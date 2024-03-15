Inside the changing face of Australian tourism

One of the reasons the numbers are lower is because the Chinese market hasn't recovered as quickly as others. What was once Australia's top market is now only its fourth largest, although that's partly because there just aren't as many Chinese people travelling in general (Australia is actually getting a higher share than before the pandemic). On the other hand, the US market is roaring back and they're spending more in Australia than ever before. And we're seeing huge growth from India, fuelled in large part by family and friends visiting people who have moved here. (In fact, the topic of India's growing travel market came up quite a few times - so watch this space!)