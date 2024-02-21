9 best robot vacuums in Australia for a spotless home

Robotic vacuum cleaners are revolutionising the way we tackle household chores, offering a hands-free approach to keeping floors spotless. These smart devices navigate autonomously around your living space, sucking up dirt, dust, and debris, making them an invaluable addition to modern Australian homes. However, selecting the best robot vacuum is no easy decision. We've reviewed and compared some of the finest robot vacuum cleaners for your home that strike a balance between performance, features, and value.

These are our top four picks for the best robot vacuums in Australia:

Our picks for the best robot vacuums explained

So you're in search of a reliable robot vacuum to tackle the daily accumulation of dust and debris in your home. The Australian market offers a variety of models that come with diverse features such as automated scheduling, advanced navigation systems, and varying levels of suction power tailored to different floor types. Whether you need something to handle pet hair, work on carpets or hard floors, or fit into tight spaces, we've reviewed the top robot vacuum cleaners to help you decide.

Best overall robot vacuum in Australia

Narwal T10. Picture supplied

I recently had the pleasure of trying the Narwal T10 and this machine was a game-changer. Not only is its mopping function a token feature; but the floors gleamed without me having to give them a once-over after it passed through. Flipping between vacuuming and mopping without any fiddling around is a real standout for folks who value their time.

The silence of its operation is golden, particularly with a little bub dozing off. I could have it scoot around at night without a peep to keep sweet dreams undisturbed. Watching it deftly navigate around the furniture felt like having a little R2-D2 at home - smart and unobtrusive.

Price-wise, it's a bit steep, but what you're paying for is the convenience of not having to get your hands dirty ever again with floor cleaning. I had a hiccup with the Wi-Fi set up, given the preference for 2.4G over 5G, but a bit of patience had it sorted. Non-Mandarin speakers may find the Chinese language on the device a tad challenging, but it's not insurmountable with a little help from online guides. But overall, the Narwal T10 is a solid pick if you're after a robot vacuum that significantly cuts down on manual floor cleaning efforts.

Pros

Effortlessly switches between mopping and vacuuming, saving time and hassle.

Impressively quiet, making it perfect for night-time cleaning without disturbing anyone.

Reliable navigation and mapping for efficient and thorough cleaning.

Cons

A high price point could be a hurdle for some budgets.

May require some technical know-how to troubleshoot Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

Best budget robot vacuum under $500



Lefant M210 Pro. Picture supplied





After a week of using the Lefant M210 Pro in a home with two dogs, the difference was noticeable. The fur that usually clumps around the skirting boards and under the couch was effectively managed by the robot's diligent sweeps. It was quite efficient at manoeuvring around the living space and under furniture, thanks to its slim profile.

The scheduled cleaning feature brought an unexpected peace of mind, knowing that even during busy periods, the floors would be consistently attended to. Witnessing the robot intuitively increase its suction when transitioning from the hardwood flooring to the rug demonstrated its smart capabilities.

Admittedly, while the Lefant M210 Pro isn't without its quirks, such as the odd escape under a curtain or the occasional need to rescue it from a cluster of dining room chairs, these instances were few and far between. The convenience it offered, especially when controlling it through the app, was worth the occasional hiccup.

Lastly, the Lefant M210 Pro is quite affordable and can be picked up on Amazon for $399.99 which is a competitive price, so I would recommend it if you're on a budget looking for a decent machine. To top it off, it has a 4.3/5.0-star rating from over 6,000 reviewers. It's the perfect robot vac for apartments and smaller houses with mostly hardwood floors as it had no issues picking up dog fur and food crumbs in the place. Overall, a solid choice for Australians to consider.

Pros

Impressive suction power tackles pet hair with ease.

Varied cleaning modes cater to different needs and spaces.

Straightforward app integration enhances user convenience.

Cons

Can struggle on high-pile carpets.

Limited dustbin capacity requires frequent emptying.

Might miss spots occasionally during its cleaning cycle.

Best robot vacuum for frequent use

Ecovacs Deebot N8+. Picture supplied

Just had a run with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ and it's certainly a game-changer when it comes to routine floor cleaning. The Auto-Empty Station is a standout, freeing you from the daily chore of emptying the bin. It can handle the everyday mess with ease, getting around furniture and into the nooks where dust likes to hide. It's quite sophisticated, detecting and weaving around obstacles with impressive accuracy.

The integrated app comes in handy as it lets you tailor the vacuum's path, ensuring it goes exactly where you need it to. In fact, mapping my home was a breeze thanks to the TrueMapping technology which can be a pain on other robot vacuum models. Moreover, the 2.5L dust capacity is generous, meaning infrequent bag changes. This could be a few weeks depending on your usage, equating to less fuss for you.

