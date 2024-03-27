10 Best food delivery services in Australia

Selecting the best meal delivery service may be difficult considering the abundance of choices accessible nowadays. From microwaveable meals to whole food boxes that need some preparation at home, each service has its quirks and benefits.

Here's our shortlist of the five best food box delivery services in Australia:

HelloFresh - Best value for money food box service EveryPlate - Cost-effective food box option Marley Spoon - Best for everyday Rewards points Pepper Leaf - Best farm-to-table produce My Muscle Chef - Convenient and high in protein

Why we picked these Australian food delivery services

I've tried many meal delivery services including HelloFresh, My Foodie Box, Marley Spoon, and My Muscle Chef so I know what things you should be looking for. Based on my own experiences, here are the best meal delivery services you can try for easy and convenient delicious meals.

Best value-for-money food box service

For people and families looking for ease and diversity in their meal planning, HelloFresh offers a strong option. Australians can choose from three to five different meal plans each week, with a wide range of recipes to accommodate different dietary requirements and tastes. What's even better, HelloFresh has locked its prices until EOFY in the hopes of encouraging other big grocery brands to do the same amidst the increasing costs of staple items.

Once you choose your meal plan, HelloFresh makes weeknight dinner prep easier by helping you plan most, if not all, of your meals in advance. It does this by suggesting which meals to eat first, however, this is largely attributed to the expiry dates of some produce. For those who are busy, this will relieve the burden of not having to think about what to cook for dinner.

In addition to being tasty, the recipes are reasonably easy to make, making them suitable for both inexperienced and seasoned chefs. In each box, you will receive a card for every meal that you can follow along with ease. And if you like that recipe, do what I did and keep the card for later use.

HelloFresh is positioned as a convenient but maybe pricey solution in terms of pricing. In comparison to typical grocery shopping, the cost of three meals for two people starts at $77.99 each week, making it a fairly pricey option. But it's still much cheaper than getting food delivered through Ubereats or a similar food delivery app in Australia.

The convenience might, however, exceed expenses for Aussies who are looking to discover new culinary adventures and lessen the mental strain of meal preparation. To lower its rates and attract new customers, HelloFresh regularly offers coupons and vouchers. There is a current promo where you can get up to $200 off the first 6 boxes using the promo code "BESTFRESH200" for new and past customers. Conditions apply.

HelloFresh is not without its drawbacks. Its packaging has drawn criticism (myself included) for not being sustainable, especially because it relies so heavily on single-serve packets of seasoning and other ingredients. Open a box and you'll see what I mean. The company has committed to enhancing its packaging by 2025, which means you'll be recycling a lot of paper bags until then.

The other key issue I want to raise is the quality of some of the produce. Whilst almost all items are in great condition, for nearly every box I have received, there seemed to be always one fresh produce item that is not looking so good. Upon enquiring, Hello Fresh responded that it takes time for the food to be trucked from the eastern states to Perth where I live. However, this has now changed and HelloFresh has a local distributor so this is a non-issue for me now.

Pros

Economical and delicious meals (around $10 per plate)

A very large range of healthy meals to choose from.

Meal boxes can be delivered to almost anywhere in Australia.

They regularly promote deals, offers, and discounts.

Easy to follow recipes.

Cons

Be prepared to recycle a lot of plastic and paper bags.

People in regional areas might find that fresh ingredients are not that fresh on arrival.

Best cost-effective food box option

Touted as an affordable meal subscription service, EveryPlate seeks to satisfy individuals looking for culinary inspiration without going over budget.

When compared to HelloFresh and Marley Spoon, EveryPlate appears to have competitive costs, with plans beginning as low as $48 per week for three dishes for two people. Furthermore, EveryPlate distinguishes itself by selling kits that can accommodate up to six people - a unique feature in the meal kit market.

But the real worth of EveryPlate is in its capacity to provide variety and culinary creativity. With a variety of cuisines available, like Jamaican pork and sesame-crusted chicken, the rotating menu encourages users to try new flavours and cooking methods. The variety of meals keeps the experience interesting and novel even in the face of sporadic variations in ingredient amounts and quality.

EveryPlate is excellent in terms of price and inventiveness, but it isn't perfect in every regard. It can take a while to prepare, and cooking periods are frequently longer than anticipated. For people with dietary limitations, the service is very inflexible and necessitates extra excursions to the grocery store for replacement products. EveryPlate is still a reasonably priced choice for anyone looking for quick meal options in spite of these disadvantages.

Pros

Some of the cheapest food boxes you can get.

Exposure to dishes you won't find elsewhere.

Great value for money.

Cons

Some recipes can take a while to prepare.

Best for everyday rewards points

Marley Spoon is an above-average food box delivery service that has a range of customisable options for weekly meal numbers and dish sizes. Prices per serving range between $6.69 to $7.49 per serving which makes it a highly appealing option.

