Cricket ACT eyes Big Bash as Gabba rebuild forces schedule rethink

Cricket Australia officials are considering tinkering with the Prime Minister's XI format this year as they try to find the best way for the game to fit into a shortened men's international season.
The clash will be against either Pakistan or India, but it is unclear when the details will be finalised and how it will fit into the puzzle of a five-Test series and a limited-overs campaign.
The Australian men's team will skip Canberra for just the second time in a decade next summer, while a women's Twenty20 international against England is locked in for January.
The Big Bash schedule is still being finalised, and the PM's XI dates and format are still being discussed as Canberra braces for what could be a quiet summer.
But Cricket ACT still has its eyes on a different prize, chief executive Olivia Thornton reiterating her hopes Canberra will be able to secure a Big Bash men's licence if the competition is expanded.
There has been a strong push from Canberra - led by Cricket ACT chairman Greg Boorer - to give the capital a greater share of content and join the elite competitions after being left on the sidelines.
Cricket Australia is yet to say if it will expand the Big Bash, but Thornton said Canberra was ready to go if given the green light.
Junior participation numbers in Canberra have jumped this year, including a 25 per cent growth for women.
"They're the highest from a percentage point of view across Australia," Thornton said.
"When you've got those sort of metrics behind you, it does allow the conversations around content to happen a little bit more freely.
"Content is really important. I know there are conversations happening at the moment for what Big Bash looks like for this coming season, but equally longer term as well.
"We haven't shied away from the fact we think this jurisdiction has a lot to offer Australian cricket, and we'd love to see a Big Bash team of our own."
As part of the Canberra Big Bash plan, there has also been discussion about upgrades to Manuka Oval. It's likely Cricket Australia will require infrastructure investment before agreeing to a Canberra team.
The state of stadiums is a hot topic for cricket after the Queensland government pulled the pin on a rebuild of the Gabba in Brisbane.
Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley now says other capital cities boast stadiums "well ahead" of Brisbane as the future of the Gabba remains in limbo.
The Gabba, which will reach the end of its "useful life" by 2030, has lost its traditional first Test of the summer to Perth.
A new - albeit controversial - stadium is planned in Hobart as Tasmania prepares to enter the AFL in 2028, and CA could be tempted to bump Brisbane off the Test schedule altogether if a state-of-the-art venue is built in the Apple Isle's capital.
Hockley insists Queensland sports fans deserve a long-term solution, after the state's government rejected a proposal to rebuild the Gabba, as well as an alternative plan for a new stadium to host the 2032 Olympics.
"We've talked about the Perth Test; we've seen how having a city-centre, state-of-the-art stadium can be the catalyst for sport, but (also) more major events," Hockley said at the MCG on Wednesday.
"The reality is the other major metros, now Tasmania with the prospect of a new stadium there, are well ahead in terms of the fan experience, the provision for players, just the ease of operation.
"We want to make sure, as best we can, that there's a really fantastic solution for the long term for Queenslanders."
Hockley had a long-term role in planning the 2012 London Olympics.
"The Gabba is an iconic ground - there's not a bad seat in the house," he said.
"We want to be a really constructive partner with the Queensland government; having worked on the London Olympics, you don't get many opportunities for real transformational change and a catalyst to invest."
Australia will host India at the Gabba for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series from December 14-18.
The most-recent Test at the Brisbane stadium was the weakened West Indies' memorable upset of Australia in January.
CA on Wednesday announced the schedule for the 2024-25 season, with Australia's women's team to play a four-day Test at the MCG for the first time since 1949.
Officials have not put a crowd target on the Ashes Test, although four years of marketing and a Katy Perry appearance prompted 86,174 fans to attend the 2020 women's Twenty20 World Cup final at the ground.
"We've seen across all the sports that the very best female players deserve to play on the biggest stage - and there's no bigger stage than (the MCG)," Hockley said.
"The Australian women's cricket team is one of the most successful sporting teams of all time in any sport.
"We anticipate a fantastic four days and we just encourage everyone to come down."
