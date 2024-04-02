The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 3, 1962

April 3 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1962, four dedicated riggers took on the formidable challenge of scaling a 415-foot mast situated atop Black Mountain in Canberra. Their mission was to enable the city's first-ever television transmission through CTC-7.

