The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Money
Advice

The benefits and pitfalls of being the Bank of Mum and Dad

February 26 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is no "one size fits all" strategy, but if you do intend to make a loan to your child it should be documented. Photo Shutterstock
There is no "one size fits all" strategy, but if you do intend to make a loan to your child it should be documented. Photo Shutterstock

The times they are a changing! In the "good old days" couples got married, saved a house deposit, and then, when they became eligible for a loan, spoke to their friendly local bank manager. Today, the bank of Mum and Dad has become one of the top mortgage lenders in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Money

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.