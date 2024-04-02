Times Past: April 3, 1962

On this day in 1962, four dedicated riggers took on the formidable challenge of scaling a 415-foot mast situated atop Black Mountain in Canberra. Their mission was to enable the city's first-ever television transmission through CTC-7.
Working tirelessly for 13 hours, they managed to connect the essential power cables that bridged the studio to the transmitter. They completed their task by 7.30pm and at 7.45pm, Canberra witnessed a historic moment as CTC-7 aired its inaugural test pattern along with two films, "Back of Beyond" and "Calendar of Britain."
Anticipation for this groundbreaking broadcast had been high, attracting viewers from all corners of Canberra. People gathered in private homes and outside television retail stores to witness the historic event.
The response was overwhelmingly positive, with the station receiving over 400 calls in less than five hours. Most callers expressed satisfaction with the reception quality. However, viewers in certain areas, particularly Cooma, reported difficulties in receiving a clear and consistent signal due to the challenging mountainous terrain.
Despite the general positive feedback, some viewers encountered specific issues such as receiving sound-only or experiencing poor picture quality. Mr. Barlin offered a possible explanation for these problems, suggesting that the viewers might need to adjust their television sets to optimise reception.
He assured the public that the station was committed to resolving these issues and providing a superior viewing experience for all its viewers in the coming months.
Fast to today, the television has undergone rapid transformation as streaming services have reshaped consumer behaviour. Platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ to name a few, offer on-demand access to countless movies, series and even original programming.
Despite the proliferation of streaming services and digital platforms, live television still holds significant importance, especially for sports, news, and event-based programming. The immediacy and communal experience of live TV continue to attract large audiences, making it a valuable asset for broadcasters and advertisers alike.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.