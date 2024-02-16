The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New National Museum of Australia director is pure Canberra

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
February 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

She's of the city, of the scene and of the site.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.