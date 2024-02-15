Best office chairs in Australia: Ergonomic chairs for back support & comfort

The best ergonomic office chairs to help find the perfect one for you. Picture Shutterstock

An essential piece of furniture is the humble office chair. It doesn't matter if you work in an office or from home; having a supportive and comfy ergonomic chair can significantly improve your well-being and productivity. So here's my round-up of the best ergonomic office chairs to help find the perfect one for you.

My picks for the best ergonomic chairs in Australia

There is a multitude of options when it comes to office chairs. Here are the top chairs for your home office:

Why I picked these office chairs

Overall best office chair for Australians

The SIHOO ergonomic chair comes at a reasonable price tag but you can often find it on sale. Complete with all the lumbar, head, and armrest adjustments, the chair is fully equipped to cater to a wide range of body types and needs. The BIFMA and SGS-certified chair is easy to put together, easy on the eye, and has a lifetime warranty. But what was it that got me over the line? It has a 4.3-star rating and 16,000+ reviews from happy Amazon customers.

If you're looking for a comfortable office chair at a reasonable price, the SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair is a good choice. I recently purchased the SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair (in grey colour) for my home office to go with my standing desk, which I've been using for a few weeks.

I was happy with the many adjustment choices because they allowed me to customise the chair to my tastes. The mesh backrest, which improved airflow and kept me comfortable during long workdays, was another fantastic feature. A lot of chairs have a mesh backing but this one feels a bit more 'airy' and was a welcome sensation in warmer weather.

One thing I noticed is that the lumbar support will sometimes flip back into its original position after being adjusted. I don't think is a design flaw but rather because the chair is still new and hasn't been worn in yet.

All things considered, if you're looking for an inexpensive office chair with multiple settings and a comfortable mesh backrest, the SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair is a respectable choice. Remember, though, that not everyone will find the footrest to be useful.

Price

With a price tag of $329.99, the SIHOO is a mid-tier office chair that is well worth the investment. Having said that, you can often find it on sale on Amazon for less than $300. If you have the money to spare, the SIHOO is a complete package that is far superior to any entry-level or budget office chair.

Pros

The wheels are silent when moving around.

High-quality mesh backing that feels 'airy'.

Multiple adjustments to create an ergonomic arrangement.

Cons

The adjustable armrests could be stronger.

Best premium-quality ergonomic chair

If money is no object then why should you settle for anything less? Herman Miller is known for their premium office chairs and the Embody is no exception. The backrest is one of the star features that it automatically adjusts to the pressure when you sit back on it. Everything about the Embody has been designed for optimal comfort and support.

You should give the Herman Miller Embody Chair some thinking because it is a very supportive and comfy chair. After owning one for a few years, I'm still rather fond of the design and functionality of my Herman Miller Embody chair.

It's the design that makes it worth it. The Pixelated Support keeps your blood flowing as the back adapts to your changing postures and your weight is distributed evenly. Because the Embody lacks a stiff framework, it naturally conforms to your body and alleviates pressure like no other office chair.

The chair's ability to be folded up and stored when not in use is a good feature. The moveable armrests are a beautiful feature, allowing you to position your arms precisely how you want them while working. The chair's sturdy design amply demonstrates that high-quality materials were used in its creation. It seems solid and well-made, and I do not doubt that it will last for a very long time.

One issue with this chair that can make it difficult to move about is its weight. Because it's more expensive than other office chairs on the market, it might not be the best choice if you're on a limited budget.

Finally, the chair may not be suitable for smaller workplaces due to its rather large size. However, the Herman Miller Embody Chair is a fantastic choice for an upscale office chair that provides outstanding comfort and support if you have the available space.

Price

Starting from $2,990, the Embody chair is nothing to scoff at. But if you have the money available, then it's probably one of the best things you can do for you and your office environment.

Pros

Can be folded for easier transport.

The backrest technology naturally conforms to your body even when you move.

Premium build-quality.

12-year warranty.

Cons

It's expensive.

Its size makes it unsuitable for small desks.

Best office chair on Amazon under $1,000

The Ergotune Supreme is next on the list due to its high-quality features that are difficult to come by in the Australian marketplace. Among these are the Precision Recline which gives you full control in the reclining position and a plethora of adjustment options that set this chair apart from other ergonomic office chairs.

