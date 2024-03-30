Rosehill preview: Best tips and race-by-race analysis

Selections based on a good track.
Wide open Midway to kick-off the day with a number of contenders. Like the look of 7. Huon which comes into this on the back of a last start seventh behind Super Bright in similar grade at this track two weeks ago. He was beaten just over a length in that event and had finished second at Canterbury in two of his previous three runs when not beaten far in each of them. Joshua Parr takes the ride and he should be able to be saved for the last shot at them from a decent enough draw. 9. Cruel Summer and 13. Peak are both coming into this out of the same race as Huon at Rosehill two weeks ago. Cruel Summer was hot on the heels of Huon in that event when finishing a close-up eighth, while Peak hit the line well from back in the field to finish second, beaten half a length. 14. Sebrenco has been racing well of late with third placings in each of her latest two starts at Canterbury and Warwick Farm. She's drawn well in barrier three in this and with Reece Jones in the saddle should get every chance.
How to play it: Huon EACH WAY.
2. Serpentine is a bold front runner which resumed from a spell with an all the way victory in the Randwick City Stakes when he battled on strongly to the line to score in good style with Tim Clark aboard. Clark sticks with the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott trained stayer here and from barrier one he shouldn't have to do to much work to boot up and hold the lead again. Serpentine contested the Melbourne Cup last spring and while he was well beaten in that event, he came back to this track for the Christmas Cup in which he was far from disgraced when finishing fifth.3. Bois D'argent contested good races last spring and was in the thick of things in each of them having second in the Wyong Cup, sixth in the Newcastle Cup and seventh in The Metropolitan. He was spelled after a fourth in the Caulfield Cup at $101 and since resumed behind Serpentine with a second in the Randwick City Stakes. He looms as the main threat to Serpentine here on the strength of his consistent form. 9. Renaissance Woman steps up in trip on the back of a couple of recent unplaced efforts behind Zougotcha in the Millie Fox Stakes and Coolmore Classic. She hit the line well in the Coolmore Classic and is ready to show her best out to the 2000m here. 10. Little Mix is on the quick back-up after hitting the line well for a fourth in the Epona last week and should be thereabouts again.
How to play it: Serpentine WIN.
6. Linebacker is a colt by Super Seth which created a big impression when scoring by a big margin on a heavy track at Hawkesbury on debut. He led throughout in that event to score by a big margin over 1300m. He steps up to 1400m in this, has the advantage of barrier one with Tommy Berry to ride, and has looked good in a tick over trial at this track which he won with ease. He looks destined for better races and this looks like a nice stepping stone. 1. Anode is another on-pace runner from the Waterhouse and Bott camp and he fought on tenaciously for a second in the Pago Pago Stakes when last produced. He won on debut at Randwick and was placed in good company at his only other run. Expect him to push forward from a wide alley and take plenty of beating. 4. Silmarillion is a Godolphin filly which has been placed in each of her two starts, the latest being behind Erno's Cube in the Reisling Stakes. She is on the up and is drawn well in gate two. 9. Miss Busslinger ran fourth in the Reisling and was a Doomben winner prior to that. She also has a kind draw in four and is worth including among the chances.
How to play it: Linebacker WIN.
Group 1 placed as a two-year-old over a mile, 1. Tannhauser has always looked like a colt that will appreciate a middle-distance trip. He's had two runs back from a spell this campaign for a 10th behind subsequent Rosehill Guineas winner Riff Rocket at Flemington, and a last start sixth at this track behind Zardozi in the Phar Lap Stakes. He showed improvement last time out and looks ready for the step up to 2000m here. He has an outside draw to contend with but should get a decently run race which will give him his chance to hit the line well. 2. Kintyre is also coming into this out of the Phar Lap Stakes in which he finished third. He contested the Spring Champion Stakes last year over this trip and was beaten less than a length in the Gloaming Stakes last spring over 1800m. 3. Wymark is an emerging prospect which has been racing through the grades of late with wins at his last three starts against easier opposition. He can race on the speed and Tommy Berry sticks with him having been aboard in the latest win at this track. 11. High Dandy is lightly raced having only had the three starts but he dominated winning a super maiden over 1600m at Wyong last time out and the Brad Widdup stable is in great form. Don't underestimate his chances.
How to play it: Tannhauser EACH WAY.
13. Makarena is a three-year-old filly taking on the older mares in this but she has shown plenty of talent in her career having won the $500,000 Tapp-Craig at this track last spring. She's had three runs back from a spell, all in group company, for a third in the Eskimo Prince, a fifth in the Surround Stakes, and a last start second to Zardozi over this distance at this track in the Phar Lap Stakes. From barrier one in this event, Makarena can race close to the speed and her sharp turn of foot can be utilised at the finish with her light weight of 53 kilograms. 6. Vienna Princess won the Silver Eagle in the spring and ran sixth in the Golden Eagle before being spelled. She has had two solid runs this campaign in the Millie Fox Stakes and Coolmore Classic when hitting the line well enough in both. She should be ready to peak here. 1. Ruthless Dame is a classy mare which also contested the Silver Eagle and Golden Eagle last spring as well as finishing second to Espiona in The Invitation. She resumed in the group 1 Newmarket Handicap at Flemington with a solid eighth behind Cylinder and Imperatriz and is much better suited here. 2. Hinged was nosed out of the Millie Fos Stakes when resuming then was only a little over half a length from Zougotcha when fifth in the Coolmore Classic. She needs luck from the wide gate but has the class to overcome it.
