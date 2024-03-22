A one-minute video could score your reserve-grade team $50,000 sponsorship

Soccer legend Mary Fowler is backing Uber's Reserve Grade Heroes campaign promising $50,000 to the selected reserve-grade team. Picture by Uber

A reserve-grade team in regional Australia could secure $50,000 in sponsorship simply by making a one-minute video about how their team could use the funding.



The massive sponsorship opportunity is part of Uber's Reserve Grade Heroes campaign aiming to find Australia's most deserving reserve-grade team.

The sponsorship can be used for anything related to the club from buying new equipment, covering staff or volunteer resources, or general operating costs.



The campaign was developed in response to research by the Australian Sports Foundation revealing one-in-four regional and remote Australian sporting clubs are experiencing declining participant registrations, threatening the future of Australian sport.



"This initiative aims to recognise the underdogs and the underfunded on the reserve bench, in their consistent pursuit to keep their club, and community spirit alive," campaign supporter and Uber partner soccer legend Mary Fowler said.



"I resonate with their fighting community spirit, as it spurred my love for soccer 14 years ago in my hometown in Cairns.

"Without it, I simply wouldn't be where I am today, playing professionally and for my national team."



The entire $50,000 will be awarded to one club selected by a panel including Mary Fowler, the hosts of the Hello Sports podcast, and Uber.

"It's a pleasure to be part of Uber's Reserve Grade Heroes campaign, shedding light on the importance of supporting community sport," Fowler said.



"Together, we can empower local communities and nurture the next generation of athletes."



This sentiment is echoed by Uber ANZ managing director Dom Taylor.

"We're proud to launch the Reserve Grade Heroes grant to support local sporting communities, and allow one deserving team the chance to win $50,000," Taylor said.



"Just as reserve teams have their communities' backs, Uber Reserve has theirs, providing convenient transportation solutions for players and supporters alike."

Reserve grade is where many great Australian athletes get their skills and passion for sport before going professional. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The Australian Sports Foundation research highlighted cost of living impacts (23 per cent), and a lack of resources (19 per cent) and the costs of registrations and fees (16 per cent) as the driving reasons for declining participant registrations.

"As our research has shown, now is a more important time than ever to get behind Aussie grassroots sport," Australian Sports Foundation spokesperson Ryan Holloway said.



"Sports clubs and athletes are under significant financial pressure and clubs are struggling with less volunteers and more administration.



"Participation and running costs are increasing - while traditional sources of revenue are decreasing.

"We want to be part of the solution and we're delighted to support Uber in its pursuit of the most deserving reserve team.



"We want to bring education and support to reserve grade sporting teams that help them continue to allow Aussies to play the sports they love - and who knows, we could even find the next Mary Fowler."

One Ballarat soccer coach has noticed participation decline in his area due to the quality of the facilities with the club unable to improve them.

"The main reason our registrations are down is because our facilities are run down and unsafe to use, with limited funding, we are unable to improve these facilities," Ballarat soccer coach David Flynn said.



Teams who aren't granted the Uber sponsorship will go on to receive support from the Australian Sports Foundation, which exists to support a thriving Australian sporting sector, where everyone has access to the health and social benefits of sport, regardless of their gender, background, location, ability or culture.

Entries are now open and close at midnight on March 31, 2024 with clubs invited to submit a video explaining why they deserve the grant.

