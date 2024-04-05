Medical tourism: do your research, know the risks and don't get hurt

But please keep in mind that even relatively standard medical procedures have risks. Kevin* went to Southeast Asia for a couple of crowns on his teeth and, although there was no problem with the dental work, he had an allergic reaction to the anaesthetic. After an ambulance ride and a few nights in hospital, he ended up with a bill for thousands of dollars. Kevin had thought he'd done the right thing by getting travel insurance but didn't realise that any incidents arising from medical tourism wouldn't be covered by his insurer. He was lucky that it was only thousands of dollars, unlike the hundreds of thousands that a complication cost Belinda.