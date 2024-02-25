Police establish crime scene near Goulburn linked to Sydney double murder case

A crime scene has been established near Goulburn in the Southern Tablelands a police media spokesperson confirmed on Sunday, February 25.
"As part of the ongoing investigation by Strike Force Ashfordby, police have established a crime scene in the Southern Tablelands," the spokesperson said.
"As part of that search, divers from the Marine Area Command have been called in to assist with the search.
"There is no further information available at this time," he said.
The statement was a response to questions put by the Goulburn Post following reports a search is underway in the Goulburn area related to the deaths of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird.
Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon was charged with two counts of murder over their deaths after he presented to the Bondi Police Station on Friday, February 23.
He was denied bail.
Police believe Mr Lamarre-Condon, 28, allegedly shot both men with a NSW police firearm at Mr Baird's Paddington home. A bullet casing and a bullet were allegedly found on the scene matching Mr Lamarre-Condon's issued gun.
The bodies of Mr Davies and Mr Baird are yet to be found and Mr Lamarre-Condon has allegedly not assisted police with information about their location.
A white van that was captured on CCTV footage at Mr Baird's Paddington home on February 19, shortly before the men disappeared, was found at Grays Point south of Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.