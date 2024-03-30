Rosehill preview: Best tips and race-by-race analysis

2. Serpentine is a bold front runner which resumed from a spell with an all the way victory in the Randwick City Stakes when he battled on strongly to the line to score in good style with Tim Clark aboard. Clark sticks with the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott trained stayer here and from barrier one he shouldn't have to do to much work to boot up and hold the lead again. Serpentine contested the Melbourne Cup last spring and while he was well beaten in that event, he came back to this track for the Christmas Cup in which he was far from disgraced when finishing fifth.3. Bois D'argent contested good races last spring and was in the thick of things in each of them having second in the Wyong Cup, sixth in the Newcastle Cup and seventh in The Metropolitan. He was spelled after a fourth in the Caulfield Cup at $101 and since resumed behind Serpentine with a second in the Randwick City Stakes. He looms as the main threat to Serpentine here on the strength of his consistent form. 9. Renaissance Woman steps up in trip on the back of a couple of recent unplaced efforts behind Zougotcha in the Millie Fox Stakes and Coolmore Classic. She hit the line well in the Coolmore Classic and is ready to show her best out to the 2000m here. 10. Little Mix is on the quick back-up after hitting the line well for a fourth in the Epona last week and should be thereabouts again.