With an astounding 70+ meal options on their menu, they can accommodate a wide range of dietary needs and health-conscious patrons. Foods like 'Family Fave' and 'Low-Calorie' are just a couple of the options available on Marley Spoon, which makes it easy to stick to nutritional objectives while satisfying cravings.

Like most other online meal delivery services, the user-friendly interface of the Marley Spoon website makes meal customisation and account administration effortless. Their convenient and quick service is guaranteed by their flexible delivery options, which include six days a week in Melbourne. Although the $10.49 flat-rate delivery charge could change depending on the region, I thought it was fair and consistent with other providers that may charge around the same amount.

But one area where Marley Spoon separates itself from the rest is its partnership with Woolworths where you can link your Everyday Rewards card to collect even more points. For every $1 you spend with Marley Spoon, you will collect 1 Everyday Rewards point.

In spite of these advantages, I had some negative experiences. Even though there is a wide range of options on the menu, several of the recipes lacked the experimental flair and flavour complexity I was expecting. Furthermore, it was difficult to manage memberships because they automatically reactivated upon email engagement and it was unable to update or cancel payment information.

Pros

Great for people with an Everyday Rewards card.

The cost per serving is more than competitive.

70+ recipes to choose from.

Cons

The recipes aren't the most adventurous.

Expect to pay for delivery service.

Best farm-to-table produce

Pepper Leaf distinguishes itself in the competitive meal kit market by utilising high-quality products and promoting regional vendors. With serving prices ranging from $12.29 to $16.47, its cost may first raise eyebrows, but free shipping to Melbournians helps to sweeten the pot and may save consumers over $500 a year.

A healthy eating experience is suggested by Pepper Leaf's emphasis on using high-quality, fresh ingredients, even though explicit health ratings aren't given. All of their food kits are made from produce sourced from their network of farms, delis, and specialist cuisine wholesalers. If you want quality then this is it.

Pepper Leaf provides 2 to 5 meals a week, including single-serve choices, as well as meal plans for families (1 to 6 people). Though it offers fewer alternatives than some competitors, its meal options cater to a wide range of tastes.

Customer service excels in providing helpful and responsive service. And, the company is environmentally aware with its sustainable packaging.

For individuals who value quality above all else in their meal kit experience, Pepper Leaf is an appealing option even with its somewhat higher price tag because of its emphasis on sustainable practices, local suppliers, and premium ingredients.

Pros

Excellent fresh produce sourced locally.

Easy food kit ordering process.

Cons

Expensive (but worth what you get).

Not as many recipes to choose from compared to other providers.

Convenient and high in protein

For active people who are busy and want to maintain a balanced diet without the stress of meal planning, My Muscle Chef provides a practical alternative. This meal delivery service makes meal planning easier and helps you achieve your fitness goals by providing a wide variety of high-protein, low-carb meals right to your home.

The best things about My Muscle Chef are its variety and convenience. A box of varied meals that suit a range of palates and preferences is delivered every week. Every appetite is catered to with dishes ranging from lamb and shellfish to chicken and beef, saving you the time and effort that would otherwise be spent grocery shopping and cooking.

In terms of nutrition, My Muscle Chef is excellent at creating meals that promote muscle growth and repair. Customers can feel secure knowing they're providing their bodies with high-quality nutrition tailored to fulfil their fitness goals since each meal boasts an impressive 40g to 50g of protein.

My Muscle Chef has certain disadvantages despite its nutritional benefits and ease of use.

Some people might find it discouraging that their frozen meals don't include fresh veggies, while others might eventually get weary of the starchy texture that appears in many foods. The other disadvantage relates to those who are bulking in the gym. Simply put, each meal is of a moderate portion and it won't be enough, meaning you have to eat more meals which makes it economically unviable.

All things considered, My Muscle Chef is a useful option for people looking to maximise their diet and further their fitness objectives. Although it might not be to everyone's taste, especially for those who are in the mood for more creative or fresh food, the service offers a practical and efficient solution for people on the go who want to keep a healthy diet despite their hectic schedules.

Pros

Most meals have between 40g and 50g of protein.

Outstanding range of dishes.

Fantatic as back up meals in the freezer.

Cons

Won't be cheap for bulkers since portion sizes might be too small.

Comes as frozen meals which won't appeal to some.

Best food box service for Perth locals

I used HelloFresh as my first meal delivery service. But after the trend of wilted vegetables in several boxes (see my comments above), I tried My Foodie Box knowing they are a local Perth company.

Let me tell you, the quality of produce is slightly better.

It almost feels like a farm-to-table experience where food waste is reduced due to well-thought-out portion sizes, and the produce is fresher. This is because their produce is sourced locally, and they aren't trucked across the country.

