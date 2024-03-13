Best electric toothbrushes for Australians

For some, brushing your teeth can offer some peace and quiet. For others, it's a chore. But it doesn't need to be if you get the right electric toothbrush for you.

Here's our shortlist of the best electric toothbrushes in Australia:

Top electric toothbrushes in Australia

Oral-B features heavily in our list of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy and with good reason. But each Oral-B toothbrush has its own quirks and there are sound alternatives to go with.

Best electric toothbrush we tried

After using the Oral-B Pro 100 CrossAction, we were really pleased with how clean and fresh it seemed. With its properly angled bristles, the CrossAction brush head truly does its work, reaching deep between teeth and massaging your sensitive gums.

The battery life definitely lives up to the lofty expectations that Oral-B instil. It is easy to spend longer than a week (8 days to be exact) without feeling the need to recharge, which is very useful when travelling. The convenient charging station that comes with the package simplifies the everyday routine of brushing.

This electric toothbrush comes with a clever travel bag, is quite stylish in looks, has a waterproof handle so it doesn't slip in your hand, and even has a 2-minute timer to help you stay in line with dentists' recommended brushing time.

Finally, even though the majority of us thought the brush's stiffness was ideal, some people would prefer a softer touch, so having adjustability in that area could enhance the user experience. Nonetheless, for a "one-size-fits-most" approach to oral hygiene, this toothbrush performs admirably.

Pros

Angled bristles to remove plaque.

An impressive eight days of battery life.

A travel case is included.

Cons

Only one style of brush head.

Absence of multiple brushing modes.

Best value for money

The Pro 2000 is a mid-tier electric toothbrush in Oral-B's range. However, it differs from our #1 pick, the Oral-B Pro 100 CrossAction, as it has softer bristles that will suit those who have sensitive teeth.

One of its biggest advantages is its almost ridiculous battery life of over two weeks on a single charge. If you are a traveller and constantly on the road then this is the toothbrush for you.

The other feature that takes some getting used to is the pressure controller. Never heard of that on an electric toothbrush? Essentially, it alerts you if you put too much pressure on the brush head and will automatically slow the rotations down to compensate.

And with most of Oral-B's range, it comes with its standard 2-minute timer to help you get the most out of it. The downside is that it costs a bit more than most other toothbrushes.

Pros

A pressure sensor to alert you if too much pressure is applied.

2-minute timer.

Cons

More expensive than other electric toothbrushes.

Space on your bathroom counter is needed for the charging unit.

Best smart electric toothbrush

The first thing that caught our attention when we tested the Oral-B Smart 1 was how easy it was to use. When we connected it to the Oral-B app via Bluetooth, we were able to see real-time feedback on our brushing skills, which helped us make sure we were brushing all the proper places without using too much pressure.

There are three modes for a personalised brushing experience - daily clean, sensitive clean (if you have gum issues) and whitening brushing mode. The 2-minute timer and lithium-ion battery that gives you two weeks of usage before recharging comes standard.

Our parting thoughts? The Oral-B Smart 1 electric toothbrush is a great option if you're looking for a high-performing device with modern capabilities without going overboard with technology. Although there are more sophisticated choices available, this device performs admirably for our everyday brushing needs.

Pros

Real-time brushing instructions using the Oral-B app and Bluetooth.

A visual pressure sensor.

Three modes to accommodate individual tastes.

Cons

For those who are not tech-savvy, the Bluetooth feature may not be necessary.

Best sonic electric toothbrush

It's quite an experience switching from a manual toothbrush to the Philips Sonicare 2100. Its promise to remove three times as much plaque is real; after brushing, our teeth really felt fresher and cleaner. Furthermore, feeling the vibrations that create the microbubbles in between teeth is a really pleasant experience; it's like having a dental spa day in the comfort of your own home.

The included two-minute timer brings the Sonicare 2100 on par with Oral-B toothbrushes. The rechargeable battery is stated to be relatively competitive with Oral-B brushes but we found that it needs charging a bit more frequently. Is this a deal breaker? Probably not.

Unfortunately, we had never experienced sonic vibrations before, so it took some getting accustomed to. Additionally, light sleepers or people with bathrooms that are adjacent to their bedrooms may find the beeping "feature" to be a little inconvenient.

