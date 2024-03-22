Rosehill preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's Golden Slipper Day

Want to give 3. Red Resistance the chance to bounce back. He was very soft late in betting ahead of the Fireball first up, suggesting that he'd need the run. The imposing three-year-old spent 11 months on the sidelines prior. The market was right, as he knocked up late to be beaten a couple of lengths. Don't think the run on paper does him justice. He was at his top for too long over 1100m and was a little fresh in the run. It was a race set up for the closers. Love how he travelled into the straight prior to blowing out. Nash Rawiller sticks with the colt, a one time favourite for last year's Golden Slipper, and he looks to draw well out a touch wide. That'll give Nash plenty of time to coast across to take up the running. There is more depth to this race and the one he contested two weeks ago but there is enough in the early price to take the punt.