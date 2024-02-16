Follow live as Swift-mania reaches fever pitch ahead of first Eras Tour show

The wait is over for Aussie Swifties as Taylor Swift-mania reaches fever pitch in Melbourne with the countdown to her first Eras tour performance.
The tour has been described as the "hottest ticket in town" and a last-minute drop of seats with a partially obstructed view, some virtually behind the stage, were snapped up within an hour on February 13.
Her first show on Friday, February 16, is set to have the biggest audiences of her career.
But it's not just the fans rejoicing, Victoria and NSW are in for a significant economic boost across the next two weeks from fans pouring in for the concerts.
Follow live as we bring you the scenes from the ground to ease your FOMO (fear of missing out) or feed your anticipation if you were lucky enough to nab a ticket.
Please give the blog a moment to load below. If it doesn't load, click here to follow live on The Canberra Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.