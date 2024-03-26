Hawkesbury trainer has confidence in Star performer at Kensington: Plus best tips and analysis

Dangers: 1. Catoggio started well in the market at his only start back in the spring running fourth behind Dublin Down. Outpointed in his latest trial but it was only a 740m gallop so that could be worth keeping in mind. Looks a danger. 8. Vaafee has been given some time and he found the line quite well in his last trial running second in a 1000m heat at Hawkesbury. One to keep a close eye on. 3. Hezdarnhottoo was no match for the winner at his first start but did box on okay in third. If he's able to lift off that then he's in the mix.