If you're looking for a comfortable and supportive office chair, the ErgoTune Supreme Ergonomic Office Chair is a great option. This chair is perfect for long workdays and complements any height-adjustable standing desk because of its strong build and customisable features. The ErgoTune's armrests are so highly adjustable that they nearly seem excessively elaborate. But because I'm a taller man, the armrests don't reach the level I need them to but this is just a small setback.

Therefore, I wholeheartedly recommend the ErgoTune Supreme Ergonomic Office Chair if you're looking for a comfortable and supportive office chair. This chair is a great buy for anyone who spends a lot of time at a desk because of its exact recline and simple assembly. This is the best ergonomic chair available in Australia at a fair price if you need to remodel your home office but don't want to spend thousands of dollars.

One of the more impressive things was the stability of the backrest when it's in a full recline position. Having that feeling of falling over backwards is something you get on a cheaper office chair but not the Ergotune Supreme. You can adjust both the angle of the recline as well as the tension which means better support and assurance.

For added peace of mind, the ErgoTune Supreme also has a standard 8-year frame guarantee and a 4-year mechanism warranty.

Price

At $749, the Ergotune Supreme might be out of budget for some as it's starting to edge into the premium office chair category. However, it does possess quality features that are hard to find in the Australian market. These include the Precision Recline and the abundance of adjustment options that make other ergonomic chairs can't match.



Pros

11 adjustment points.

A hybrid DuraWeave mesh backing.

The ability to control the tension and angle of the recline.

Cons

Quite heavy at 29.9 kg.

Best white office chair

The KERDOM Office Chair is a stylish and comfortable option for anyone searching for a white chair for their home office. If you have a white or lightly stained wooden desk such as beech then this should be a nice addition.

The ergonomic design offers excellent support for the hands, hips, and back, and the adjustable seat height ensures a proper fit. The cushion and ventilated mesh back keep you For me, the mesh felt a bit stiff but this will come down to personal preference. Because of its foldable armrests and small size, the chair is easy to stow under your desk when not in use. Some customers have reported that the chair can be a bit tiresome to put together and I certainly agree. Set aside a good 30 minutes for assembly.

In the end, the chair might not be the best choice for customers who need a lot of features and adjustments. It isn't stocked with the features of a $500+ office chair but it also trying to be a mid-tier product.

Price

The Kerdom office chair is a budget-friendly option for people who prefer an all-white working environment. At $169.99, this is on par with other entry-level office chairs in Australia.

Pros

Plenty of adjustments to ensure an ergonomic fit.

Sleek and modern design.

The armrests can retract so you can roll the chair under a desk.

Cons

Although breathable, the mesh feels a bit stiff.

Good office chair for taller people

The Fylica Ergonomic Office Chair has a contemporary style, sturdy support, and breathable material to improve comfort even after extended workdays. The adjustable lumbar support and headrest are tailored to individuals ranging in height from 5'6" to 6'2". The Fylica Ergonomic Office Chair is an affordable option for taller people.

Providing complete support to multiple body regions such as the neck, back, waist, hips, and hands, the Fylica ergonomic office chair has an elegant appearance. Tailored to individuals ranging in height from 5'6" to 6'2", the adjustable lumbar support and headrest are designed to efficiently alleviate tension and discomfort.

The ergonomic and breathable backrest of this chair, made of excellent mesh fabric, keeps you cool and comfortable all day long. Consumers compliment its comfort, affordability, and quality, pointing out that it's simple to put together and has everything you need. On its adaptability, consumers' opinions differ, with some considering the height options to be subpar.

The parts are numbered and the instructions are straightforward, making assembly simple. To give customers peace of mind, the chair also comes with a comprehensive 5-year warranty and attentive customer support. Although a few consumers have expressed dissatisfaction with the chair's height, especially those who are taller than average, the manufacturer has taken the initiative to rectify these issues and has provided partial refunds or new parts as needed.

The Fylica Ergonomic Office Chair has a contemporary style, sturdy support, and breathable material to improve comfort even after extended workdays. Its overall quality and customer service make it a desirable alternative for individuals in need of an ergonomic sitting solution for their workstation, even though it might not be ideal for everyone.

Pros

Easy and quick assembly.

5-year warranty.

150 kg weight capacity.

Cons

Too big for people shorter than 5'6".

