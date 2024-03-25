Dean lifts spirits with inspirational story about living with rare disease

Dean Clifford is one of the world's strongest powerlifters in his weight class, able to lift 150kg, more than twice his body weight.
But it's his mental toughness that has seen him smash life's expectations to become one of Australia's most prolific motivational speakers.
For more than 20 years, Dean has touched the lives of millions of people, sharing his powerful story of living with a severe form of the skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).
A rare disease, EB is a condition whereby the skin is considered as delicate as tissue paper or butterfly wings; it can blister and peel at the slightest touch.
The pain for those living with EB has been likened to living with third-degree burns.
Typically, people with the severest form of this disease have a life expectancy of 30, making Dean, 43, one of the oldest known living survivors of this condition.
Diagnosed with EB at 18 months, Dean was not expected to live past the age of five. At 10, he and his family were told he'd never walk again.
With no 'binding' between skin layers, even the slightest brushing against an object created wounds and pain.
From months in hospital to being close to death, Dean has experienced extreme levels of emotional and physical pain.
But in true Dean style, he turned every negative medical prediction, stare, and nasty comment into a positive.
He did this not just to survive but to thrive under the extreme hardships and adversity he faced daily.
"A normal day for me, if I've got nothing planned, is my alarm goes off at 5am. I get out of bed and start the process of getting my skin in the best possible condition. That involves a four-to-five-hour process with my nurses," Dean said.
Dean, who Carers Queensland supports in accessing the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), has support workers who help him daily.
The scheme also funds assistive technologies such as motorised scooters and home modifications.
Dean's grit and determination have allowed him to live life on his terms and share his story to help others.
"It wasn't until I was in my 20s that I reflected on my past and realised that I do have a pretty unique story of how I survived all the really difficult times and how I have overcome all the really negative and dark periods of my life," Dean said.
"So, piece-by-piece, I started to think about different stories and different things I had achieved and what my head space was like at that time.
"Being able to share these experiences is what gives me a deep sense of purpose."
His past clients include the Australian Federal Government, Qantas, Toyota, NRL, Australian Federal Police and the New Zealand Warriors.
He's rubbed shoulders with prime ministers, world leaders and some of the world's most successful business people.
Dean was an international brand ambassador for Toyota Australia for 15 years, and in 2018, he was inducted into the Australian Hall of Fame for Disability Employment for his tireless work in this sector.
He's also an ambassador for Debra Australia, the organisation supporting people living with EB.
But Dean's true love is sport.
At least four times a week, he works out in his home gym, focusing on upper body and core strength work.
"Being able to lift 150kg puts me somewhere in the top 2 to 3 per cent in the world," Dean said.
"I'm just trying to get as healthy as I can because having upper body strength and power in my legs helps me to get out of the car and do everyday tasks a lot easier."
Dean is also an ambassador for the Brisbane Broncos Football Club and arguably their biggest fan.
Dean says he's proud to be an inspiration to others.
"I respect that some people with disability get offended by being considered inspirational, but for me, it is pretty amazing that I am a functioning member of the community," he said.
"Whether you're inspired by me just doing the everyday things, going to do the groceries at the shopping centre, or standing in front of 7000 people speaking, then yeah, I'm OK with that."
