The Canberra Times

Streeton painting unveiled for first time in 130 years

By Liz Hobday
April 3 2024 - 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoffrey Smith says the Streeton painting is expected to fetch up to $1.5 million at auction. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Geoffrey Smith says the Streeton painting is expected to fetch up to $1.5 million at auction. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

A masterpiece by Australian impressionist Arthur Streeton not seen by the public for 130 years has been unveiled.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.