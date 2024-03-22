Rosehill preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's Golden Slipper Day

1. Elettrica has been fantastic at her past two runs in Midway Handicap company. Against her on both occasions have been wide draws. She hasn't had anything to take her into the race but charged to the line to run second. The biggest change on Saturday is that she has finally drawn a gate. The five-year-old has a history of being slowly into stride but, touch wood, she has jumped on terms in all three runs this campaign. That should see Molly Bourke, who rode the mare last start, settle down no worse than midfield. From there we'll get to see the turn of foot she possesses, instead of being forced to use it all from the 600-200m to get into the race. She races well at Rosehill and gets in well after the claim. Sure to be thereabouts again.
Dangers: 17. Tenderize is going much better than the form guide suggests. He never saw daylight at Canterbury first up, but had a lot to offer, before riding a brutal speed at Rosehill second up. He was the only on speed survivor. Has been given time to get over that run with a tickover trial since. Runs well at odds. 3. Wrathful will be thundering home at the finish. He was a Midway winner over this track and trip second up last campaign, beating Miracle Spin. 4. Danish Prince was brave in Midway company four weeks ago. Has the speed to cruise across and offset the get. No knock on 7. Tavs who rightly finds himself in the market.
How To Play It: Elettrica WIN
4. Post Impressionist is the latest William Haggas-trained horse to tackle the Manion Cup. The leading UK-based trainer won it in consecutive years with Young Rascal (2020) and Favorite Moon (2021). Post Impressionist sits in between them both in terms of where his current benchmark rating lies. Two starts ago he was beaten 3.8L in the Ebor before finishing too well at Haydock Park. That was over 2800m. Of his 13 starts, Tom Marquand has been in the saddle for five of those, including his last start win. We've learnt over the years that the international stayers are superior to ours and that Haggas has it down to an art in bringing over the right ones. Haggas has had seven runners at Rosehill over the years for fives winners. In Sydney his record stands at 15 runners for eight winners.
Dangers: 5. Almania looks the obvious threat, as the market suggests. The eight-year-old chalked up win number three in the Canberra Cup last start and was always in control having settled outside of the leader. He ran well in this race 12 months ago from a wide gate. Doesn't have the same concern here drawn to get the perfect trail. Fourth up out to 2400m looks perfect. 2. Stockman would appreciate some more rain but he backs up for the third week running so is hard fit now. Out to 2400m looks to suit him now too. 7. So United is still a little query running out a strong 2400m but with 53.5kg and Tim Clark riding, he'll give them all something to chase down. 6. Torrens could improve sharply from two weeks ago. We've seen than from him in the past.
How To Play It: Post Impressionist WIN
The Aspiration Quality is the obvious form reference for this but just three lengths separated first to 14th. This poses plenty of questions in isolation but thought the run of 11. Howgoodareyou had more merit than most. She looks cherry ripe now fourth up with a favourable set up. The four-year-old wasn't the best into stride two weeks ago, finding herself midfield. Despite an interrupted passage in the straight she zipped through the line at the end of a mile. Loved her last 50m in particular. Not only does she get out to 1900m now, she also draws barrier 1. Regan Bayliss will use that to be much more prominent in running. It was fourth up last campaign she produced the best win of her career. She has a terrific record at Rosehill.
Dangers: We'll never know what could have been with 13. Yankee Hussel in the Aspiration. She never saw daylight and travelled like she had a lot to offer. Looking at how her preparation has played out, tackling the mile on the back of a six week freshen after winning over 2400m, this looks a target race. She is a mare full of confidence at the moment. She's flying. 5. Osmose was only first up there and boxed on well at the finish. Interesting that the blinkers are ripped straight off having gone on for the first time last start. Maps perfectly and well placed under the conditions of the race, dropping 3.5kg. 6. Foxy Cleopatra does herself no favours with her racing pattern but she brings a different form line into this, and a strong one at that. 10. Premise rates a mention.
How To Play It: Howgoodareyou EACH WAY
Want to give 3. Red Resistance the chance to bounce back. He was very soft late in betting ahead of the Fireball first up, suggesting that he'd need the run. The imposing three-year-old spent 11 months on the sidelines prior. The market was right, as he knocked up late to be beaten a couple of lengths. Don't think the run on paper does him justice. He was at his top for too long over 1100m and was a little fresh in the run. It was a race set up for the closers. Love how he travelled into the straight prior to blowing out. Nash Rawiller sticks with the colt, a one time favourite for last year's Golden Slipper, and he looks to draw well out a touch wide. That'll give Nash plenty of time to coast across to take up the running. There is more depth to this race and the one he contested two weeks ago but there is enough in the early price to take the punt.
