Rosehill preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's Golden Slipper Day

By Brad Gray
Updated March 22 2024 - 11:36am, first published 11:00am
Sunshine in Paris. Picture Bradley Photos
Race 1 - 12:15PM MIDWAY HANDICAP (1500m)

1. Elettrica has been fantastic at her past two runs in Midway Handicap company. Against her on both occasions have been wide draws. She hasn't had anything to take her into the race but charged to the line to run second. The biggest change on Saturday is that she has finally drawn a gate. The five-year-old has a history of being slowly into stride but, touch wood, she has jumped on terms in all three runs this campaign. That should see Molly Bourke, who rode the mare last start, settle down no worse than midfield. From there we'll get to see the turn of foot she possesses, instead of being forced to use it all from the 600-200m to get into the race. She races well at Rosehill and gets in well after the claim. Sure to be thereabouts again.

