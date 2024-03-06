The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Technology

Farmer wants a bot: introducing Australia's next top farm tech

By Acm Newsroom
March 6 2024 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgSmart Connect is showcasing cutting edge farm tech in Tamworth on March 6 and 7.
AgSmart Connect is showcasing cutting edge farm tech in Tamworth on March 6 and 7.

Meet the transformers - the technology innovators taking Australian farming into the future with drones, bots, artificial intelligence and more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.