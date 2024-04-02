In-form Well Timed battles for berth in lucrative Randwick final: Best tips and analysis for Newcastle races

Kembla Grange horseman Kerry Parker will attempt to qualify emerging prospect Well Timed for the $1 million Polytrack Provincial-Midway Championships Final when it contests the Wildcard for the event at Newcastle on Wednesday.
While Parker announced the retirement of stable stalwart and former Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Think It Over last week, he is eyeing off landing another feature when Well Timed contests the 1400m event at Newcastle with Jay Ford taking the ride.
"He's a horse that is coming good at the right time," said Parker. "Since he's come back this time in, he couldn't have done more.
"He resumed on a heavy track with a win at Nowra, then backed that up with a good win at Hawkesbury. He stepped to the grade he's meeting on Wednesday at Kembla Grange last time out and he ran a great race when finishing third behind Ruby Flyer. It was a very good effort, racing on the speed from the outside gate.
"He's drawn much better at Newcastle and I'd say he'll go forward and give a good account of himself again."
Wednesday's event is the final chance for runners to qualify for the lucrative final at Randwick on April 13. The first three over the line at Newcastle will earn a berth in the main event.
Kris Lees will be represented by five runners in the event at his home track in the shape of Cloudland, Willinga Freefall, Basarwa, Little Beginnings and Baltic Coast.
Sam Kavanagh has the talented Kayobi resuming from a spell in the event, while the Jarrod Austin trained Terra Mater is second-up in the race on the back of an encouraging resuming run at Gosford.
Nash Rawiller, who won three straight city races on Terra Mater last campaign, is reunited with the galloper at Newcastle.
Meanwhile, Parker will rely on one other runner to represent him at Newcastle when Callistemon runs in the Sharp Office Provincial Class 1 Handicap (1250m) with Jess Del Frari taking the ride.
"She's a nice filly coming off a last start win at Newcastle and she should run well again," said Parker.
1. Duke Of Bronte had two starts late last year and started in favourite in each of them when finishing fourth and fifth respectively at Hawkesbury and this track. He is a speedy customer which has won two trials leading into this return to racing and has drawn ideally in barrier one.
Dangers: 10. First Person is resuming from a spell and has had two recent trials in preparation. She's been placed in one of her four starts but hasn't been disgraced in the other three and she should run well fresh here. 8. Shirvington is on debut and comes into this on the back of a solid trial when second at Rosehill. 4. Queen Gee Em resumed from a spell with a second at this track last tine out when leading and she should be thereabouts again with a repeat.
How to play it: Duke Of Bronte WIN.
7. Rantan is an I Am Invincible filly on debut for trainer Ron Quinton and she's had two trials for a third and a first, looking good in each of them. Tim Clark takes the ride here and it looks a nice race for her to begin her career.
Dangers: 5. Blue Moves is also on debut and is a recent Randwick trial winner. She should run well if she can run up to the trial effort. 6. Flying Embers ran second to Blue Moves in her second trial and has bright prospects, while 13. Glitterscript finished fourth in both her starts last December and can run well fresh in this.
How to play it: Rantan WIN.
7. Impunity has had three runs back from a spell and is primed to run well over this trip in this event. He ran well when resuming at Warwick Farm and was a last start second here over this distance.
Dangers: 9. Kotaishi has only had three starts but is racing as if this trip will suit. He's finished fourth in his latest two runs at Warwick Farm and Wyong and gets his chance in this. 10. Presley was only having his second start when a last start second at Goulburn. He is an improver with solid clains. 11. Ana Carolina will strip fitter for her resuming effort at Wyong and is a sharp improver here from the good gate.
How to play it: Impunity WIN.
11. Tigon Princess had looked good in her trials before failing to fire on debut at Gosford last November. She was spelled after that and has again performed well in her trials leading into this return. She is worth another chance as she shows her share of ability.
Dangers: 1. Extremely Frilly has had three runs back from a spell and has been placed in each of them. She's had four placings from six starts in total and a win here wouldn't surprise. 2. Captain Furai is on debut and comes into this on the back of a recent trial win. He should run well despite having a wide draw to contend with. 8. Inquisitive Legend was placed at her second start in a race last October and has since looked good in two trials leading into this return to racing.
How to play it: Tigon Princess EACH WAY.
2. Invincible Whip was placed in his first two starts before winning a maiden at Scone at his third run in a race. He was dominant in that win and resumes from a spell here on the back of two trials. Expect him to be primed to run a bold race fresh.
Dangers: 3. Callistemon has a good overall record and looked good winning at this track when resuming as favourite. She has plenty of upside and is worth including among the main chances again. 8. Scholl Deep has been racing well with a couple of third placings at her latest two starts at this track. She should figure again. 10. Zahdi won at Hawkesbury before being spelled and has hit the line to finish second at Kembla Grange and this track in both runs since resuming.
How to play it: Invincible Whip WIN.
10. Dances With Hooves is a winner of two of her four starts and blitzed her rivals over 1600m at Tamworth last time out. The step up to 1850m looks made to order for her.
Dangers: 3. Uncle Harry hit the line well to score a narrow but impressive win here two starts ago then stepped up in grade and failed to fire behind Ruby Flyer at Kembla Grange. This is easier and he can show up again. 7. Kingdom Of Logres resumed from a spell with a strong finished third at Kembla Grange and he should relish this distance. 5. Rothrock won at Muswellbrook two starts ago then ran well when not beaten far at Wyong when second last time out.
How to play it: Dances With Hooves WIN.
9.Terra Mater was racing in great form last campaign when stringing together three straight victories in city grade at Canterbury and Randwick. He resumed from a wide barrier and hit the line well to finish fourth behind Shadows Of Love at Gosford and will have derived benefit from that performance.
Dangers: 6. Willinga Freefall's form at the end of last campaign was good with an Eagle Farm victory wedged in between a string of city placings. Had two trials before resumed with a third in this grade at Gosford and is a chance again in this from the ideal draw. 12. Well Timed struck winning form when resuming from a spell with a Nowra victory before backing that up with a Hawkesbury success. Since stepped up to this grade and ran a cracker when third to Ruby Flyer at Kemble Grange. On pace runner drawn well here and can give plenty of cheek again. 4. Kayobi is a highly consistent five-year-old which ran fourth in the final of this race last year and then also ran fourth in The Coast at Gosford. Was placed in three straight city runs last year before being spelled and resumes here. Looks primed to run a bold race on the back of two recent trials.
How to play it: Terra Mater WIN.
4. Colours Of Autumn resumed with a handy second at Rosehill before tackling tougher grade at Kembla Grange last time out. This is easier and she can bounce back to form.
Dangers: 9. Aunty Rene ran well at this track when resuming then finished second on the Kensington track when second-up. She since won with ease at Goulburn before not being beaten far at Gosford last time out. This looks well within her reach. 10. Lady Devine was a winner at Hawkesbury before being spelled then resumed at that track with a last start second behind Wolves when hitting the line well. 1. Fiddlers Green is consistent and is knocking on the door for another win after recent placings.
How to play it: Colours Of Autumn WIN.