While robot vacuums tend to falter at the transition from hard floors to carpets, this model seems to manage it quite well, identifying and adjusting its suction power accordingly. However, note that if you've got deep-pile rugs, it may sometimes miss spots or have difficulty mounting them. But you'll be pleased with the quietness during its rounds; the DEEBOT N8+ hums along no louder than a regular conversation and won't overpower your TV. Just be prepared for a brief noise burst when it empties itself - a little loud but over quickly. In short, a good robot vacuum without many flaws.

Pros

Effective at picking up pet hair and daily debris.

Hassle-free cleaning with the Auto-Empty Station.

Precision mapping and customisable virtual boundaries.

Cons

Can struggle with navigating onto rugs.

Sensors may require frequent cleaning to maintain performance.

The auto-empty process can be loud.

Best robot vacuum for a deep clean

Narwal Freo X Ultra. Picture supplied

This is my review of the Narwal Freo X Ultra! I unleashed the 8200Pa suction power on my tiles and carpet, and it's a deadset winner. The suction? It's a game-changer, especially if you've got pets; fur and larger debris vanish without a struggle. It hoovers up everything in its path and is quite remarkable and the build/design is very sturdy. As for hair? The zero hair tangling design genuinely lives up to its promise. After a week's worth of tests, the brush was free of hair, which is a most welcomed reprieve from the usual chore of removing tangled hair.

Another highlight is the robot's self-contained emptying and cleaning. It's convenient not having to think about emptying the bin or cleaning mops after every run. The Freo X Ultra whisks away the dirt and then takes care of its mess-quite futuristic if you ask me.

Maintenance is quite minimal, surprisingly, but it's important to keep the docking station clean. It's not burdensome, but it will ensure the machine keeps running smoothly for longer. One thing to note, especially for women, the unit isn't the lightest, which is not a major issue since it toddles around independently. But if have a 2-story house, this could be a considerable factor.

After putting the Narwal Freo X Ultra through its paces, I can say it's a robust, innovative piece of machinery that's capable of keeping your floors immaculate with minimal fuss. It's smart and methodical, and its obstacle avoidance means it won't get stuck in a corner while you're out.

On the flip side, when it comes to your wallet, the Narwal could make a significant dent at $2,229. With such advanced tech, it's expected, but worth noting for those minding their budget. But if you can afford to pay the money and want the best of the best in robot vacs, the Narwal Freo X is what you want to buy.

Best robot vacuum for suction power

The Lubluelu SL61. Picture supplied

After experiencing the Lubluelu SL61 firsthand, I can confirm its high-powered suction and surface adaptability were a real stand-out. You'll notice immediately how it doesn't shy away from debris, pet hair, or dust lurking in carpets. Its side and roller brushes work synchronously, demonstrating a keen ability to reach into crevices and across various surfaces with ease. The navigational prowess of the SL61 is apparent as it dodges obstacles and remembers the layout of your rooms through its smart mapping technology.

However, the powerful suction means you'll be emptying the dustbin regularly, especially if you have pets that shed frequently. While it handles most household debris and food crumbs with ease, you might find yourself manually picking up larger items before setting the robot to work. Navigating the app to utilise all the features takes a bit of time to master compared to the one-touch operation of the Lefant M210 Pro, but once you do, setting cleaning schedules and no-go zones becomes a breeze.

What's good about this robot vacuum is that it doesn't just suck up persistent dirt on the floor; it mops too! The precision water pump and adjustable flow mean your hardwood and tiles gleam without excess moisture. So what's the verdict? The Lubluelu SL61 is a great choice mostly due to its high-powered suction power. After a few uses, you'll wonder how you managed without it.

Pros

Powerful suction at 4000Pa for thorough cleaning.

Versatile 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functionality.

Advanced navigation and multi-floor mapping.

Cons

Might require regular maintenance due to powerful suction.

Larger debris might pose a challenge.

App functionality may have a learning curve.

Good robot vacuum for basic cleaning



One of the premium brands in the robot vacuum space is iRobot. We gave their Roomba 692 a good go. Its set-and-forget scheduling makes it a breeze to maintain daily cleanliness without a fuss. I just sync it with the iRobot HOME app and let it do its thing. It's quite the looker too, fitting right in with my modern decor.

One feature that distinguished it from others was the voice assistance. There's real convenience in telling your vacuum to get cracking which felt a little futuristic, to say the least. As for cleaning, the Roomba 692 had no issues manoeuvring around furniture and tackling corners like a champ, thanks to that Edge-Sweeping brush.

However, it did play up a bit in complex rooms, often needing a rescue mission to find her way back to the dock. If you have lots of loose cabling on the floor, good luck the Roomba will find a way to get tangled. This seems to be the case with a lot of the Roomba models we've tested out. It also doesn't do smart mapping, so don't expect it to remember the layout of your place between cleans which is a big con in my book.

