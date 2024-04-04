A lost novel by a Nobel laureate and others for your to-read list

Sally never meant to cave her husband's head in with a skillet. Or at least she didn't until suddenly, she did. But Sally isn't the only woman in town who reached breaking point. When coincidence brings four female strangers together, a surprising friendship is formed since they have two things in common: the women were all pushed too far in their abusive relationships, and they each have a corpse to dispose of now. So can they find the best way to bury their husbands - and get away with it?