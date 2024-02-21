A styling change helped sell this Reid house in six days

A Reid home that had sat on the market for about four months has sold in just six days after a change in strategy and some clever styling.
The nearly 100-year-old home at 56 Euree Street sold for $2.8 million on Monday.
The four-bedroom property had been listed for sale with a different real estate agency in 2023 but failed to sell after about four months.
CoreLogic data shows it was listed in July 2023 with a higher price guide of $2,925,000.
In February, the sellers appointed a different agency, Agent Team Canberra, which recommended some professional styling.
Selling agent Steve Lowe said while the sellers had beautiful furniture there was too much of it to allow buyers to picture themselves in the home.
"We did what we call a partial style, where we use some of their items plus some of the styling items," he said.
"It felt like a completely different house once it was styled."
Dark furniture was replaced with lighter, wooden pieces, while printed rugs were removed to expose the wooden floors.
Some artworks and belongings were also packed away and indoor plants added.
Selling the house in summer instead of winter also had its benefits.
"The photos were taken during the depths of winter and so the trees were missing leaves and the gardens didn't look as good as they did [in summer]," Mr Lowe said.
A keen buyer inquired on the property on the Wednesday it was listed for sale and by Monday, they had exchanged unconditional contracts.
Mr Lowe said the buyer had recently returned from overseas and "fell in love" with the Reid home.
Built in 1926, the home is located in the Reid heritage housing precinct and sits on about 1250 square metres of land.
The home's layout is typical of heritage homes in the era: a sprawl of segregated rooms and interconnecting doors.
Alongside four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the house also includes separate living and dining rooms, a sitting room, library and an office located in a yurt.
The open-plan living space and kitchen, with a butler's pantry tucked around the corner, flows out to a paved patio and barbecue area.
Outside is a workshop, tool shed and vegetable garden made with Canberra's signature red bricks.
Mr Lowe said the sellers were moving interstate but were willing to wait for "the right buyer at the right price".
The swift transaction highlighted the importance of styling a home for sale, he said.
"A person living in a home has it styled to their tastes and it's in what we call 'live mode'," he said.
"But when we want to get it into 'sell mode', it needs to be presented differently so it can appeal to a broader marketplace."
