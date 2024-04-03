The must-have resource for families deciding on a boarding school

Over the past two decades, Boarding Schools Expo Australia has helped revolutionise the way rural and remote families find the right boarding schools for their children.

Starting in 2004 with a single event in Dubbo attended by 60 families and 15 schools, BSEA has gone on to host 60 events and connect approximately 15,000 children to their future boarding schools.

It's been a win-win situation, for families and for schools.

By bringing city boarding schools to the bush, rural and remote families no longer have to travel to one of the capital cities or regional centres to have an in-person discussion about their child's future school.

And for the city schools that attend the expos, it's an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the issues faced in rural and regional areas.

"It's bridging that city-country divide," BSEA director Amanda Ferrari said.

"These schools travel out and find out what these regions are all about, and what these families have to face logistically.

"It's a real eye opener for them."

ONLINE ONE-STOP SHOP

To complement its renowned in-person expos in rural and regional areas, BSEA offers families a comprehensive online platform to research their boarding school options.

Boardingexpo.com.au is a one-stop shop for Australian boarding school information and advice.

Resources include Boarding Expo 365, a year-round, virtual expo that enables families to explore boarding school options right from their kitchen table.

BSEA also hosts the Australian Boarding Schools Summit, the only dedicated online forum for families looking at boarding schools, or those already part of the boarding school community, to discuss the issues important to them.

In addition, BSEA's online platform provides families with a whole host of free, practical resources to support them on their boarding school journey. From tips on what to pack and the scholarships and bursaries available at various schools, to the Destination Boarding podcast, in which students already at boarding school share their experiences and advice.

NEW ACCOMMODATION SERVICE

Building on its commitment to support families through their boarding school journey, BSEA plans to launch an accommodation service in 2024.

The aim is to link families with affordable accommodation options in the town or city in which their child is boarding, helping to ease the financial strain of those all-important visits.

The service will find hotels and other accommodation options that offer cheap rates, as well as linking families to others who may have a city home or townhouse and are happy to provide a discounted rate for fellow boarding families.

SUPPORT ON THE BOARDING SCHOOL JOURNEY

BSEA's goal is to give families looking at boarding schools all the tools they need to make an informed, confident decision about their child's future.

"We're like a welcome mat for families researching boarding schools," Mrs Ferrari said.

"We connect families with the right boarding school for them.

"It's not about steering them in any particular direction - we don't suggest schools, we just provide all the information.

"And once they're there we support them through the journey."

Boarding Schools Expo Australia's 2024 in-person expos will be held in Dubbo, Mildura, Wagga Wagga, Moree, Tamworth and Mount Isa.

2024 BOARDING SCHOOLS EXPO EVENTS

BSEA's in-person events are back in 2024, giving rural and remote families the opportunity to meet the leading boarding schools from Sydney, regional NSW, ACT and Queensland, along with the Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) under the one roof.

Like all of BSEA's events, the expos are free to attend.

Dates and venues are as follows:

Dubbo Expo: May 10 -11

Mildura Expo: May 17-18

Wagga Wagga Expo: June 21-22

Moree pop-up: July 25

Tamworth Expo: July 26 -27

Mount Isa Expo: December 1 - 2

For more information visit boardingexpo.com.au