But for everyday maintenance, the Roomba 692 can be a real-time-saver, especially if you've got pets leaving hair all over the shop. I would say it will suit the majority of households and meet your expectations, it does need assistance from time to time which can be a bugbear. Overall, a decent robot vacuum for less than $500. Make sure to check the Roomba's on Amazon as they do have frequent discounts.

Pros

Effortlessly handles daily dirt and dust.

Smart home connectivity is a game-changer.

Simple to schedule and forget.

Cons

Struggles with complex navigation at times.

Not the pick for heavy-duty messes.

The lack of smart mapping can be a letdown for some.

Best 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner

Lubluelu SL60D. Picture supplied

Ever since getting my hands on the Lubluelu SL60D to test out, I can easily see how it will significantly your daily cleaning slog. Its ability to sweep through my rooms, dodging furniture with precision, feels almost futuristic. The smart mapping technology ensures it never misses a beat or a spot. Yet occasionally, I noticed it does shy away from larger messes, and while setting up no-go zones is a featured highlight, it sometimes takes a few tries to get it right.

I've become particularly fond of the vacuum and mop combo function which makes it a hard choice between this robot cleaner and the Lubluelu SL61 mentioned above. It's like getting two for the price of one-floors are not just debris-free, but also spotlessly mopped to perfection, however, you may feel wetness under your feet which may not appeal to some. But, navigating through the features using a smartphone feels empowering; scheduling a house cleaning can become a breeze instead of a chore.

Battery life is something they've aced; when the battery is less than 15% it will go home to the dock and quickly charge back to 80% power level and then return to finish the job where it left off. Overall, if you're in pursuit of a robot vacuum that can adapt to your life's pace in Australia, the Lubluelu SL60D is a worthy candidate that offers a blend of high-tech cleaning and user-friendly experience.

Pros

Robust suction and comprehensive cleaning modes tackle various surfaces and dirt levels.

The mop-vacuum combo provides versatility for a thorough clean.

Smart app integration and voice control simplify operation and customisations.

Cons

No-go zones can sometimes require tweaking to perfect.

Heavier debris and large carpeted areas may challenge the suction capabilities.

It may struggle with very high-pile carpets or rugs.

Best vacuum and mop robot cleaner

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8. Picture supplied

Next up we have the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8. First observation, made a noticeable difference in keeping the floors clean with way less effort from my side. Its dual vacuum and mopping capabilities handle everyday dust and pet hair on both carpets and hard floors with ease. The customised cleaning settings are a real game-changer, which will give you control over which rooms to clean and when.

I noticed it detected carpet quite well and adjusts its suction power on the fly, which means it can switch from the living room rug to the tiled kitchen floor without skipping a beat. As for the noise, it's barely noticeable which isn't a big feature, but was a pleasant surprise. However, you can comfortably put your feet up and watch Netflix or have a conversation with your family while it works its magic around your feet!

However, there are some cons to point out. The DEOBOT N8 requires some hands-on attention from time to time. It can be fickle with complex house layouts, sometimes leading to missed spots or redundant cleaning paths. But honestly, these quirks are minor compared to the freedom from daily sweeping and mopping. Just remember to empty its bin after a major clean-up; it fills up fast, especially if you have pets in the house. Lastly, you can pick it up for less than $600 from Amazon or the Good Guys.

Pros

Efficiently combines vacuuming and mopping to reduce cleaning time.

Advanced mapping technology allows for precise navigation and customised cleaning areas.

Impressively quiet operation ensures minimal disturbance.

Cons

Struggles with complex maps can lead to occasional navigation issues.

Regular maintenance is required to clear out tangled hair.

Manual intervention is needed to empty the dustbin frequently during extensive cleaning sessions.

Robot vacuum cleaner with "stealth mode"

HONITURE G20. Picture supplied

Picture this. You've just stepped through the door, and your floors are looking immaculate. That's what the HONITURE G20 robot vacuum can do for you. Quietly humming away in almost what sounded like "stealth mode", leaving your carpets fluff-free and your hard floors sparkling. The simplicity of setting it up means you're off the hook almost instantly, relegating floor cleaning to a mere tap on your smartphone or a casual voice command.

Imagine the relief of having both a vacuum and mop rolled into one robust, slender machine. Whether it's cleaning up after pets or your usual day-to-day dirt, the HONITURE G20 manages with a respectable balance between whisper-quiet operation and powerful cleaning, all without adding to your to-do list.

In the inevitable life moments when you find the G20 getting cosy in a corner or revisiting the same spot, you'll appreciate the peace of mind the boundary strip provides. Without a fuss, configure where it should and shouldn't go. Sure, it might need a helping hand or a recharge to complete the entire house, but the time and effort saved in between make this a handy companion in maintaining a clean and welcoming home.

