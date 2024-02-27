The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Bodies of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird located with co-operation of alleged murderer

PB
Anna McGuinness
Anna Houlahan
By Peter Brewer, Anna McGuinness, and Anna Houlahan
· Updated February 27 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police had been searching for Luke Davies and Jesse Baird since February 21. Picture via jessebairddd on Instagram.
Police had been searching for Luke Davies and Jesse Baird since February 21. Picture via jessebairddd on Instagram.

The bodies of Sydney couple Luke Davies and Jesse Baird who were allegedly murdered by NSW Police constable Beau Lamarre-Condon on February 19 have been located at a property in Bungonia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Reach out with news or updates to anna.houlahan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.