Best office chair with a footrest

The SIHOO office chair comes with a retractable footrest that can be stowed away when not in use. With dimensions of 40cm x 25cm, the foot pedal has more than enough space if you want to take a short nap.

The SIHOO Office Chair is a revolutionary piece of furniture for individuals who spend extended periods at their workstations. Five adjustable settings are available in its ergonomic design: back support, headrest, seat height, recline, and armrest height, allowing for individualised comfort.

The W-shaped seat design and high-density sponge cushion offer sufficient support without compromising comfort, while the breathable mesh back keeps you cool. Thanks to clear instructions, assembling the chair is a pleasure, and its durable construction can support up to 150 kg. Although it is made of sturdy materials, some users have complained that after a week of usage, a squeaky sound started to form. This is not a big problem, but it can be a little annoying.

Generally, reviews from customers emphasised the chair's superb craftsmanship, attractive design, and great value for the money. To guarantee client happiness, SIHOO additionally provides a comprehensive 3-year warranty with free returns and refunds within 30 days.

Pros

Firm but plush mesh that breathes.

W-shaped seat design and high-density sponge cushion for comfort.

Easy assembly.

Cons

The adjustment range for the lumbar and head support is limited.

Best office chair for minimalists

As agreed upon by a multitude of customers, its contemporary and modern design using stylish wood and fabrics are the key strengths of the Alfordson office chair. It's an affordable solution that will heighten your working environment and is perfect for those who want to organise their desk space with style in mind.

The ALFORDSON Home Office Chair is a stylish and contemporary option to consider if you're looking to update the look of your desk. This chair's modern design is unquestionably its most notable feature. With its superior fabric upholstery and bentwood frame, it elevates any office environment. The chair's ability to be adjusted is one of its main benefits. Its height adjustment feature allows it to be adjusted to fit different user needs, and its versatility makes it appropriate for both adults and children.

Another benefit of this chair is its durability. Sturdiness and stability are provided by its smooth-rolling caster wheels and sturdy chrome base, which can support up to 150 kg. Because of its adjustable height and armrest-free design, it's especially good for younger users and small environments. Even though a handful of customers expressed small problems with the accuracy of the construction, all in all, it's a good option for anyone wishing to add some elegance to their office.

Price

Starting at $119.95, the Alfordson can be considered a steal. The plush fabric that adorns the wooden base oozes a slick appeal to jazz up any environment. For what you get, you don't need to spend any more on a minimalist office chair, especially for those who appreciate the natural wood look.

Pros

Fantastic bentwood frame and fabric upholstery.

Sturdy frame with good height adjustments.

Great value for money.

Cons

Lacks ergonomic adjustments.

No armrests.

Some customers have identified minor variations in its construction.

Follow These Considerations Before Picking An Office Chair

From personal experience, these are my tips for choosing from the best office chairs in Australia.

Adjustability

Seek out office chairs with numerous adjustment choices, including tilt tension, lumbar support, armrest height, and seat height. With adjustable features, you may tailor the chair to your tastes and body type, which lowers the chance of strain or pain when sitting for extended periods.

Comfort

Throughout the workplace, maintaining focus and productivity needs comfort. Think about office chairs with lots of padding, fabric that breathes, and ergonomic features that enhance the natural posture of your body. For enhanced comfort during prolonged sitting, ergonomic office chairs with padded armrests and contoured seat cushions can be used.

Lumbar Support

Maintaining good posture and preventing lower back discomfort require appropriate lumbar support and you can only do this with an ergonomic office chair. Seek seating options that offer either an adjustable lumbar support or an integrated lumbar curvature to guarantee that your spine retains its natural curvature when seated. With the ergonomic chair's adjustable lumbar support, you may alter the backrest to precisely match the contour of your spine. Herman Miller is known for the best ergonomic office chairs.

Seat Width and Depth

The seat's dimensions should allow users of various body types to sit comfortably. While an office chair that is too big might result in bad posture and back pain, a seat that is too small can be uncomfortable and limit movement. Opt for an office chair that can be adjusted in terms of breadth and depth of seat, or choose a model whose measurements fit your body type.

Material and Durability

To guarantee lifespan and durability, take into account the chair's construction and material. High-quality materials, such as leather, cloth, or mesh, increase the likelihood that a chair will survive normal wear and tear. Breathable fabrics, like mesh, can encourage ventilation and guard against overheating when used for extended periods.

