The benefits and pitfalls of being the Bank of Mum and Dad

Aged Care Guru Rachel Lane explains that it is a common misunderstanding that because aged care is means-tested it will be affordable. As a member of a couple your wife will be assessed based on half of your combined assets and income, your home in the retirement village is exempt from the assessment. People who receive the full age pension and have assets below $58,500 have their accommodation cost met by the government. Once your wife's share of income exceeds $31,707 a year or her assets exceed $58,500 (or both) she will start paying a contribution towards her cost of accommodation and care. In your case, your wife is a low means resident, the assets above $58,500 are having an accommodation contribution charged at 17.5 per cent and the income above $31,707 is having an accommodation charged at 50c in the dollar. Some simple strategies such as gifting within the allowed limits, pre-paying your funeral expenses or purchasing a funeral bond and making sure you are using the second-hand value of your personal assets could substantially reduce this cost. Seeking advice about purchasing an income stream with an asset test exemption could also be beneficial.