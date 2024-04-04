The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/National Sport News

Celestial hope to shoot for the stars in Doncaster

By Tim Auld
April 4 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Veteran Sydney trainer Les Bridge has his fingers crossed lightly raced colt Celestial Legend can give him his second Doncaster Mile victory in 39 years at Randwick on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from National Sport News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.