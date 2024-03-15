Crime and punishment in fact and fiction

Ashcroft is a prison run by a corrupt governor whose determination to impose his will at any cost will have far-reaching consequences on all the inmates. Each one of these women has her own story to tell and her own penance to deal with. Friendships are forged that will last beyond a sentence, but some inmates can turn in the blink of an eye, because that's all part of being locked up. People are forced into a surrogate family with women they wouldn't even look at on the outside. Alliances can mean everything.But while they fight for their rights on the inside, who is looking after their family, their friends and children on the outside?