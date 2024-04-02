In-form Well Timed battles for berth in lucrative Randwick final: Best tips and analysis for Newcastle races

Dangers: 6. Willinga Freefall's form at the end of last campaign was good with an Eagle Farm victory wedged in between a string of city placings. Had two trials before resumed with a third in this grade at Gosford and is a chance again in this from the ideal draw. 12. Well Timed struck winning form when resuming from a spell with a Nowra victory before backing that up with a Hawkesbury success. Since stepped up to this grade and ran a cracker when third to Ruby Flyer at Kemble Grange. On pace runner drawn well here and can give plenty of cheek again. 4. Kayobi is a highly consistent five-year-old which ran fourth in the final of this race last year and then also ran fourth in The Coast at Gosford. Was placed in three straight city runs last year before being spelled and resumes here. Looks primed to run a bold race on the back of two recent trials.

