The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Scrutiny falls on Bet365 over anti-money laundering compliance

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 7 2024 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pressure has stepped up on one of Australia's largest online betting agencies after audit processes revealed concerns over its compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorism financing laws.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.