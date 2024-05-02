A veritable kaleidoscope of colours and experiences

Colourful houses Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

There is a veritable kaleidoscope of colours and experiences to be had on this fully escorted cruise taking in Los Angeles and New Orleans in the USA as well as Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama in Central America.

After a day spent enjoying the best of LA and Hollywood, board the Coral Princess for the first leg of the journey to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Colourful and still with a provincial air, the group is shown around Puerto Vallarta by a local guide. See the many shops and art galleries the city is home to before heading to Los Arcos, on the bay, for a visit to a Tequila manufacturer to taste their array of flavours of the nation's favourite tipple.

After a day at sea where you can familiarise yourself with the ships facilities, the cruise docks in Huatulco, Mexico. Located on the Pacific coast, Huatulco is known for its nine spectacular bays. Explore lively Crucesita as well as some beautiful beaches.

The next port of call is San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua. A feature of the stay is a trip to Granada on the shores of Lake Nicaragua. Enjoy its colonial buildings, ancient Spanish fort, and cobbled streets, finishing off with a boat ride on Lake Nicaragua.

Cathedral of Granada, Nicaragua, Central America. Picture Shutterstock

Pantarenas, Costa Rica, is Central Pacific's largest city, but is surrounded by some incredible nature experiences. Take the aerial tram above the tropical transitional forest while marvelling at the awe-inspiring ocean view.

Relax overnight on the way to Fuerte Amador, Pananma. This man-made peninsula, created using rocks excavated from the Panama Canal, is located at the Pacific Ocean entrance to the canal.

See panoramic views of Panama City before exploring the city. Visit the Canal Museum for a history of its construction.

Sailing along the Panama Canal itself is a highlight of the cruise. The Coral Princess was custom built to exact Panama size making it the ultimate vessel for this 77km voyage. Watch from the deck as the ship traverses this miracle of engineering.

Balmy Caribbean island, Aruba, is a great place to relax after the canal journey. Take in the colourful markets and impressive Dutch Colonial buildings. Other places of interest include Frenchman's Pass, Casibari Rock Formations, the Natural Bridge, and the gorgeous Alto Vista Chapel.

Pink flamingos on the Balmy Caribbean island, Aruba. Picture Shutterstock

Trekking north, the Coral Princess makes its way to the US mainland. Fort Lauderdale is the destination. From here the group will fly to the melting pot of French, African and American cultures that is New Orleans.

Known for its round-the-clock nightlife, vibrant live-music scene and spicy, unique cuisine, New Orleans is a dazzling way to round out this cruise.



A morning tour takes you to the French Quarter, Bourbon Street, Audubon Park and the Mississippi River.

No visit is complete without a trip to swamp country consisting of airboat ride and some socially distanced alligators. Finish with a farewell dinner aboard a paddle steamer on the Mississippi River.

Pack for March 24 to April 15, 2025.

Go to or call 1800 630 343.