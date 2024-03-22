Grab a bargain at the Amazon Big Smile Sale

These deals and items are hand-picked by our team to make your shopping experience easier. We may receive revenue from our affiliate partners for sharing this content and if you make a purchase from the links in the article. Prices and deals are correct at the time of publication.
If you haven't heard Amazon is hosting its annual Big Smile Sale.
You've still got time to make the most of some insane sales and deals before it wraps up on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
Gone are the days of waiting around until mid-year and end-of-year sales to pick up a bargain or two.
The Big Smile Sale is becoming a well-known sales event to mark in the calendar. While it is one of Amazon's smaller events throughout the year, but is by no means one to miss.
Think of it as a sale day leading up to one of the bigger events in Amazon's calendar, Amazon Prime Day.
It's a great chance to save some money on big deals, including some of the highest-selling and popular items, especially when it comes to tech.
With the Big Smile Sale about to wrap up now is your chance to take a look around and see what is available.
Here are some of the big items at the moment you can find with mammoth discounts.
Save up to 18 per cent on the popular Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset and bring the world of VR into your home. This set gives you the chance to play games and have experiences in high-speed action thanks to a super-fast processer and high-resolution display. Designed to be immersive, you can play with friends and family, and it enables players to roam freely with no wires, intuitive controls, and built-in battery.
For $359.99 down from $439.99, it's a great chance to buy now and tuck it away for a gift. There are also other options with the set including bundle packs featuring cases and straps.
You can save big on Bose products including the ever-popular QuietComfort headphones, which are available for (an almost crazy price) of $238, down from $449.95 RRP. That represents a saving of 47 per cent.
You can also find handy items such as the Bose SoundLink Micro portable bluetooth speakers ($99, down from $179), and Smart SoundBar 600 with Alexa built-in at 38 per cent off down from $799.95 to $498.
The SoundBar has an exceptionally good rating from verified buyers thanks to its sleek design, easy set-up and sound quality.
Amazon also has a host of savings across the Philips range of household and kitchen appliances including the sleek essential airfryer. You can save 44 per cent off this easy-to-clean and dishwasher-safe design that features a 4.7 out of 5-star rating.
You'll also find the Philips 4300 series expresso machine up to 42 per cent off, the PerfectCare PowerLife steam iron for $99 down from $139, and handheld garment steamers for $94.
Every day essentials aren't to be missed with popular makeup brands at more than 50 per cent off.
Big savings include:
50 per cent off Maybelline Lasting Fix Makeup Setting Spray
Don't miss the chance to stock up on skin care options including micellar water, toners, face wash, moisturisers and serums.
If you are also hoping to stock up on household items that seem to increasing in price at the supermarket, it is worth scouting the discounts on laundry detergents including Dynamo, Somat and Sard.
When it comes to making every dollar count at the grocery store, the change to pick up items at up to 50 per cent can make a big impact.
Deals include Cold Power Advance Clean at 50 per cent off, Sard Antibacterial laundry sanitiser 1.5L at 28 per cent off ($6.73/L), and Dynamo Professional Sensitive laundry detergent 2L for $16.99, or 41 per cent off.
Save up to 25% off RRP on EZVIZ Security Camera with Solar Panel Powered, Wireless Outdoor WiFi Camera
Save up to 30 per cent on select LEGO products including Marvel, Nintendo, Harry Potter and Disney sets.
Save up to 36 per cent from Tommee Tippee, Skip Hop, Britax (and more) items