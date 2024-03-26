Renovation plans in the works for Gungahlin swim school

A swim school in the Gungahlin district is preparing for its biggest upgrade in about 14 years that will make the centre more modern and comfortable.
Aquatots Swim Centre in Forde is in the process of lodging a development application for the upgrades.
Among the changes are a new facade for the building, which the owner says will give the centre a more contemporary look.
Parents will be treated to a new, air-conditioned upstairs viewing area with a lift for improved accessibility.
A new change room facility, front entrance and staff room are also in the works.
Aquatots owner-operator Alena Sarri said the upgrades would make the centre more comfortable and accessible for students and their carers.
"We're excited to put in some new development plans and just update everything and get it all looking nice," she said.
Local firm Heyward Lance Architecture has designed the new facade.
Upgrades are important for pool buildings, Ms Sarri said, as they can become corroded and unsafe if they are not maintained.
The swim school will continue operating throughout the renovations, which are expected to take two to three months to complete.
Continuity was crucial for kids learning to swim, Ms Sarri said.
"Otherwise, if they have that break the important skills that we teach them actually regress," she said.
After the Forde renovations, the business will shift its attention to upgrading its Googong swim school.
A specialised baby swimming pool will be added and there are plans to build a cover over the outdoor water play area, or splash pad, for use year-round.
"There's some massive changes there, so that one's going to take a little bit longer," Ms Sarri said.
"Classes will still continue though, which will be the good thing."
Updates at Aquatots Nicholls are also in the plans to improve the change rooms and make them more accessible for all genders, Ms Sarri said.
The development application for the Forde swim school is expected to be made public on the ACT government website in the coming days.
