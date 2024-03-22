The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

There's more to Pattaya than its seedy notoriety

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
March 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the morning, haggard tourists stare out across the traffic while they drink beers for breakfast. As the blazing sun crosses into the afternoon, leathery tourists heave themselves into straining deckchairs on the trash-speckled beach. And once evening falls, lonely tourists are beckoned into garish bars filled with faux-friendly ladies, or propositioned by shadowy figures waiting under trees along the promenade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

More from Canberra Times app browse

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.