The quality of service provided by My Foodie Box is evident from the moment of delivery. Their dedication to environmental awareness and waste minimisation is seen in the considerate packaging, which includes insulation and reusable ice packs. As they reduce environmental impact and uphold their mission of sustainability, they gather and clean packaging for future usage.

There is a seasonal variety to be found on the menu, which rotates 23 times a week; nevertheless, some of the box options have restricted possibilities. If you end up using My Foodie Box a lot then there is a chance you might get a bit bored.

This service provides convenience without sacrificing quality or nutrition, even for individuals who are used to making meals from scratch. Less than 30 minutes are needed to make each meal, making it perfect for hectic schedules.

The meals are satisfying and healthful, fitting into a balanced diet because of the large portion sizes that satisfy big appetites. It's easy to order, with lots of variety to keep things interesting, and it's great that they focus on using products that are produced locally.

Although the service is good, certain options and add-ons look expensive, especially when shipping charges ($9.95) are taken into account, and some box choices don't have much diversity. Depending on where you are located in Perth, it might be better to pick up your boxes from their premises in Mount Lawley for free.

But My Foodie Box is a great option for anyone looking for locally sourced meal kits in Perth; it offers healthful and tasty meals while adhering to sustainable principles. All things considered, it's a suggestion for anyone who prioritises quality, convenience, and environmental concerns while organising meals.

Pros

Well-thought-out and sustainable packaging.

Fresh produce sourced locally.

Portion sizes suit people with big appetites.

Cons

Some meals are expensive.

Not a lot of meal choices.

Plant-based meals for vegans

Soulara is a prominent plant-based meal delivery service in Australia that prioritises convenience and wholesome, locally sourced foods.

With more than fifty seasonal dishes, their menu provides a wide range of plant-based meals suitable for vegans and vegetarians. Meals are served in amounts of Medium (350g) and Large (450g), which helps allay worries about getting enough protein on a vegan diet.

Customers can select the meals they want without being locked into a membership using Soulara's flexible subscription approach. There aren't many delivery options available, though, and deliveries are only performed on certain days of the week - but couriers will provide timely information.

There is a fixed delivery price of $12, but depending on how many meals are bought, there are discounts available, with savings ranging from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. Even with its price structure, Soulara offers good value, especially for larger orders, as its meals are reasonably priced when compared to other meal delivery services.

At a cost ranging from $9.20 to $13.30, every meal is carefully prepared using premium ingredients to provide both taste and nourishment. A range of dishes with oats, quinoa, or chia seeds are available on the breakfast menu, offering both health advantages and variety.

Soulara's eco-friendly packaging and waste reduction goals demonstrate their dedication to sustainability. Freshness is guaranteed by reusable ice packs and insulation, and their commitment to minimising their environmental impact is demonstrated by the up to four times they reuse delivery boxes.

Pros

There's a breakfast menu.

Great plant-based meals.

An easy-to-understand pricing structure.

Cons

It's really just suited for vegans.

Best for portion control and weight loss

Lite N Easy is an Australian company that strives to encourage healthy living and streamline mealtimes. They provide quick meal plans that make meal preparation easier and save time. It's not primarily aimed towards weight loss, but it does help with portion management and is convenient.

The meal delivery service expedites food shopping and reduces the amount of time needed for each night's meal preparation and cleaning. Lite N Easy provides a range of meal plans with customisable combinations to accommodate personal tastes, including options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. Meals are portioned for a balanced diet and are prepared with actual ingredients rather than drinks or powders.

Some of the freshly prepared meals that the company sends must be consumed within four days and can be refrigerated. To accommodate varying dietary requirements, Lite N Easy's 7-day meal plan provides calorie options (1200, 1500, or 1800).

The service is commended for taking a real-food approach, which appeals to people looking to adopt healthy eating practices without going overboard. While Lite N Easy offers a competitive and easy meal solution, some customers have reservations about the cost, packaging, food diversity, and efficacy of their weight loss efforts.

Pros

Fantastic for portion control and weight loss.

Three calorie options to choose from.

An easy-to-understand pricing structure.

Cons

Some meals don't look that appealing.

Great ready-to-eat meal alternative to My Muscle Chef

Dineamic provides a ready-to-eat meal solution that is both convenient and nutritional. The 2008-founded business places a high value on foods that are responsibly obtained from Australian farms and cooked in a carbon-neutral kitchen.

Dineamic offers a range of dietary bundles that suit different needs and tastes, such as vegetarian, high-protein, low-calorie, and more. Individual meals or bulk bundles with rolling subscriptions for extra convenience are available to customers.

Delivery is efficient and punctual, although perishables might need to be retrieved quickly. Meals are delivered in gel coolers to preserve freshness and quality.

