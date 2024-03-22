Reading, memory and coincidence in the life of Joseph Conrad

"And so my message was much more intuitive and much more random than it sounds. Someone said, 'God, how did you plan this novel?' And I didn't, I had an image and the image was of the wreck. And the idea almost that Conrad's body had come to rest in Australia. And then I discovered he made six trips to Australia, that he wrote most of his first book at Circular Quay. I was knocked out by that, I had not known that."