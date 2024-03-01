Think you can't afford a trip to the US? There are cheaper options...

Thinking back now on a long trip I took in the US in 2011 almost feels like a dream. At the time, the Australian dollar was worth about US$1.10. Everything seemed so cheap that I didn't even begrudge the annoying tips that people always expected. Treating the wad of bills in my wallet almost like Monopoly money, I booked nicer hotels than normal and ate like a king (albeit a king who likes fried chicken and barbeque).
What a shock it is today to look at the pitiful state of the Aussie dollar and see how much a trip to the US will cost. Even putting aside inflation, a hotel that would have converted to $180 back then would now be the equivalent of $300. Eek!
Of course, this shouldn't be a reason to avoid a trip to the US (our dollar isn't doing well against the euro or the pound either) but it may prompt you to look for some cheaper parts of the country to visit. The good news is that there are some much more affordable cities than New York and Los Angeles - and they offer some fantastic experiences for visitors!
California is never a cheap state but it's popular with Australians, so let's start there. In the capital, Sacramento, the old town harks back to the Gold Rush era, and amongst the historic buildings with balconies covering the street are some fascinating museums. In recent years it's become known for a vibrant food scene that embraces local produce, along with more than 50 craft breweries. Even beyond the city itself, Sacramento makes an affordable base for day trips to San Francisco, Lake Tahoe, and Yosemite National Park.
It may be the state's largest city, yet Albuquerque still feels a bit wild, with red mountains on the horizon and the calls of coyotes heard in urban areas. Pioneering and indigenous heritage dominate the sights in the centre, where you can spend a couple of relaxing days, but the real highlight here is easy access to New Mexico's incredible natural areas, from the nearby Petroglyph National Monument with carvings up to 3000 years old, to the blinding dunes of White Sands National Park or the hot springs at Jemez.
The cooler weather in Idaho brings greener hues to Boise, especially along the 50-kilometre Greenbelt that links trails through parks and between riverside beaches. The city's Basque community has a strong representation in the food and drinks scene, although restaurants run by refugees from places like Afghanistan and Ethiopia add to the multicultural atmosphere. A blend of modern art, historic buildings, and interesting museums means there are lots of things to do during your stay - perhaps as part of a road trip to other affordable destinations like Salt Lake City.
It's free to visit San Antonio's most famous landmark, The Alamo, where you can explore the site of a pivotal battle in American history. Colonial heritage is an important part of the city's identity (the San Fernando Cathedral is stunning), as are the influences of immigrants from south of the border, perhaps best experienced through the abundant Tex-Mex cuisine. But you can also spend your time here strolling along the River Walk, visiting the impressive art galleries, and discovering a bit more about cowboy life - it is Texas, after all!
Look past the rundown neighbourhoods of Memphis and there's a rich history and modern revitalisation here. Of course, music is important, and you'll find great live shows in the bars along famous Beale Street, fascinating heritage at Sun Studios where people like Johnny Cash recorded, and an insight to the life (and death) of Elvis with a pilgrimage to Graceland.
You won't go hungry with specialties like dry-rub ribs, fried chicken, and pecan pie. But there's also a serious side to Memphis, and it's worth seeing the National Civil Rights Museum on the site where Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated.
Wisconsin often isn't a priority for international travellers but Milwaukee is a great way to get a taste of the state. With a famous brewing heritage, you can tour the Miller Brewery or try the local craft beers. There's a buzzing contemporary art scene, a fascinating Harley-Davidson Museum, and a lively nightlife. Set right on the shore of the enormous Lake Michigan, Milwaukee has no shortage of water-based activities, but you'll also be close to parts of the 1600-kilometre-long Ice Age Scenic Trail, which traces the edge of an ancient glacier that carved out the landscapes here.
The sunny beaches of Florida draw plenty of visitors, pushing up prices in places like Miami. But further up the coast, the city of St Augustine offers a more affordable option. Founded in 1565, it's the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the country and the large historic area is a focus, especially the massive 17th-century fort. Whether it's seafood, paella, or key lime pie, you'll find a generous food scene. And, of course, the beautiful beaches won't let you forget you're in Florida. The city can get more expensive in peak periods, but the large number of free activities will keep costs down, something to always consider if you're hoping to save money on your next US trip.
