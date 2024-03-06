Jet marks 20 years since Get Born with Canberra gig

It's a seminal album in recent Australian rock history and now, it's being celebrated in Canberra.
Jet announced on Wednesday that they are bringing their 20th anniversary tour of Get Born to the UC Refectory, as part of an extension of their original tour late last year.
They will also visit Torquay, Hobart, Fremantle, Darwin, Brunswick Heads, Sunshine Coast, Central Coast and Newcastle, from May.
The Aussie band will play the 2013 album in full, re-visiting the track list that won them fans right across the world - including Are You Gonna Be My Girl, Look What You've Done, Rollover DJ, Cold Hard Bitch and Get Me Outta Here. Songs that still appear in popular culture today.
"Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lighting in a bottle," lead singer Nic Cester said.
Get Born scored six ARIA Awards and was certified nine times platinum in Australia, making it one of the top five highest-selling Australian rock albums of all time. Jet also topped both the US Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts and toured with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Oasis and Kings Of Leon, with eventual total worldwide sales in excess of five million albums.
"I don't remember much about the actual day Get Born was released," bassist Mark Wilson said.
"I think we were in Pittsburgh. I'm sure we celebrated, but to be honest we celebrated every night back in those days. 2003 was one big blurry haze for me."
Forming in Melbourne in the late 1990s, Jet released their first EP, the vinyl-only Dirty Sweet in 2002. Get Born was released after their label deal with Elektra and was followed by the albums Shine On in 2006 and Shaka Rock in 2009. After riding a wave of international success, Jet disbanded in 2012 before re-forming in early 2017. In November last year, the band received the honour of being inducted into the 2023 ARIA Hall Of Fame.
Jet are at the UC Refectory on June 7. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 11am. For more information go to livenation.com.au.