Dangers: 6. Schwarz has a boom on him. He has only tasted defeat once and he had excuses, bounding at the start and being held up at the top of the Moonee Valley straight. He atoned for that with an all-the-way win out to 1400m at Flemington. He was walking late but the work was done in the middle stages. They had their chance to beat him but couldn't. 2. Brave Mead got a long way back from a wide draw in the Zedative Stakes last start. Respect how firm he was in betting. He lost little in defeat and draws much better here. 7. Don Corleone couldn't angle into the clear through the same race as Brave Mead so the run was inconclusive. He also pulled up lame. The market looks to have completely dismissed his chances. 9. General Salute returns a gelding and tends to sprint well fresh.
How To Play It: Red Resistance WIN
6. Via Sistina comes into this with a higher benchmark rating than Addeybb and Dubai Honour. The six-year-old is already a Group One winner and has placed in a further three at her past three starts. Her two latest by narrow margins. The daughter of Fastnet Rock ran second to King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes last start. That is also the race Addeybb and Dubai Honour used as a springboard into the Ranvet. Dubai Honour was in that Champion Stakes behind Via Sistina and finished a well beaten sixth. That was as a $9.50 chance. Via Sistina was $6.50. That speaks to the quality of this mare. It's always a gamble in terms of how an international runner has settled in but she is one of the best credentialed imports to make their way to Australia. Her pattern is to be allowed to find her feet early so the wide gate is of no consequence.
Dangers: 3. Buckaroo has had the benefit of a preparation in Australia and he was fantastic first up in the Apollo Stakes over 1400m. Chris Waller elected to dodge the Verry Elleegant Stakes over the mile, instead keeping the five-year-old fresh for 2000m second up. Has trialled well at Warwick Farm since. 1. Think It Over is as tenacious as he is talented. He has made a habit of reminding punters how good he is just as we start to overlook him. The only knock really is his price. 7. Place Du Carrousel is another international, and another Group One winner. She is yet to race on anything other than soft ground in her 10 start career and her latest two runs have been out to 2400m.
How To Play It: Via Sistina WIN
2. Riff Rocket returned with a bang in the CS Hayes, producing a brilliant turn of foot over 1400m. That saw him start a firm favourite in the Australian Guineas. He was beaten but lost little in defeat when third to Southport Tycoon. The race was run in much faster overall time than the Blamey won by Atishu and the BM84 won by Another Wil. The margins through the field also suggests it'll be a strong form race going forward. Not convinced that the same can be said about the Randwick Guineas. The overall time checks out but there was just 1.7 lengths from first to ninth. That's alarm bells. Riff Rocket was also entitled to flatten off a touch second up given how dynamic he was fresh. The horse to beat and the early market has identified that.
Dangers: Keen to see 9. Ceolwulf beyond the mile for the first time. Would reason that his chance would greatly increased if he is ridden positively. There looks to be a spot outside of the likely leader 6. Ganbare up for grabs and this doesn't promise to be a high-pressure race. Ceolwulf was pushed back towards the worst ground in the Randwick Guineas. 4. Tom Kitten is building towards another peak. It was out to 2000m last campaign that he exploded to gap a similar field to this in the Spring Champion Stakes over the spring. Ganbare can be dangerous if he is allowed to do his own thing in front. 3. Café Millenium has to tick off the 2000m box but he earnt his chance with a bold showing in the Randwick Guineas at bolter's odds.
How To Play It: Riff Rocket WIN
There aren't too many genuine weight-for-age horses in this year's edition so with that in mind, 17. Veight's form around Mr Brightside and Pride Of Jenni looks very strong compared to his rivals in this. The three-year-old was only beaten 1.3L in the CF Orr Stakes second up. That was after winning the Australian Stakes first up over 1200m. He started hard in the market in the Australian Guineas three weeks ago and had his chance but Southport Tycoon jumped out of the ground in a fast race. Riff Rocket could potentially frank that form earlier in the meeting in the Rosehill Guineas. Veight draws to get the right run and 1500m looks perfect. The blinkers going back on now fourth up.
Dangers: 12. Amenable was a beaten odds on favourite first up but be forgiving. The pressure cranked up in the middle stages and left him vulnerable late. Go back to second up last campaign and he flashed home in the G1 Memsie Stakes behind Mr Brightside. 11. New Energy looks to have hit the ground running in Australia. Like the way he found the line of 1300m first up. He was suited by the speed up front but a big field here should generate sufficient pressure for him. 16. Militarize looked to have his chance in the Randwick Guineas, going down narrowly. He was only second up there. 18. Encap offers identical form lines. 3. Pericles and 4. Kovalica haven't been helped by wide draws but both have claims.
