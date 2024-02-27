Bodies of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird located with co-operation of alleged murderer

The bodies of Sydney couple Luke Davies and Jesse Baird who were allegedly murdered by NSW Police constable Beau Lamarre-Condon on February 19 have been located at a property in Bungonia.
Police said two surfboard bags covered in debris were found at a second Bungonia property in the Southern Tablelands after Mr Lamarre-Condon co-operated with detectives.
Mr Lamarre-Condon, 28, has been charged with two counts of murder after he allegedly shot the couple with a police firearm at Mr Baird's Paddington home.
Homicide Squad commander detective superintendent Daniel Doherty said on February 27 the bodies were found at a property 20 minutes from where police had been searching in the past two days.
He said police would allege Mr Lamarre-Condon had gone to the first property in Bungonia, near Goulburn, before returning and moving the bodies to the second property.
"What we will allege is this 28-year-old man acted alone and he is the sole person responsible," Det Supt. Doherty said.
Investigations into any connection with the properties were ongoing, he said, and arrangements had been made for the families to travel to the area.
Det Supt. Doherty said police would allege in court that Mr Lamarre-Condon had previously been in "some sort of relationship" with Mr Baird, a 26-year-old former TV presenter.
Mr Davies, a 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant, was the new partner of Mr Baird.
The alleged murderer was accused of "predatory" behaviour during the relationship and he was suspected of breaking into Mr Baird's Paddington home multiple times, police said.
He has been tight-lipped with investigators but made a "partial admission" about the alleged murders to a friend, police said.
Mr Lamarre-Condon had been working as a police officer for a specialist command until February 20 when he called in sick to work, police said.
He was arrested on February 23 when he turned himself in at Bondi Police Station and has been suspended without pay.
Police divers spent hours searching dams on a Hazelton Rd property near Bungonia, south-east of Goulburn on February 26.
The vacant rural property was searched for two days and a small dinghy was taken away, presumably for forensic testing.
NSW deputy police commissioner David Hudson said on February 26 police believed the bodies of Mr Baird and Mr Davies had been dumped on the property but may have been moved elsewhere.
A friend of Mr Lamarre-Condon told police she was with the constable on February 21 - two days after the alleged shooting - and the pair drove to the rural property together.
The constable allegedly bought weights and an angle grinder used to enter the property before locking the gate with a new padlock.
Investigators believe he knew the property's owner.
The friend told officers she was unaware of the alleged murders and waited outside the property for 30 minutes before Mr Lamarre-Condon returned and they drove back to Sydney.
Data lifted from traffic cameras on the Hume Highway and other major routes north and south of Sydney will be examined by police in an effort to define other search areas.
Friends of Mr Baird reported receiving messages from his phone until just before midnight on February 20, a day after the men were allegedly killed, and police believe these were sent by the accused.
His friends were allegedly texted from his phone saying the former TV presenter suddenly planned to move to Perth, Western Australia. The friends were asked to sell his belongings and clean his room, police said.
A happy photo of the couple at a Pink concert was also posted to Mr Baird's Instagram account on the evening of February 20.
Police said Mr Lamarre-Condon used a key to slip into Mr Baird's Paddington home in the days before the alleged murders.
"We believe that [Mr Lamarre-Condon] took possession of Jesse's phone and deleted contacts and messages out of that phone before leaving the premises," deputy commissioner Hudson said.
Police believe Mr Lamarre-Condon broke into the Paddington house multiple times in the past year.
Police are calling for information about the movements of a hired white Toyota HiAce van, with registration CW82PM, between February 19 and 21. Anyone with relevant CCTV is urged to contact police.
The van was captured on CCTV footage at Mr Baird's Paddington home on February 19, shortly before the men disappeared, and was later found at Grays Point, south of Sydney.
The van, hired from Sydney Airport at Mascot at 9.30pm on February 19, was allegedly used to transport and dump the bodies, police said.
Along with the journey to the Southern Tablelands, Mr Lamarre-Condon was believed to have travelled to a friend's house in Lambton near Newcastle.
While in Lambton, the constable allegedly asked the friend for a hose to clean the van.
Newcastle police appeared to be photographing the contents of a bucket beneath a tree in an area cordoned off by police tape on the morning of February 23.
The van was then allegedly driven to south Sydney where it was found by police.
The double murder investigation began at 11am on February 21 when bloodied clothes, belonging to Mr Davies, were found by a member of the public in a Cronulla skip-bin, among other items, police said.
A phone, credit cards, keys, and an $8,000 watch were also found in the bin, police revealed.
Detectives then searched Mr Baird's Paddington home and found evidence of a struggle including upturned furniture and a pool of blood.
A crime scene was established at the home, which police said Mr Baird shared with housemates.
Mr Baird had formerly been a presenter on Ten's Totally Wild and Studio Ten.
Neighbours of the Paddington home reported hearing shouting on the morning of February 19 but police could not give details about the nature of the argument.
Police said neighbours also reported hearing gunshots.
Four minutes after the gunshots were heard a call was made to Triple 000 from Mr Davies' phone, but was disconnected before anyone spoke.
It had previously been reported the call had come from Mr Baird's phone.
Mr Davies' friend Jessica Vaux said "Luke was a larger than life human who touched everyone's hearts he met. There was never a dull moment when his presence and infectious laugh was in a room".
A fundraiser for his family launched by Ms Vaux raised more than $55,000 by February 26.
NSW Police commissioner Karen Webb said she wanted to "reassure Luke and Jesse's loved ones, and the people of NSW, that we are working around the clock to find those answers".
"As our investigation continues, I would ask anyone who has information that could assist, to please come forward and contact us," she said.
The NSW Police constable has been in the news a number of times in the past decade.
He first made headlines in 2014 when the then 19-year-old threw a note to popstar Lady Gaga during a Sydney Born This Way concert.
Lady Gaga picked the note off the stage and read it to the crowd, creating a viral moment on social media.
The note read "two years ago I also met you at this arena for the Born This Way Ball where my life changed forever".
"I had told you something I never had the courage to tell anyone before".
"I told you that I didn't know how to come out to my family about my sexuality and I was scared to. You told me something I will never forget. 'If your parents love you as much as I believe they do, they will accept you for who you are'."
"Those words right there gave me a backbone to be brave and tell them. Now, two years later, I finally have and I feel free! You were right, my parents have been nothing but supportive."
Mr Lamarre-Condon went on to start a celebrity blog and was head-hunted by Qantas to be a red carpet reporter. During this time he met many A-list celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, John Travolta and Selena Gomez.
After training to join the NSW Police in 2018, Mr Lamarre-Condon again made international headlines in 2020 when he was filmed Tasering an Indigenous man suspected of stealing a handbag in Sydney.
The video shows Mr Lamarre-Condon Tasering the man, who was on his knees, repeatedly in the head and upper body while he cried out in pain.
"Why are you f--king doing that? I'm not even fighting you," the man said.
The former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian said a police review had been launched after the footage surfaced.
Mr Lamarre-Condon was later cleared of using his Taser inappropriately in the internal police investigation and the suspect was charged with intimidating and assaulting police. The man was convicted and given a six-month community order.
Police urge anyone with information who may have information to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