Wheelbase and Swivel

For simple mobility and accessibility across your workspace, a sturdy wheelbase and a seamless swivel mechanism are necessities. To move between jobs with ease, look for office chairs that have a five-point wheelbase and 360-degree swivel capabilities. The wheels must go across various floor types with ease and without scuffing or damaging surfaces.

Armrests

By offering support while typing or using a mouse, adjustable armrests on ergonomic chairs can assist reduce strain on your neck and shoulders. To accommodate your preferred arm position, look for office chairs with padded armrests that can be adjusted in height, width, and angle. Your arms should be able to rest comfortably at your sides with your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle when the armrests are positioned correctly.



Tilt Mechanism

Ergonomic chairs with a tilt mechanism let you comfortably recline while still giving your back the support it needs. Seek out office chairs that have a multi-function tilt mechanism or synchro-tilt mechanism so you may customise the tilt tension and reclining angle to suit your needs. For more stability and support, you may lock the office chair into any preferred position with its lockable tilt function.

Weight Capacity

Verify the office chairs weight capacity to make sure your weight can be supported safely. The majority of the best office chairs can support up to 150 kg, but it's important to choose one that can meet your unique requirements. Overloading the chair can endanger users' safety and damage its structural integrity.

Price and budget

Decide on a spending limit depending on your requirements and tastes, but remember that over time, a high-quality office chair can increase comfort and productivity. Examine the features and advantages that various office chairs within your price range have to offer, then give priority to those that best suit your needs.

If not, there are plenty of budget office chairs in Australia to choose from. At the very least a good budget office chair should be strong and structurally sound, and provide firm support. But be aware, that buying a cheap office chair can come with its problems and it may not be worth it.

Warranty and customer support

Seek out office chairs with a thorough warranty and a helpful customer support team. A solid warranty offers protection against flaws and malfunctions, peace of mind, and prompt assistance and support if you have any problems with your office chair. Carefully read the warranty terms to find out what is and isn't covered.

Reviews and Advice

Look up internet reviews and ask friends, family, or professionals in the field who have firsthand knowledge of various office chair models for advice. Their observations can offer insightful information on the level of comfort, robustness, and general satisfaction of different chair models, assisting you in making an informed choice based on actual user experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the top-rated ergonomic office chairs available in Australia?

The SIHOO Ergonomic Office and Herman Miller Embody Chair are a few of the best ergonomic seats available based on our testing. The ergonomic design of these chairs helps lower the risk of back pain and other discomforts associated with extended sitting by offering comfort, support, and adaptability.

Which office chairs are recommended for alleviating back pain?

We like the Steelcase Gesture Chair, Herman Miller Embody Chair, and Knoll ReGeneration Chair are a few chairs that are suggested for treating back problems. The purpose of these chairs is to ease pressure on the spine and encourage proper posture.

What are the best office chairs for students on a budget?

The Officeworks J. Burrows Mesh Chair, AmazonBasics Mid-Back Mesh Chair, and IKEA Markus Chair are a few picks for students to consider. Without going over budget, these chairs provide standard amenities like a backrest and height adjustment.

What are the preferred office chairs for home use in Australia?

Comfort and design are frequently the top considerations when it comes to home office chairs. The Humanscale Diffrient World Chair, Steelcase Amia Chair, and Herman Miller Sayl Chair are a few of the most popular office chairs for use at home in Australia. These chairs combine design, comfort, and adaptability to fit a range of home office configurations.

Which office chairs offer the best value for money under $500?

There are multiple choices for a good office chair without breaking the bank. The Officeworks Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair, the Ergohuman V2 Plus Deluxe Mesh Office Chair, and the Autonomous ErgoChair 2 are a few chairs that provide the most value for the money. At a reasonable cost, they have several features like tilt capability, lumbar support, and armrest adjustments.

What brands are considered the most reliable for office chairs in Australia?

Australia's top office chair brands are SIHOO, Knoll, Humanscale, Herman Miller, and Humanscale. These companies are well known for producing durable, supportive, and comfortable chairs. Other respectable companies that provide reasonably priced solutions without sacrificing quality are Ergohuman, Autonomous, and even Officeworks has some good office chairs on hand.