The vegetarian bundle offers a tasty assortment of dishes from different countries; the creamy pesto pumpkin gnocchi and the Southern Indian vegetable curry are two of the standouts. Some dishes include fake meat substitutes, while others include different vegetarian protein sources to accommodate a range of tastes.

Pros

A viable mid-priced option for prepared meals.

Has a lot of unique recipes.

Vegetarian, high-protein, and low-calorie options.

Cons

Meals are not as well presented as My Muscle Chef meals.

Best variety including gluten-free and keto

Nourish'd is a meal delivery service offering fresh, preservative-free meals, catering to various dietary needs such as gluten-free, dairy-free, no added sugar, and low-carb options.

High-quality ingredients are given priority, such as bacon without nitrates and free-range chicken. Nourish'd offers plans ranging from 5 to 15 meals per week, with discounts for bigger orders. Large portions start at about $13.60 per meal. Their meals are delivered fresh, never frozen, devoid of gluten, sugar, and preservatives, and they offer Keto and Paleo-friendly meal alternatives for low-carb diets.

On Australia's east coast, delivery is offered to the majority of significant cities and towns, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Canberra. With alternatives approved for the NDIS, Nourish'd offers three portion sizes: regular, large, and athlete serving. The meals are better in taste and quality than other chilled meal options, even though they might not be as fresh as home-cooked meals.

For individuals who want quick, healthful meals without the trouble of preparation and clean-up, Nourish'd meals offer a simple option, even though certain dishes might benefit from extra garnishes for presentation.

Suitable for people who lead hectic lives, exercise fanatics, or anybody looking for quick, wholesome meals, Nourish'd provide a variety of delectable selections like Beef Brisket and Lamb Masala. Whether you're looking to lose weight, increase muscle, or just need a quick dinner option, Nourish'd offer a fulfilling and hassle-free dining experience.

Pros

Fresh not frozen healthy meals.

Excellent keto and gluten-free meals.

Cons

Slightly more expensive per meal.

The aesthetic appeal will vary between dishes.

Are meal delivery services suitable for kids?

If meal delivery services provide nutritious, well-balanced meals that meet children's needs, reasonable portion sizes, and a selection of kid-friendly selections, they may be good for families with young children. When choosing a service, parents should take into account things like their child's dietary restrictions, allergies, and food preferences. Selecting a food delivery service that fits the family's demands, price, and schedule is crucial. It should also offer affordable, wholesome selections that satisfy the needs of growing kids.

Including children in meal planning can also help them learn about healthy eating practices and develop a feeling of ownership. Even though meal delivery services might save time for working parents, it's important to compare the price to other meal options and make sure the provider provides kid-friendly, high-quality meals.

Microwaveable meals or food boxes?

There are benefits and factors to consider when comparing food boxes vs microwaveable meals. Meals prepared in the microwave are quite convenient because they require little clean-up and can be prepared quickly. They offer an easy way to sate hunger for people who lead hectic lives or have little experience in the kitchen. They might not, however, offer the same level of personalisation and diversity as food boxes.

Conversely, food boxes offer greater freedom and command over the choice and cooking of meals. They usually come with recipes and components that have been portioned out, making it easy for people to prepare homemade meals using fresh items. Food boxes accommodate diverse dietary requirements and frequently provide a greater selection of flavours and cuisines. Food boxes provide the joy of making a meal from scratch and the chance to hone cooking skills, even though they take longer to prepare and may require more cleanup.

The benefits of a food box or prepared meal delivery service

Food boxes or prepared meal delivery services are a desirable choice for families and busy people due to their many advantages. First off, by saving time on food preparation, grocery shopping, and meal planning, these services save time. Cooking becomes more efficient and convenient with pre-portioned ingredients and simple-to-follow recipes, especially for people with busy schedules.

Furthermore, delivery services for prepared meals and food boxes encourage healthy eating practices. They frequently offer wholesome, balanced meals prepared with fresh ingredients, saving people and families the trouble of going grocery shopping or worrying about portion sizes. In order to accommodate a range of dietary requirements, these services might also include customised meal options, such as vegetarian, gluten-free, or low-carb meals.

Food boxes and prepared meal delivery services minimise food waste by using carefully calculated components and reducing extra food, which is frequently wasted and thrown away. Subscribers can help reduce their environmental impact while enjoying great meals at home by just receiving what is required for each recipe.

All things considered, the best meal delivery services provide sustainability, convenience, and nutrition, which makes them an invaluable tool for anyone looking for an easy way to prepare nutritious meals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which meal delivery service is highly recommended for quality in Australia?

Meal kit delivery services like HelloFresh and Marley Spoon are frequently praised for their high-quality meals. They provide gourmet meal options and source local, fresh foods.

Which food box subscription offers the best value and selection in Australia?