Hawkesbury trainer has confidence in Star performer at Kensington: Plus best tips and analysis

Trainer Marc Chevalier sees no reason why in-form mare Everyone's A Star can't continue on her upward trajectory and consolidate on a last start win at Kensington on Wednesday.
There was a time the Hawkesbury trainer thought she was limited when it came to her distance range but he has no such worries going into the Bivouac First Yearlings Handicap (1150m).
Everyone's A Star recorded her first win beyond 1000m two weeks ago and it gave the stable confidence in her constitution.
"She's been great for us and she looks like she's got a bit of improvement in her which is very exciting,'' Chevalier said.
"She's getting stronger and she settles better in her races, she can over race a little bit and I think the other day she was very good.
"She's learning not to burn too much petrol early on and that's why we're not worried any more about going up in trip, I used to think she was a 1000m horse.
"We're going for a very similar race and we think she will run a good race again."
Chevalier, who has 16 in work at Hawkesbury, said he has his eye on a Midway race for Everyone's A Star in about a month and given Wednesday is her eighth run this preparation he's likely to freshen her up regardless of the result.
He's hoping Tyler Schiller can replicate his winning ride from a fortnight ago where he offset an awkward alley quickly to have her in a striking position, something even more important this time around as she rises 2kg.
"Tyler was amazing, finding that spot one off with cover was just perfect,'' he said.
"He's a very good jockey and you want to have him on your side. Having him on it brings us that extra confidence she will be in the finish again but we've got a bit more weight this time.
"We'll probably back off slightly after this run because there's a Midway coming up for her on the 27th of April.
"She just doesn't look like she's had that many starts this prep and she's still going great guns."
It's closing on three years since Chevalier established his Hawkesbury base, but he's been in Australia since 2011 and worked for the likes of Danny O'Brien, Lloyd Williams, Gary Moore and Paul Messara prior to training.
Meanwhile, Chevalier said his tough stayer Torrens is likely to miss Saturday's Group 1 Kia Tancred Stakes (2400m) at Rosehill in favour of the Chairman's Quality (2600m) a week later.
The seven-year-old ran seventh in the Manion Cup last weekend and the trainer feels his best chance of securing a spot in the Sydney Cup will come in the Group 2 under quality handicap conditions.
"I was hoping Post Impressionist wouldn't go (to the Tancred) and the field was a bit smaller,'' he said.
"Hopefully he runs well enough next week to guarantee a spot in the Sydney Cup which is his main target for the autumn."
4. Imperial Force is a Snitzel colt on debut and there's been plenty to like about his trials leading in, particularly the latest winning with seemingly a bit in hand. Should get the favours from the inside gate and be hard to beat.
Dangers: 1. Catoggio started well in the market at his only start back in the spring running fourth behind Dublin Down. Outpointed in his latest trial but it was only a 740m gallop so that could be worth keeping in mind. Looks a danger. 8. Vaafee has been given some time and he found the line quite well in his last trial running second in a 1000m heat at Hawkesbury. One to keep a close eye on. 3. Hezdarnhottoo was no match for the winner at his first start but did box on okay in third. If he's able to lift off that then he's in the mix.
How to play it: Imperial Force WIN
3. Chevron is an interesting runner here, he's always shown something and will appreciate coming back in class after contesting the Inglis Sprint first-up. Took on some good races last time in as well and with a nice gate he'll have a good chance to break through.
Dangers: 4. One Command sat handy to win his first trial at Wyong then went right back and wasn't exposed at all at Gosford in the latest. Keep an eye on the market. 6. Miss Reilly hasn't raced since November where she was a $20 chance in a maiden at Canterbury and ran fifth. Can't get a guide on her trials as they've been very quiet. Will have her chance with JMac and gate one. 8. Reasonable tried hard when runner-up at Canterbury fresh then every chance on speed as favourite at Hawkesbury. Worth another chance.
How to play it: Chevron WIN.
5. Pinito was enormous on debut over 1000m here two weeks ago, getting right back from a wide gate and steaming home into a close second. Kinder gate this time and another 100m, both in her favour, and she has to be a contender.
