Celestial hope to shoot for the stars in Doncaster

Veteran Sydney trainer Les Bridge has his fingers crossed lightly raced colt Celestial Legend can give him his second Doncaster Mile victory in 39 years at Randwick on Saturday.
Celestial Legend has drawn barrier six in Saturday's $4 million Group One Doncaster Mile and Bridge believes the barrier will have little say in the result if the big wet hits the opening day of The Championships.
"I'm probably like everyone else. I'm keeping a close watch on the weather patterns leading into Saturday," the legendary Randwick trainer told ACM Racing.
"I would love to win another Doncaster. It's one of my favourite races on the calendar and it's an iconic race in Australia. I've been lucky to have one with Row Of Waves back in 1985 but to be honest with you I haven't had many runners over the years. It's always a tough race to win. We've drawn a good barrier in six but if the big rain comes, as predicted, the barrier may be of little consequence. I'm tipping the inside of the track could chop out and the winners may be coming from anywhere."
Bridge, 85, who won the time-honoured Doncaster Mile with the six-year-old stallion Row Of Waves in 1985, said Celestial Legend has had a faultless preparation leading into the Doncaster Mile.
"We're going to the races in peak condition," Bridge said.
"I can't get Celestial Legend any fitter. I think he's just starting to peak. His win in the Group One Randwick Guineas last month was a sensational effort as he was caught wide most of the way and that performance was on the back of his Hobartville Stakes victory. He won a trial at Randwick a fortnight ago just to retain his fitness levels. I just wanted to give him a good blow-out. I've been very lucky to have trained some really top horses in my career which extends past 60 years but I believe Celestial Legend could be the best. There's just something about the horse. There's a real aura to him. I think he knows he's pretty good but he'll need to be as it's a very good field. I mapped the Doncaster Mile out for Celestial Legend months ago. This is his goal. I reckon he'll head to the spelling paddock for a well-deserved break after Saturday's race. It doesn't matter if we win or lose, I would say he'll have a break after Saturday's race."
Talented jockey Tyler Schiller replaces Celestial Legand's regular rider Kerrin McEvoy in the Group One classic and Bridge is confident the young hoop will measure up to the challenges of a Doncaster Mile.
"I was lucky to get Tyler," he said.
"There's not many jockeys who can get down to the 49 kilograms. Tyler is a very good underrated jockey. He rode Celestial Legend in the trial at Randwick the other day and he also rode him in trial at Randwick in January. He's got a very good understanding of the horse. It looks a really tough race on paper as the weights are compressed. The horse that caught my eye as being hard to beat is Another Wil. I really liked his win in the Doncaster Prelude. He looked to have a bit up his sleeve at the end of the 1500 metres and I think he'll really appreciate the 1600 metres of the Doncaster."
Celestial Legend is an $8 chance in the early betting markets with Bet365.
Champion trainer Ciaron Maher, who trains the $3.80 favourite Another Wil, said drawing barrier 21 was not ideal for the lightly-raced four-year-old.
"We can't do anything about the barrier but it's not ideal," Maher said.
"We'll come in a couple of barriers after scratchings are taken out but as I said it's not really ideal. I just know Another Wil has pulled up very well since his Doncaster Prelude win last week. He's a progressive type of horse. We had a throw at the stumps to get him into the Doncaster. He's there now and should run well. I'm not too concerned if it turns into a really heavy track. I'm quietly confident he'll handle that sort of ground."
Maher and Chris Waller have five runners each, plus emergencies, in the Doncaster.
The Doncaster is one of four Group One races run on the 10-race program. The Inglis Sires, TJ Smith Stakes and the Australian Derby are the other features.
