Medical tourism: do your research, know the risks and don't get hurt

When Belinda* wanted to have some minor cosmetic surgery, she discovered it would be much cheaper to get it done in Southeast Asia than Australia. As well as costing less, she also thought it was amazing that she could combine a short hospital stay with a two-week holiday of cocktails by the beach. A lift and spirits to lift her spirits, perhaps?
Unfortunately, though, things didn't go according to plan. During the surgery, there were severe complications and Belinda suffered internal bleeding. First, she was moved to intensive care, and then she had to be medivaced home to Australia. There was the physical trauma, the emotional trauma... and then the financial trauma. Belinda's travel insurance didn't cover any of this, so she and her family were left with an enormous six-figure bill.
Medical tourism has boomed in recent years, as Australians see rising costs at home. Cosmetic surgery and dentistry are among the most popular treatments, but travellers - or should I call them patients? - are also going for general medical care and elective surgeries that would have a long wait in Australia. The lure of quicker and cheaper procedures is tempting thousands every year, while there are other people going overseas for services that they've struggled to find at home, such as certain fertility treatments, stem-cell therapy, and gender-affirming surgery.
Belinda's case is one example that came to the attention of DFAT because it went so badly wrong. But it's worth remembering that the department isn't able to help with the finances in situations like this - and it also can't do things like recommend hospitals or intervene in any legal issues. DFAT does, however, have a role in trying to educate Australians about the large risks associated with medical tourism, and it just updated its advisory last month on the Smartraveller website.
One of the key pieces of advice is to do your research before you go. Start by consulting your doctor to get their thoughts on what you're planning to do. Then have a look at potential destinations to see if there's somewhere that's most appropriate for you (preferring Bintang to Tiger is not a good reason to have your surgery in Bali instead of Singapore). This includes your legal rights in the destination - can you take action if things go wrong?
Then look carefully at the specifics of what you're thinking about. That may be things like the reputation of the hospital (see if there are any reports online of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, for example) and even the details of the specific surgeon. Smartraveller suggests being wary if a hospital suggests lower complication risks than an Australian one, or if they don't have indemnity and malpractice insurance. Don't just choose the cheapest - this isn't a hostel bed, it's your life.
Of course, the majority of people who head overseas for procedures have excellent experiences. It's become big business, with some destinations becoming famous for what they offer - hair transplants in Turkey or dental work in Bali, for example. The Asia-Pacific's success story is Thailand, which has more than half a million patients/travellers every year and is particularly popular with Australians, while in other parts of the world, Mexico, India, and Costa Rica are all big destinations for overseas treatments. Globally, it's estimated the medical tourism industry is worth more than $30 billion a year.
When you look at what's on offer, you can understand why. Even beyond the price and availability of treatments, many of these providers are offering a luxury experience you couldn't even dream of in Australia (at least, not at a reasonable cost). The top hospitals in Bangkok, for instance, offer a range of rooms that sound more like a five-star hotel: VIP Suite, Premier Royal Suite, Premier Atrium Suite. And it's easy to find credible medical tourism companies that will arrange travel packages that include recuperating in a luxury hotel or resort with the appropriate post-procedure care.
But please keep in mind that even relatively standard medical procedures have risks. Kevin* went to Southeast Asia for a couple of crowns on his teeth and, although there was no problem with the dental work, he had an allergic reaction to the anaesthetic. After an ambulance ride and a few nights in hospital, he ended up with a bill for thousands of dollars. Kevin had thought he'd done the right thing by getting travel insurance but didn't realise that any incidents arising from medical tourism wouldn't be covered by his insurer. He was lucky that it was only thousands of dollars, unlike the hundreds of thousands that a complication cost Belinda.
So even if you think you've done all your research and made all the right decisions about your treatment, one of the most important things to still think about is insurance ... because things can go wrong, no matter how good the hospital and doctor. Most standard travel insurance policies won't cover anything arising from medical procedures, so make sure to check that before you choose one, because you will likely need a specific policy or add-on.
A good option could be to arrange everything through a travel agency that specialises in these kinds of trips because they'll be able to include the appropriate insurance for you.
Not everything is guaranteed when it comes to medical tourism, but one thing is for certain - this is an industry that is only going to grow. With costs rising in Australia, an ageing population, and a health system already under strain, there are going to be more people looking overseas for their treatments. If you're one of them, just make sure you've done everything you can to mitigate the risks.