Pros

Whispers at 50 dB, allowing for uninterrupted work or relaxation while it cleans.

Versatile 3-in-1 functionality boasts sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping for a thorough clean.

Intuitive app and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant enhance ease of use.

Cons

Encounters trouble navigating around clutter or tight spaces at times.

May repeatedly clean certain areas, leaving other spots unattended.

120-minute battery life might be insufficient for larger homes in a single session.

Is it worth getting a robot vacuum?

This depends on your lifestyle, cleaning frequency, and expectations. For those with busy schedules who struggle to find time for regular vacuuming, a robot vacuum offers convenience by maintaining cleanliness between manual cleanings. It can be particularly beneficial for homes with mainly hard floors or low-pile carpets and relatively clutter-free environments. However, if you have specific cleaning needs such as deep carpet cleaning or complex layouts with many obstacles (e.g. have kids' toys everywhere), a robot vacuum may fall short of expectations.

Should you buy a robot vacuum to replace a traditional vacuum cleaner

A robot vacuum is a great addition to the household as it offers convenient daily maintenance cleaning for hard floors and low-pile carpets, making it a time-saving addition to your cleaning routine. While it may not completely replace a traditional vacuum cleaner, it can reduce the frequency of manual vacuuming sessions. Just don't expect it to replace all your floor cleaning needs, especially in homes with specific requirements or complex layouts.

What to consider before choosing a robot vacuum cleaner

While we've picked some of the best-rated vacuum cleaners in Australia above, if you want to research further and look at other models, here's a list of considerations to take on board to ensure efficient and effective cleaning.

Check the suction power will be adequate for your surfaces

Take a close look at the suction power to ensure it meets your surface needs. Whether you have thick carpets or furry friends, prioritize models with high suction power (measured in Pascals) for effective cleaning. Look for specifications detailing performance on various surfaces to ensure thorough cleaning across your home.

Ensure it has a good battery life

Assess the battery life based on your home's size and layout. Larger homes require extended run times to cover all areas without interruption. Alternatively, consider models with efficient recharge capabilities to quickly resume cleaning tasks if the battery runs low, ensuring uninterrupted performance.

Comes with navigation & mapping features

Opt for robot vacuums equipped with advanced navigation and mapping features. These capabilities are crucial for efficient cleaning, especially in homes with complex layouts or obstacles. Look for laser sensors or camera-based mapping systems that enable precise navigation around furniture and accurate floor planning.

Check the dustbin capacity

Choose a robot vacuum with a dustbin capacity suited to your cleaning needs. Larger dustbins reduce the frequency of emptying, which is particularly beneficial for homes with shedding pets or areas prone to debris accumulation. Ensure the dustbin size matches your cleaning demands for optimal convenience.

Ensure it has a HEPA filter installed

Prioritise models with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, especially if you or your family members suffer from allergies or respiratory sensitivities. HEPA filters effectively capture small particles like dust mites, pollen, and pet dander, significantly improving indoor air quality and ensuring a healthier living environment.

Has connectivity to Wi-Fi and smartphones

Consider the convenience of Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control and monitoring. Look for robot vacuums compatible with smartphone apps, allowing you to schedule cleaning sessions, adjust settings, and receive notifications remotely. Additionally, compatibility with voice assistants enhances user experience, providing seamless integration into smart home ecosystems.

It has a quiet operation and noise levels

Evaluate the vacuum's noise level to ensure it suits your living environment. Quiet operation is essential, particularly in homes where noise sensitivity is a concern. Look for models with low-decibel ratings or features like quiet mode settings for minimal disruption during operation, accommodating households with occupants working from home or pets, and children sensitive to loud noises.

Frequently asked questions

What are the top-rated robot vacuums in Australia according to expert reviews?

The Lefant M210 Pro Vacuum and the Lubluelu SL61 models often receive high praise from Australian technology reviewers for their advanced navigation, powerful suction, and smart home integration.

Which robot vacuums are most effective for managing pet hair?

For pet owners, the Lefant M210 Pro and the Lubluelu SL61 Robot Vacuum are decent choices for their strong suction and brush systems that are adept at collecting pet hair without getting tangled.

What's the best robot vacuum for maintaining hardwood floors?

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 performed well on hardwood floors while effectively picking up dust and debris, making it a top choice for homes with extensive wooden flooring.

Are there any highly recommended robot vacuums under $500 in Australia?

We liked the Lefant M210 Pro Vacuum and HONITURE G20 as it offers a balance of affordability and performance, with features like path planning and smart home compatibility, all under the $500 mark.

Which robot vacuums are best for reducing allergens in the home?

Most robot vacuum cleaners won't come with HEPA filters. So if this is an important feature, you will need to look at robot vacuums such as the iRobot Roomba 980 which has a higher standard of filtration to reduce allergens and fine particles in your home.