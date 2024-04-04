Celestial hope to shoot for the stars in Doncaster

"I can't get Celestial Legend any fitter. I think he's just starting to peak. His win in the Group One Randwick Guineas last month was a sensational effort as he was caught wide most of the way and that performance was on the back of his Hobartville Stakes victory. He won a trial at Randwick a fortnight ago just to retain his fitness levels. I just wanted to give him a good blow-out. I've been very lucky to have trained some really top horses in my career which extends past 60 years but I believe Celestial Legend could be the best. There's just something about the horse. There's a real aura to him. I think he knows he's pretty good but he'll need to be as it's a very good field. I mapped the Doncaster Mile out for Celestial Legend months ago. This is his goal. I reckon he'll head to the spelling paddock for a well-deserved break after Saturday's race. It doesn't matter if we win or lose, I would say he'll have a break after Saturday's race."