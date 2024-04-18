How do you deal with 203 husbands? The best new books out this week

Kristen Perrin. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
Frances Adams was told by a fortune teller that one day she'd be murdered. Frances spent the next few decades as the village busybody, compiling dirt files on everyone who might be her killer. No one took her seriously - until she was dead. When her great-niece Annie arrives from London, she is thrust into Frances's last act of revenge against her sceptical friends and family. Frances's will stipulates that the person who solves her murder will inherit her millions. Can Annie unravel the mystery and find justice for Frances, or will digging up the past lead her into the path of the killer?
Juan Gomez-Jurado. Pan Macmillan. $34.99.
In southern Spain, a key mafia figure is found brutally murdered in his villa. His pregnant wife, Lola Moreno, barely escapes an attempt to kill her in a shopping mall and is on the run. A shipping container from St. Petersburg arrives in port in Spain containing the corpses of nine women, all of whom suffocated. Now Antonia Scott, with the help of her helper and protector, Jon Gutierrez, must track down the missing Lola. But they aren't the only ones on Lola's trail - a dangerous and mysterious contract killer, known as the Black Wolf, is also on the hunt.
Holly Gramazio. Penguin. $34.99.
You wait ages for The One - then 203 come along at once. One night Lauren finds a strange man in her flat who claims to be her husband. All the evidence - from photos to electricity bills - suggests he's right. Lauren's attic, she slowly realises, is creating an endless supply of husbands for her, from the one who pretends to play music on her toes to the one who can calm her unruly thoughts with a single touch. But when you can change husbands as easily as changing a lightbulb, how do you know whether the one you have now is the good-enough one, or the wrong one, or the best one? And how long should you keep trying to find out?
John Richards. UQP. $32.99.
A young woman is haunted by the disappearance of her grandmother, a brilliant mathematician whose research uncovered the basis for parallel universes. A botanist travels across the seas in search of an elusive, deadly flower that was also his late father's obsession. A talented painter produces his best work - unsettling masterpieces with strange, fantastical elements - years after he was last seen in person. Richards' debut is a gothic-inspired collection of stories have settings that range from rural France to 19th-century Borneo.
Liam Pieper. Penguin. $34.99.
Oli Darling is a queer artist from the country - it says so right at the top of every press release. His art has brought him fame, money and more. But on live TV he says the one thing that can get a rich white guy cancelled. With his reputation in tatters, nobody is buying Oli's art. That's a problem for the powerful, dangerous people who've invested millions in him. To save his own skin, Oli will need to restore his public image. Together with a ghostwriter, he must write a memoir and confront the consequences of his own ruthless mythmaking - lies he's told others, lies he's told himself.
Chelsea Goodwin. Penguin. $36.99.
Home cook Chelsea Goodwin, creator of budget cookery platform $10 Meals Australia, has curated 10 weeks' worth of dinner meal plans with their recipes and grocery lists, making budget-friendly cooking a breeze. Each recipe is easy to make and feeds at least four people, and the meal plans work out at $2.50 per serve or less. The recipes use easy-to-find supermarket ingredients and come with bonus tips and swaps for keeping your food costs low. From Cheat's Pad Thai to Green Carbonara, Lamb Harira to Rainbow Minestone, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
Simone Callahan. Simon & Schuster Australia. $39.99.
Simone Callahan's wellness journey was instrumental to her healing process when her marriage to Shane Warne ended. In this book she explores the power of self-care, resilience, bravery and positivity. She also shares the skills she has learned as a qualified yoga instructor - skills that have transformed her physically and emotionally. This book uncovers the holistic relationship between yogic wisdom, inner peace, nature and spiritual wellbeing. This book offers meditation and breathing techniques, hour-long yoga sequences and tips for healthy, conscious living.
Kate Evans. Moa Press. $39.99.
Inspired by a personal obsession with the feijoa, a South American fruit, this is a story about the dance between people and plants - how we need each other, how we change each other, and the ways certain species make their way into our imaginations, our stomachs, and our hearts. Only about 150 of the tens of thousands of edible plants are now cultivated for human consumption. Most of those were domesticated hundreds or thousands of years ago, but feijoas are among only a handful of plants where this happened in the last few generations, providing a rare opportunity to watch the myriad ways plants seduce us.
Bradley Trevor Greive and Caroline Laner Breure. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
Caroline Laner Breure was on holiday in Spain with her boyfriend when her skull was crushed. A year later, following months in a coma and painful rehabilitation, she returned to her beachside apartment in Sydney, only to find that her home was not her home, her lover was not her lover and her friends were not her friends. Everyone and everything she'd loved had vanished. Physically broken and no longer able to trust her own mind, she painstakingly searched for clues to explain the cruel disparity between her past and present. This is the true story of how she solved her own mystery and reclaimed her life.
