Farmer wants a bot: introducing Australia's next top farm tech

Meet the transformers - the technology innovators taking Australian farming into the future with drones, bots, artificial intelligence and more.
From an AI-driven, automated flight-app drone to help with livestock monitoring across vast properties to automated irrigation and rainfall measuring systems and farm safety devices, Aussie farmers are increasingly plugging in to farm bots and other technology to boost their businesses.
The cutting-edge equipment is being demonstrated this week at AgSmart Connect, Australia's only truly regional ag tech event, in Tamworth.
Presented by ACM Rural Events, this year's showcase features dozens of exhibitors, including Farmbot, Sentek Technologies, Hardi Australia, Upton Agricultural Technologies, Athena IR-Tech, PyroAg, Elynx, Bardee, Siteguard, AGMON, Drone-Hand and Farmdeck.
Below we introduce four tech companies leading the next evolution of farming, including the AI-assisted Drone-Hand app that allows cattle and sheep producers to locate, identify and count their livestock with instantaneous results without leaving their home.
ACM, the publisher of this masthead, is also using AgSmart Connect to launch an inaugural research project examining the complex relationship between farmer literacy and the adoption of agricultural innovations by Australian farmers.
The results of the research will be presented in Tamworth by ACM Insights Manager Karen Rogers.
ACM Rural Events commercial manager Lupe Prada said at AgSmart Connect, now in its third year, had been designed with farmers front of mind.
"AgSmart Connect really aims to put the latest innovations directly in front of farmers so they can see what the best fit is for their business," Ms Prada said.
"Our seminar program features some heavy hitters in the ag tech space who'll also be part of panel discussions around some of the issues and opportunities we are seeing when to comes to innovation in farming."
An established research analyst, Ms Rogers said the Harvesting Knowledge: Understanding Farmer Literacy and Adoption of Agri-Innovation in Australia project aimed to uncover the key factors influencing farmers' understanding and uptake of innovation.
Coming on board as the sponsor of the research is the NSW Department of Primary Industries' Farms of the Future Program, which supports farm businesses to adopt and integrate agricultural technology into their operations to boost productivity and resource management.
Farms of the Future has brought its partners along to the event, with Field Solutions Group, Farmbot, and Sentek Technologies all having a presence at the Farms of the Future Hub.
Tickets to attend in person can be purchased online at 40 per cent off the price payable at the door. A single adult ticket costs $15 online and $25 at the door, children aged 12 to 17 years are $7.50 online and $15 at the door while kids aged 11 and under are free.
High school students attending in their school uniform are also free while University of New England students get 50pc off the door price and should contact their administrator for details.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.acmruralevents.com.au/agsmartconnect/tickets.