Dangers: 11. Useapin could be dangerous on debut with the Waller/McDonald combination and barrier two. Both trials have been handy and she worked home nicely in the latest. Must be respected. 14. Zsa Zsa is from the Waterhouse/Bott stable and she was a nice trial winner over the short course at Randwick a few weeks ago. Likely to be on pace and could give a sight. 12. Zeitung comes through the same race as Pinito where she ran on okay in her own right to finish third. Only has to hold that form to be in the mix somewhere.
How to play it: Pinito WIN; Trifecta 5/11,12,14/11,12,14.
5. Cape Byron is racing in good form and while he had his chance at Warwick Farm last time he was far from disgraced holding onto third. Drown 3kg and this doesn't look a whole lot harder. Should be in the finish somewhere.
Dangers: 10. Makena is coming off a maiden win at this track and distance two weeks ago where she took advantage of the inside gate and pounced late. Again draws well so every reason to think she can back up that effort. 4. Bullets High is a very interesting runner resuming since and impressive debut win at this trip and a solid second over a mile back in January. Likely to want further but could easily sprint well fresh. 2. Panic did a good job despite a less than ideal run in transit when scoring at Wyong first-up. Placed here back in October and while the draw isn't that great again he's one to keep safe.
How to play it: Cape Byron EACH-WAY.
4. Time Quest hasn't had the best of fortune in two runs back from a spell and did a good job to hold a placing after racing much closer than usual, three wide, at Warwick Farm last time. Extra distance well in his favour and draws to get cover. Must give another chance.
Dangers: 1. Russian Roni comes through the same race and she led and was only run down late. Fitter for that and also aided by the extra trip. Sure to be hard to run down again. 5. Zondee had some specking at each-way odds and enjoyed a good run before finishing too well over this course two weeks ago. Up 2kg and one of the chances again. 9. Smart Legend put in an ordinary run two starts back but runs either side have been solid and can't be left out of the chances again.
How to play it: Time Quest WIN; Trifecta 4/1,5,9/1,5,9.
3. Ballroom Bella looks very well placed here third-up on the back of two excellent runs in good company. Had to go back to last form the outside in the Fireball last time and hit the line hard into a close third. Draw a little more in her favour here and has a big chance.
Dangers: 1. Gold Revolver led all the way to a handy first-up win at Rosehill a month ago and has had a tickover trial since then. Likely to find the front again here and if allowed to control can take running down. 2. Able Willie can be a bit hard to catch but he got it right first-up with a nice win at Warwick Farm three weeks ago. Unbeaten in two starts at this track and he can't be overlooked. 4. Portray resumed with an even second here two weeks ago behind Introducing. Had her chance but can only be fitter and has claims.
How to play it: Ballroom Bella WIN; Trifecta 3/1,2,4/1,2,4.
10. Miss Couver was well supported in a similar race here two weeks ago and gave away a huge start before rocketing into a close third. Sure to be close to a peak now and a shade kinder draw can only be a plus. If she's in touch she's hard to hold out.
Dangers: 3. Countyourblessings hasn't raced since an easy Canterbury win a month ago where she sat on the leader's back and was never going to lose. Trialled since then and with even luck she's the one to beat. 4. Everyone's A Star had a nice run and capitalised to win over 1100m here two weeks ago against a few of these. Will need another good ride but she rarely runs a bad race and has to be considered again. 5. Waikiki comes through the same race, she hit the line well along the inside to run second there. 1kg better off at the weights and only win came when second-up. Must include.
How to play it: Miss Couver EACH-WAY.
3. City Of Lights had little luck in the G3 Aspiration second-up and definitely finishes closer than ninth had things gone her way. Missed a run in the Epona last Saturday and would have been in the market. Nicely placed here and drawn well. Take beating.
Dangers: 4. Awesome Wonder is one to keep a close eye on first-up at a suitable trip. She does have a handy fresh record and trialled a couple of times though the latest a month ago. With McDonald in the saddle she bears watching. 2. Invincible Legend won a Midway three runs back then had no luck at Canterbury. Ran on well without threatening in his latest Midway where the runner-up has since won. Each-way claims. 9. Fay's Angels isn't without a hope here. Battled on okay behind Wymark at Rosehill last time, gets in with no weight and has an on-pace pattern. Wouldn't shock if she features somewhere.
How to play it: City Of Lights WIN; Trifecta 3/2,4,9/2,4,9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.