Improving health and wellbeing for cats (and their humans) with the latest automatic litter tray

PetSafe is dedicated to enhancing the bond between pets and their families through innovative pet care solutions with the ScoopFree automatic litter tray their latest product. Picture PetSafe

This is sponsored content for PetSafe.

Imagine being able to improve your cat's health and wellbeing, decrease odour in the home and be more environmentally friendly with one simple upgrade - the litter tray.

Automated litter trays have been revolutionising cat ownership but often come with a high price point or require specialised litter.

The newly-released PetSafe® ScoopFree® Clumping Self-Cleaning Litter Box has a more affordable price point and can be used with any clumping litter.

"Cats can be very fussy about their litter and changing isn't always an option," PetSafe marketing manager Sarah Ambler said.

"Being able to use any clumping litter opens it up to many more cat parents because you don't have to change litter to benefit from the convenience of an automatic litter box."

An automatic litter tray comes with a host of benefits like odour control, ease of use, sustainability by using less litter and eliminating single-use litter tray liners and a healthier environment as constant cleaning reduces bacteria build up.

These benefits, coupled with the more affordable price point, are expected to make the ScoopFree accessible and appealing to pet parents but also foster carers working with rescue cats.

Experience the joy of ScoopFreedom with a self-cleaning litter box. Your cat will thank you, and you'll enjoy a cleaner, healthier, and more convenient litter box experience. Picture PetSafe

Best Friends Felines coordinator Shelley said there are many concerns related to toileting for pet parents and foster careers with inappropriate toileting on the most frequent reasons they see for surrender.

"Toileting issues and fear of perceived smell or mess can be a big hurdle to overcome for both new and experienced cat owners," Shelley said.

"Similarly, concerns around the handling of used litter for women while pregnant, or fears of young children accessing litter tray contents is a common added stressor for cat owners.

"In addition, the added workload of maintaining litter trays leaves many people reluctant to transition their cats from outdoor, to indoor only where they are safest.

"The vast majority of toileting concerns can usually be resolved with larger, more inviting trays, and of course more frequent cleaning.

"ScoopFree technology not only ticks all of those boxes, but also helps make the dreaded 'cat smell' a thing of the past while giving people time back in their increasingly busy schedules.

"With companies such as PetSafe bringing more affordable self-cleaning trays to the market, the ability to save time and improve cleanliness in their home by swapping to a scoop-free option is a game changer for both foster carers and cat owners alike."

For households with more than one cat there are further benefits with cats unwilling to use a dirty litter tray another cat has used.

"The ScoopFree suits multiple cat households as it's slightly bigger and the automatic raking keeps it clean," Sarah said.

"It frees up more time so people can spend quality time with pets and less time cleaning up waste.