How To Play It: Veight WIN
1. Storm Boy goes into this year's Golden Slipper with a weight of expectation but confident he'll justify that. The unbeaten colt made it four from four with a comfortable victory in the Skyline Stakes to blow out the cobwebs. He did what was required. Nothing more. Nothing less. That was on the back of a brilliant win in the Magic Millions Classic in a showing of sustained speed. He did it at both ends and ran faster time than King Of Sparta in the open sprint. Don't think it was any coincidence that his best win to date coincided with a fast race shape. He looks made for a high pressure Golden Slipper. He typically isn't the quickest into stride but can muster quickly. That should see him punch up to settle in the first couple. Tipping he wins, and wins easily.
Dangers: 14. Lady of Camelot went down fighting in the Blue Diamond, riding the speed. She was picked off over the concluding stages but never shirked her task. Brave in defeat. Prior to that she smashed the clock, albeit on a very fast track, to win the Widden Stakes. The overall time was significantly faster than the colts. She has trialled since then and responded brilliantly to being ridden with cover, exploding through the line. 7. Switzerland is the only other unbeaten runner here. Every time Chris Waller raises the bar, he jumps it. Profiles like he'll improve again fourth up having won the Todman Stakes with something still in hand. James McDonald rides. 8. Bodyguard is surely the one with the most improvement to come through that Todman. Don't like having to leave out 12. Prost and 6. Straight Charge.
How To Play It: Storm Boy WIN
11. Sunshine In Paris is going to need the seas to part at the right time but she'll explode late having no spent a penny early from the low draw. That's how it played out for Mariamia in last year's Galaxy. Don't sleep on how breathtaking this four-year-old was first up last campaign. She sizzled home to beat Espiona in the Sheraco at Rosehill and book herself a spot in the TAB Everest. A minor leg injury scuppered those plans and she was tipped out. As a three-year-old she won a hot edition of the Surround Stakes fending off Ruthless Dame, In Secret and Zougotcha. The gamble is the 1100m but she tackles it fresh and the inside gate seals the deal. Has trialled up well ahead of her return and the noises from the Annabel Neasham stable is that she is humming.
Dangers: It was hard to miss the first up run of 5. Aft Cabin. He didn't get the clearest passage in the Challenge Stakes first up, but charged home into third. He should be able to turn the tables on 10. Passive Aggressive. 4. Uncommon James was luckless in this race 12 months ago as a heavily backed $3.50 chance. He struck trouble a couple of times in the straight. Races well fresh and his recent Doomben trial win suggests he has returned as well as ever. Surely 6. Buenos Noches deserves more respect in the market. He jumped $5 in the Newmarket two weeks ago and pulled up with genuine excuses. Back to 1100m shouldn't stop him. Just wish he was three weeks between runs. 1. Private Eye is the class runner but the barrier makes things hard. 13. Ozzmosis is a very sharp three-year-old but looks well found in this company.
How To Play It: Sunshine In Paris WIN
3. Olentia was being set for a Coolmore Classic but had a minor setback which saw Chris Waller revert to Plan B. Here she is five weeks later over 1200m again. It's never ideal backing any horse after an issue, minor or not, but Olentia looks to have a bit on these. The four-year-old lost her unbeaten first up record at Randwick in the Triscay but through no fault of her own. She clearly should have won. Luck deserted her which saw her flash home into second behind Semana. There is nothing wrong with that form reference which Semana subsequently running second behind Zougothca. 4. C'est Magique was back in third and she fought out the finish in the Wenona Girl which looks a key form reference for this. Still the mare to beat.
Dangers: 11. Tashi dashed home to win in very fast time at Randwick three weeks ago. She has returned in career best form and earns a crack in Group company. Draws to get a soft run in transit and 5. Tintookie has already franked the form line. 13. Short Shorts is 1400m back to 1200m second up but expecting an aggressive ride to offset that. Alysha Collett has ridden this speedy mare eight times for four wins. 15. Xtravagant Star has to stretch her speed to 1200m but she has raced well at Rosehill at her past two starts and split two subsequent winners four weeks ago. She too maps to get a soft run. 4. C'est Magique faces a trickier draw but is racing well. Big watch on import 7. Sounds Of Heaven given her last three starts have been in Group One company.
How To Play It: Olentia WIN
