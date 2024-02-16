The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Live

Follow live as Swift-mania reaches fever pitch ahead of first Eras Tour show

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated February 16 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bianca and Georgia Carrocci, with Sienna Sims, pictured, flew in from Perth on Wednesday morning and are very excited ahead of tonights show. Picture by Anna McGuinness
Bianca and Georgia Carrocci, with Sienna Sims, pictured, flew in from Perth on Wednesday morning and are very excited ahead of tonights show. Picture by Anna McGuinness

The wait is over for Aussie Swifties as Taylor Swift-mania reaches fever pitch in Melbourne with the countdown to her first Eras tour performance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Reach out with news or updates to anna.houlahan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.