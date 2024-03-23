Read about Hillsong, Hiroshima and Hugh Hefner

In this sequel to Empire of the Vampire, Gabriel de Len has saved the Holy Grail from death, but his chance to end the endless night is lost. After turning his back on his silversaint brothers once and for all, Gabriel and the Grail set out to learn the truth of how Daysdeath might finally be undone. But the last silversaint faces peril, within and without. Pursued by children of the Forever King, drawn into wars and webs centuries in the weaving, and ravaged by his own rising bloodlust, Gabriel may not survive to see the truth of the Grail revealed - a truth that may be too awful for any to imagine.