You can find the Philips Sonicare 2100 for $79.95 on Phillips, but it's cheaper on Amazon at $51.99.

Pros

Superb ability to remove plaque (31,000 brush strokes per minute).

Intense microbubble activity that isn't too harsh.

A built-in two-minute timer.

Cons

Some people might take some time to get used to the loud vibration.

Comes with 8 replacement brush heads

The HEYMIX LIFE Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush is a great option and has one of the highest vibrations per minute amongst sonic brushes. Based on personal experience, the whitening option does give your teeth a perceptible sheen if you use a whitening toothpaste.

Other features include the extremely long battery life of 30 days (but it's closer to 28 days in reality, but who's counting?), the multiple modes (whitening, soft, massage, and daily clean), 30-second and 2-minute timers, and an outstanding travel case.

Overall, it's quite easy to maintain. You'll be covered for a few years with the eight brush heads that are supplied. When the bristles change colour, it's time to change them over. These well-considered features are what set the HEYMIX LIFE toothbrush apart from the competition.

Pros

Efficacious gum care and plaque removal.

Extended-life battery.

Comes with 8 brush heads.

Cons

A learning curve for individuals unfamiliar with the different modes.

The level of vibration may not be to everyone's taste.

Best premium electric toothbrush

In terms of oral hygiene and features, the Oral-B iO 7 Series is a significant advancement.

We adore the customisability it provides with its five modes, which are the most functional of all toothbrushes on our list. The sophisticated AI Recognition technology ensures that every area of our mouth receives the care it needs since it will guide you to cover the six recognised areas of your mouth. The interactive digital display is a nice-to-have feature but isn't essential.

This toothbrush is more than simply functional; it also has a stylish appearance, and the travel case makes it even more convenient for those of us who are constantly on the go. The battery life is respectable; we don't have to look for the charger all the time, and when we do, it charges fast. We think the magnetic charging system is a really cool modern touch.

Pros

Impressive cleaning performance with gentle micro-vibrations.

Handy interactive display and pressure sensor to enhance brushing technique.

Multiple smart modes to suit various brushing preferences.

Cons

The price might be steep for some budgets.

A bulky brush head could be cumbersome for some users.

The app features may be seen as non-essential.

Here's why you should consider an electric toothbrush over a manual one

In comparison to a manual toothbrush, the best electric toothbrushes have a number of benefits. First of all, we've seen that electric toothbrushes clean more thoroughly and consistently. Plaque can be removed more successfully because of the high-frequency oscillation or vibrating of the bristles.

Consistent motion: Compared to hand brushing, electric toothbrushes move thousands of times each minute.

Pressure sensors: To make sure we're not applying dangerous pressure, several models use sensors.

Timers: Inbuilt timers assist us in brushing for the two minutes that the dentist recommends.

It's important to remember that electric toothbrushes frequently have different brush head selections. These can be used for a variety of purposes, including gum sensitivity, whitening, and hard-to-reach places. The convenience for those with restricted movement or dexterity is another noteworthy characteristic. The majority of the job is done by electric toothbrushes, which are very useful for those of us who have arthritis or other related ailments.

Not all electric toothbrushes are the same: Here are the different types you can buy

When selecting the best electric toothbrush for our dental hygiene, it's essential to understand the various types available on the market. We can categorise them based on their brushing action, power source, and additional features.

Electric toothbrushes with rotating bristles: These brushes use a circular motion to clean teeth. They are typically easy to use and reasonably priced.

Electric toothbrushes that vibrate at high frequencies to assist remove dirt and plaque from teeth are known as vibrating toothbrushes. Several speed options are frequently available for personalised cleaning.

Electric toothbrushes with small, rounded brush heads that oscillate back and forth to clean each tooth separately are known as rotating-oscillating brushes. They have a reputation for efficiently removing plaque.

Sonic electric toothbrushes: Sonic toothbrushes generate a cleaning action that extends between teeth and along the gum line by using high-frequency vibrations. The best electric toothbrushes provide thorough cleaning and are usually more strong than vibrating brushes.

Ionic electric toothbrushes: These brushes promise a deeper clean by drawing plaque away from the teeth with an electric charge. Within the dental community, there is an ongoing dispute regarding their efficacy.

