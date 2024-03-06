Jet marks 20 years since Get Born with Canberra gig

Forming in Melbourne in the late 1990s, Jet released their first EP, the vinyl-only Dirty Sweet in 2002. Get Born was released after their label deal with Elektra and was followed by the albums Shine On in 2006 and Shaka Rock in 2009. After riding a wave of international success, Jet disbanded in 2012 before re-forming in early 2017. In November last year, the band received the honour of being inducted into the 2023 ARIA Hall Of Fame.