How to play it: Makarena WIN.
3. Roots is first-up from a spell but has a fantastic fresh record with three resuming wins from six attempts. Despite missing a place when returning from a break last preparation, Roots was beaten just over a length when fifth in the $1.5 million Alan Brown at this track in the spring. She won the group 2 Hot Danish Stakes at her third run back before heading to WA where she was midfield in the Railway Stakes. She's finished second in a trial leading into this event and from a good gate she gets her chance to power home over the top of her rivals. 11. Libertad won the San Domenico Stakes here last August but his form tapered a little after that before being spelled. He resumed this campaign and had excuses when eased out of the race late with cardiac arrhythmia. He had a trial at Randwick before showing he is back on track with a solid finishing second behind Red Card in the Maurice McCarten. A good draw here gives him a chance to figure prominently. 12. Butch Cassidy took on the best of his generation last campaign and was far from disgraced in group 1 events including the Golden Rose, when fourth, and the Coolmore Stud Stakes, in which he ran eighth. He resumes here after two good trials and is a knockout chance. Hawaii Five Oh is a Stradbroke Handicap placegetter which ran a close second in the Premiere Stakes before a sixth in The Everest. He didn't have the best of luck in the Golden Eagle, then was spelled, and resumes here having had two trials. He should sprint well fresh.
How to play it: Roots EACH WAY.
This looks to be a great race between two high quality fillies at the top end of the field. 2. Zardozi has unlimited potential and is now getting out to a trip she appreciates having scored a win over 1500m at double figure odds in the Phar Lap Stakes when second up from a spell. She has already shown her talent as a stayer when following a hard finishing second in the Wakeful Stakes with a dominant VRC Oaks win in the spring over 2500m. She is on target for the Australian Oaks in a fortnight and can win this along the way. 1. Orchestral is unquestionably the danger. The Kiwi filly won the New Zealand Derby against the boys at her latest start, and her previous form includes wins in the Karaka Millions for three-year-olds, and the Avondale Guineas. James McDonald takes the ride on Orchestral, leaving Tom Marquand to partner Zardozi. 3. Kimochi is a classy filly that was group 1 placed in the Thousand Guineas in the spring and won the Light Fingers when resuming. She ran third to Zougotcha in the Coolmore Classic last time out and is the knockout chance here. 4. Autumn Angel won the Ethereal Stakes over this trip in the spring and comes into this after winning the Kewney at Flemington over a mile. She has bright place prospects.
How to play it: Zardozi WIN.
5. Post Impressionist made his Australian debut at this track last week and came from back in the field to score a dominant victory in the Manion Cup. It was a powerhouse staying performance and the step up to 2400m in this, albeit at weight-for-age, looks made to order as he heads towards the Sydney Cup. The UK combination of trainer William Haggas and jockey Tom Marquand have had outstanding results over many seasons, and they look to have another group 1 at their mercy here. 1. Buckaroo has the group 1, weight-for-age form having finished third to Via Sistina in the Ranvet Stakes last weekend. He looms as the danger to the favourite here. 3. Ashrun finished fourth in the Melbourne Cup last spring and comes into this on the back of a Pakenham Cup victory. He should get every chance from the inside gate, while 4. More Felons hit winning form when scoring in the Parramatta Cup and has James McDonald in the saddle. The jury is out on 11. Tom Kitten. He followed some luckless runs with a disappointing effort in the Rosehill Guineas last week when appearing to have every chance.
How to play it: Post Impressionist WIN.
Runaway Newcastle Stakes winner 1. Rustic Steel is a classy performer on his day and he won that race when resuming by more than three lengths in what was a dominant display. He ran well when eighth in The Ingham before his spell and was placed in the Festival Stake over this distance at this track before that. From a good draw he can take plenty of beating again. 17. Another Wil is an up and comer which has been heavily backed to win this. He's won four of his six starts by big margins and despite the giant leap in class, he shouldn't be underestimated, especially from an ideal gate. 12. Coin Toss is a former Singapore galloper which has shown ability in all three of his Australian starts including a last start resuming win in the National Sprint at Canberra. 7. Ucalledit hit the line well for a fourth in the Newcastle Stakes and could run into the money here without surprising.
How to play it: Rustic Steel EACH WAY.
3. Iknowastar is resuming from a spell here and won a recent trial at this track by a big margin to show he is primed to run well. He strung together four straight wins last campaign, including the Dubbo Cup, when racing through the grades, and was spelled after failing in the Big Dance. He has tactical speed and should take plenty of running down here. 6. Pervade is first-up and while he is yet to be placed fresh, he was in good form before the spell and has had a couple of trials to be fitted for this. 8. Gringotts is also returning from a break and has only missed a place once in his career. He's drawn wide but has the ability to overcome that. 10. Highlights also failed to fire in the Big Dance before a spell but is a recent trial winner here and should get every chance from the inside barrier.
How to play it: Iknowastar EACH WAY.
