan and cook for three to four minutes on each side or until crispy.
9. Divide the pancakes amongst four plates and top with bacon, butter, berries and maple syrup.
Serves 4.
Recipe courtesy of Australian Blueberries
Pickled onion:
Dutch Baby Pancake:
Smoked salmon, dill and creme fraiche:
Method
Pickled onion:
1. Combine vinegar, sugar, salt and water.
2. Mix until sugar has dissolved.
3. Add onion and toss to coat.
4. Stand for 10 minutes and then drain just before serving
Dutch Baby Pancake:
1. Arrange one oven rack in the middle position and remove all other racks above or below.
2. Set oven to 240C/220C (fan-forced) and place a 25cm (top measurement) ovenproof frying pan into oven to heat up.
3. Combine flour and salt in a large mixing bowl and make a well in the centre.
4. Pour in milk and add eggs.
5. Whisk to a smooth batter.
6. Once oven has reached temperature, quickly remove hot frying pan from oven using oven mitts.
7. Add butter and swirl pan to coat all the base and sides.
8. Pour in batter and return to oven.
9. Cook 15-18 minutes or until pancake has puffed up and sides are golden.
Creme fraiche topping:
1. While Dutch baby is cooking, mix together the crème fraiche and lemon zest.
2. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Refrigerate.
Assembly:
1. Remove from oven and top with dollops of crème fraiche, smoked salmon and pickled onion.
2. Garnish with dill fronds.
3. Cut into wedges and serve with extra dill and lemon wedges.
Serves 4
Recipe courtesy of Australian Eggs.
Ingredients
For the gluten free pancakes:
For the peanut butter and honey Greek yoghurt:
Method
1. In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, milk and stir until smooth. Add peanut butter to the mixed batter and stir until mixed in thoroughly.
2. Warm a frypan on a medium heat and add oil to coat bottom of the pan. Add a couple of tablespoons of mixture and cook for approximately three minutes until bubbles start to appear. Flip and cook for another two minutes or until golden brown. Repeat until all mixture is used.
3. Serve with layers of peanut butter and honey Greek yoghurt and top with crushed peanuts.
4. For the peanut butter and honey Greek yoghurt: add all the ingredients into a bowl and stir until combined. The mixture will become thick as it is combined.
Serves 1.
Recipe courtesy of @janessa.rutter in collaboration with Mayver's.
Ingredients
Method
1. Combine dry ingredients well, before adding the wet ingredients.
2. Combine until moist batter is formed.
3. Over a hot pan, spoon 2-3 tbsp. of mixture and cook each side for 1-2 mins.
4. Serve with banana and drizzle with a syrup of your choice
Serves 1.
Recipe courtesy of Susie Burrell for Mayvers.
