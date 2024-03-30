Kerr-ific: Heyman equals Matildas star's goal-scoring record

Michelle Heyman's put her name alongside Sam Kerr's in the history books in what could be her last game for Canberra United.
United's future is under a cloud, but they finished the A-League Women season on a high - coming from behind to beat Brisbane Roar 2-1 in Brisbane on Saturday.
It was United's third win in a row and could see them climb to third-last on the ALW ladder - depending on Perth's result on Sunday.
And it came in a stunning two-minute turnaround where Heyman equalised not only the game, but Kerr's 17-goal record for an ALW season (albeit in the much shorter 2018-19 campaign).
Heyman had a chance to go past Kerr in the dying minutes, but couldn't take it.
Vesna Milivojevic then slotted the winner to give the visitors the win.
Their future's up in the air with owners Capital Football struggling to find the finances to back United next season, with new owners of an A-League Men's side appearing their only hope.
It looked like they could walk away with nothing though when former Canberra defender Jenna McCormick marked the day she got engaged to Roar teammate Hannah Holgersen with a first-half goal to give Brisbane the lead.
Canberra started well, but the longer the first half went on the more Brisbane dominated.
The home side was camped in United's half and they should've taken the lead when Kijah Stephenson's cross found striker Mia Corbin.
But Corbin couldn't control the ball with the goal beckoning.
Corbin then had a shot cleared off the line by Canberra defender Sasha Grove, before the Roar finally took the lead just before half-time - McCormick heading home Deborah-Anne De La Harpe's corner to make it 1-0 at half-time.
The visitors missed two big second-half chances.
First Sarah Clark hit the crossbar and Heyman couldn't put away the rebound.
Then Sofia Cristopherson hit the bar with the goal begging after a nice ball from Heyman.
To make matter worse, Heyman had kept running and was all alone in front of goal.
Milivojevic should've scored after she went on a great run, only to blaze over from close range.
But both players would make amends in a stunning two minutes.
Heyman slotted home to equalise in the 84th minute - equalising Kerr's record in the process.
Then Milivojevic calmly slotted through the legs of Brisbane keeper Keeley Richards to win it in the 86th minute.
Heyman missed a golden opportunity to not only seal it, but to break Kerr's record after a lovely ball from Ruby Nathan.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA UNITED 2 (Michelle Heyman 84', Vesna Milivojevic 86') bt BRISBANE ROAR 1 (Jenna McCormick 43') at Brisbane.
