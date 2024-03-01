Think you can't afford a trip to the US? There are cheaper options...

The sunny beaches of Florida draw plenty of visitors, pushing up prices in places like Miami. But further up the coast, the city of St Augustine offers a more affordable option. Founded in 1565, it's the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the country and the large historic area is a focus, especially the massive 17th-century fort. Whether it's seafood, paella, or key lime pie, you'll find a generous food scene. And, of course, the beautiful beaches won't let you forget you're in Florida. The city can get more expensive in peak periods, but the large number of free activities will keep costs down, something to always consider if you're hoping to save money on your next US trip.