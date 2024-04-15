A celestial ballet for the ages

The polar lights in Norway. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Few phenomena capture the imagination quite like the other-worldly Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights.

Presenting as an ethereal green glow on the horizon or at times as pulsating scarlet streaks across the sky, this curiosity can be seen on dark nights between September to March only at high latitudes.

This quest to view the lights begins after a day in London spent visiting popular landmarks and tourist spots. The tour group boards P&O Aurora at Southhampton the following day for the start of the trek to northern Norway and the Arctic Circle.

A couple of nights at sea will give you time to enjoy the facilities of P&O Aurora with its world class dining, 12 lounges and bars, spa, salon, cinema and theatre.

The first port of call is Andalsnes in Norway. Set on the shores of the Romsdalsfjord, it is one of the most scenic areas of Norway resplendent with mountain ranges, cascading waterfalls, raging rivers and lush vegetation near tranquil waters.

Andalsnes is one of the most scenic areas in Norway. Picture Shutterstock

After another night at sea the ship reaches Tromso in the Arctic Circle. This is a city synonymous with the much anticipated Northern Lights.

The group heads into the Norwegian countryside at night for the dark skies most conducive to seeing this wonder. An expert guide is on hand to help photograph the lights at their best.

Overnight the ship arrives in Alta, 'the town of the Northern Lights.' Alta is on Norway's northern coast and is the location of the world's first Northern Lights observatory, built in 1899.

Enjoy a sightseeing tour of the city and learn about the history of the region. A highlight is a visit to the UNESCO listed Alta Museum with its ancient petroglyphs, the Northern Lights Cathedral and the lush Sautso-Alta canyon. Later hang-on for a reindeer sledding experience.

Prehistoric petroglyphs landscape view in Alta, Norway. Picture Shutterstock

Each evening time is spent in pursuit of the Northern Lights in the Norwegian countryside.



Every opportunity is found to give tour members the chance to enjoy the captivating, beautiful, dancing ribbons of light that Aurora Borealis is known to produce.

Back on board, the Aurora heads south to Stavanger, the gateway to Norway's epically scenic fijordland and one of the oldest settlements in the country. Regarded as the 'Cradle of the Vikings,' Stavanger has a rich heritage dating from the 12th century.

Old Stavanger is an array of 173 restored wooden houses built in the 18th and 19th centuries. Go back in time as you roam the cobblestone streets and discover the history of this charming city.

A must see attraction is Stravanger's 12th century cathedral which has all of its original features straight from the Middle Ages.

Later enjoy 360 degree views of surrounding fjords and mountains from the highest point in town. The cruise finishes up back in Southampton in the UK where the last day is spent exploring this port city and its maritime heritage.

Tour runs from March 10 to 25, 2025.

Go to or call 1800 630 343.