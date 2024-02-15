'They should say I do with Sonja Lou in Gundaroo'

There is no shortage of venues in Canberra for the marriage of the prime minister and his fiancée - as the celebrants in these parts are keen to point out.
"I would love to marry him in The Lodge," Judy Aulich said, adding without a breath: "I'd kill to marry him in The Lodge."
"They should say 'I do' with Sonja Lou," said Sonja Lou. Her recommended venue would be in Gundaroo (which has a nice rhyming ring to it).
She recommends Petrichor Farm in the Yass Valley. It offers "a blissful combination of old-fashioned charm and modern luxe".
And because it's isolated, security for high-profile guests would be less of a problem.
"They could fly in and fly out. Guests could be bussed in," Ms Lou said.
Though there is the bride's original location to consider.
Jodie Haydon was born in the Sydney suburb of Bankstown but, according to Now to Love magazine, she "grew up on the beaches, BMX tracks and netball courts of the NSW Central Coast, the daughter of public-school teachers".
But the NSW Central Coast? Really? Not too tacky for a classy couple?
There are better Canberra options: "Iconic Old Parliament House has long been the Canberra venue for spectacular celebrations, from royal banquets to fairy tale weddings."
But Sydney is the obvious place. It is their other, non-Canberra home (and will be when and if the tenancy of the The Lodge is ended by the voters).
Sydney does have suitable venues, not least Kirribilli House with the most spectacular view for the wedding pictures.
Would it provide the right political image for a man-of-the-people Labor prime minister, with its exclusive views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House?
The problem with Sydney, Judy Aulich thinks, is that it doesn't offer privacy and intimacy.
If they want to go for the big, celeb marriage, then go ahead, but if they want something more intimate - well, Canberra.
But the prime minister needs to be aware, given my experience of celebrating marriages, that nobody cares about the bride groom. All interest is focused on the bride.- Father Tony Percy
"If they want to get married in Sydney, they would have to find somewhere private. It's an intensely personal moment. It's a private moment.
"I'd be very happy to do a quickie in the Lodge," Ms Aulich said.
There are precedents for prime ministers getting married - but not ones Mr Albanese is likely to follow.
Multiple divorcee Boris Johnson got married for the third time in church, and a cathedral at that.
That seems unlikely for Mr Albanese.
All the same, Queanbeyan parish priest Tony Percy approved of Mr Albanese's "courageous decision".
He pointed out that Mr Albanese had approved the ACT government's take-over of Calvary Hospital which he, the priest, had led the campaign against.
But he bore no grudges: "The prime minister is to be highly-commended since the marriage rate in Australia is the lowest in the country's history.
"But the prime minister needs to be aware, given my experience of celebrating marriages, that nobody cares about the bride groom.
"All interest is focused on the bride."
