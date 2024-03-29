Read about cars and cancer

Born with a form of cerebral palsy, Hamilton was told that he would never walk and would need a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Today he not only walks everywhere but he is the first disabled athlete to ever compete at the top level of British motorsport, the British Touring Car Championship. This book follows his journey and shares the valuable, tough and often surprising lessons learned throughout his life. He has had to navigate periods of anger and resentment, but by building his mental strength and pushing himself beyond the physical limits of what anyone had ever expected of him, he changed his life - and believes you can, too.