Electric brushes with ultrasonic waves: These toothbrushes generate tiny bubbles in toothpaste that can reach in between teeth and dislodge plaque. Among the most sophisticated varieties of electric toothbrushes are these.

Smart electric toothbrushes: These brushes can track brushing patterns, offer real-time feedback, and even sync with smartphone apps to assist users improve their oral hygiene regimen. They are outfitted with sensors and connectivity technologies.

Travel electric toothbrushes: These are small, battery-powered electric toothbrushes that are made to be easily transported. For easier transit, they frequently include protective caps and travel cases.

Things you should think about before buying an electric toothbrush

When choosing the best electric toothbrush, several key features are essential to consider. Our focus is to guide you through selecting a product that caters to your oral care needs effectively.

Brushing technology: Cleaning efficacy varies depending on the kind of brushing technology used, including revolving, vibrating, oscillating, sonic, and ultrasonic. Select the option that removes plaque completely and meets your requirements.

Brush head size and shape: Make sure the toothbrush head can comfortably reach all parts of your mouth, including the back teeth and the gum line, by taking into account its size and shape. Select a brush head size that is comfortable for your mouth.

Brushing modes: A lot of electric toothbrushes come with several brushing options, including deep cleaning, whitening, gum care, daily cleaning, and sensitive teeth cleaning. Select a toothbrush with settings that cater to your oral health issues.

Pressure sensor: Overly forceful brushing might eventually harm sensitive gums and tooth enamel, therefore a pressure sensor lets you know when you're doing so. This function encourages delicate yet thorough cleaning and helps avoid overbrushing.

Timers: Having a built-in timer helps you maintain good oral hygiene practices by ensuring that you brush for the necessary two minutes. Quadrant timers are another feature on certain toothbrushes that serve as a reminder to alternate between brushing different parts of your mouth.

Battery life and charging options: Think about how long the electric toothbrush's battery lasts and if it will be sufficient for your needs. While some models utilise disposable cells, others use long-lasting rechargeable batteries. Additionally, see the charging choices and the duration required for the toothbrush to reach full charge.

Compatibility with replacement brush heads: Verify that the electric toothbrush model you select is compatible with replacement brush heads. Consider the price and accessibility of new brush heads when estimating your ongoing maintenance expenses.

Water resistance and cleaning ease: To uphold hygiene standards, look for electric toothbrushes that are both water-resistant and simple to clean. For added convenience, you can use certain kinds in the shower as they are waterproof.

Smart features: Take into consideration electric toothbrushes with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity, companion apps, and real-time brushing technique feedback if you're interested in more sophisticated tracking and monitoring of your brushing habits.

Budget and warranty: Establish your financial constraints and select an electric toothbrush that satisfies your needs while providing the best value. Verify the terms and duration of the warranty to make sure you're covered for any potential toothbrush problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the best electric toothbrush for kids?

We advise against using electric toothbrushes on children unless they are made especially for younger users, with smaller brush heads, gentle modes, and engaging designs to promote frequent use. To make sure they brush for the entire two minutes that are advised, look for models that have timers.

What's the best-rated sonic toothbrush you can buy?

Fast bristle action is a feature of the best sonic toothbrushes, allowing for deep cleaning and plaque removal. With their Sonicare line of cleaning products, the Philips Sonicare 2100 is highly recommended and consistently garners great ratings for its effectiveness.

Which electric toothbrush is typically recommended by dental professionals?

Dentists frequently recommend the Oral-B Pro 100 CrossAction as the best electric toothbrush. Their line of products-particularly the Pro and Genius series-is commended for its timers, pressure sensors, and efficient plaque removal. Connectivity elements are also included in several versions to track brushing habits.

I hate brushing my teeth. Will an electric toothbrush help?

Using an electric toothbrush could improve both the efficiency and enjoyment of your brushing routine. With multiple modes for sensitive teeth, sensitive gums, and whitening, they're designed to take care of the majority of the job for you, which can motivate you to practise proper dental hygiene.

How often should one replace the head of an electric toothbrush?

Approximately every three months, or sooner if the bristles are frayed, we recommend replacing the brush head. To keep your teeth healthy and remove plaque as effectively as possible, replace your toothbrush regularly.

What accessories can I buy with my electric toothbrush?