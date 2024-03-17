Answering questions on the pension rate income boost

It's not that simple. While your taxable income will reduce to $95,000 (after the $15,000 salary sacrifice), your income for the Medicare Levy Surcharge is still $110,000. This is because the definition of income for MLS is taxable income plus "Reportable Employer Super Contributions', which includes salary sacrifice contributions. Consequently, you will be subject to the MLS, which at $110,000 of income, will be 1 per cent. You would still benefit from an income tax reduction via the salary sacrifice, but will still be liable for the MLS, unless you take out private health insurance.