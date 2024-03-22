There's more to Pattaya than its seedy notoriety

My purpose in life is certainly not to spend any longer than I have to in central Pattaya. Thankfully there are other beaches in either direction along the coast that are much nicer and easy to reach for about 50c on the local "baht bus", the covered pickup trucks that cruise the main streets. To the north, Wong Amat feels much more secluded, with only a smattering of sunchairs on the sand and accommodation fronting right onto the beach without a busy multilane road between. And to the south, Jomtien is another quiet option that still has quite a few restaurants and bars but has so far escaped the sleazy hedonism you'll find elsewhere.